Healthy Black Bean Soup Recipes

Find healthy, delicious black bean soup recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Southwestern Vegetable & Chicken Soup

Rating: Unrated
16
Who wouldn't want to eat their vegetables when they're tucked into a fragrant broth with bits of tasty chicken and spiked with a shot of fresh lime and cilantro? This healthy chicken vegetable soup seems even richer with the smoky flavor from roasted poblano peppers and garlic. Serve this healthy chicken soup recipe with tortilla chips.
By Joyce Hendley

Slow-Cooker Southwestern Bean Soup

Rating: Unrated
3
Get dinner on the table on a busy day with ease with this load-&-go crock pot recipe. This zesty soup can simmer in the crock pot for an entire workday, making it perfect for a busy weekday meal. Bump up the Southwest flavors with a garnished of chopped fresh cilantro and a squeeze of lime, if desired.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Brazilian Black Bean Soup

Rating: Unrated
9
Brazil's cuisine often features smoky, grilled meats, but this healthy vegetarian bean soup recipe is completely meat-free. Instead, blackened jalapeños, fire-roasted tomatoes and smoked paprika provide the Brazilian flair. A little molasses adds a sweet-toasty note, and the kale, while not traditional, bumps up your daily veggie count.
By Danielle Centoni

Southwestern Three-Bean & Barley Soup

Rating: Unrated
34
Serve this zesty bean and barley soup garnished with chopped fresh cilantro and a squeeze of lime, if desired.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Black Bean Soup

Rating: Unrated
39
This is a zippy Southwestern-flavored black bean soup. We make it with canned beans so it comes together in minutes. If you have leftovers, pack them up in individual serving containers for lunch the next day.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Bean & Beef Taco Soup

Rating: Unrated
2
This taco soup is filled with quintessential taco ingredients and flavors--from two types of hearty beans, to corn and ground beef--but it's the toppings that really make this soup stand out. Better yet, this healthy soup is easy to make and leftovers freeze beautifully for later.
By Julia Levy

Pressure-Cooker Chicken Enchilada Soup

Rating: Unrated
1
This easy soup flavored with chili powder and a splash of lime is quick enough to prepare for a warming weeknight meal thanks to an electric pressure cooker like the Instant Pot. Lean chicken breast is easy to prep, but boneless, skinless chicken thighs would make a great substitute.
By Hilary Meyer

Cuban Black Bean Soup

Unlike many black bean soups, this one is pepper-packed and leaves the beans intact for a more interesting texture. It's equally delicious served on its own or over rice.
By Lisa Holderness Brown

Smoky Black Bean Soup

Rating: Unrated
13
This will probably be the most hauntingly delicious black bean soup you've ever tasted. The coffee adds a slightly toasty, woodsy background note. The optional ham hock adds smoky, salty ham flavor. Serve with a mixed green salad or a grilled cheese sandwich with pickled jalapeños. Recipe by Joyce Hendley for EatingWell.
By Joyce Hendley

Vegetarian Black Bean Soup

Packed with protein and fiber, this soup doesn't need meat to be satisfying. Soaking and cooking the beans yourself, rather than opening a can, ensures you'll have wonderful flavor and texture. (And the slow cooker does most of the work!)
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mexican Shredded Beef Soup with Stuffed Mini Peppers

This easy to make, flavorful Mexican-inspired beef soup is packed with protein to keep you feeling full and satisfied. Serve with a side of Suffed Mini Peppers to round out the meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Instant-Pot Chicken Taco Soup

Rating: Unrated
1
If you love tacos, this Instant Pot chicken taco soup won't disappoint. Silky strained tomatoes add body, while shredded chicken, beans and spices add those rich and spicy familiar flavors. And don't forget the toppings! Melted cheese, creamy sour cream and crushed tortilla chips round out this new family favorite.
By Julia Levy

Inspiration and Ideas

Healthy Black Bean Soup Recipes & Black Bean Chili Recipes

Healthy Black Bean Soup Recipes & Black Bean Chili Recipes

Delicious recipes for black bean soup and black bean chili.Download a Free Healthy Recipe Cookbook for Chili, Soups and Stews!Watch Video
Southwestern Vegetable Chowder

Southwestern Vegetable Chowder

Rating: Unrated
3
In this healthy vegetable chowder recipe, heavy cream is replaced with milk and flour-thickened vegetable broth and we keep sodium amounts reasonable with lower-sodium broth. By making your own creamy vegetarian chowder, you'll save up to 300 calories, 20 grams of saturated fat and 500 milligrams of sodium per serving compared to many store-bought or restaurant chowders.
New Mexican Posole

New Mexican Posole

Rating: Unrated
3
Southwest Gazpacho

Southwest Gazpacho

Summer Corn Tortilla Soup

Summer Corn Tortilla Soup

Quick Posole

Quick Posole

Rating: Unrated
1

Citrus-Scented Black Bean Soup with Chipotle Cream

Rating: Unrated
4

Fresh orange and lime juices provide a citrus tang that balances the earthy, rich black beans and the light spice of smoky chipotle (actually dried and smoked jalapenos). To serve alongside, doctor up your favorite cornbread recipe with added corn kernels and Cheddar cheese baked in.

All Healthy Black Bean Soup Recipes

Black Bean and Tomato Soup

Chunky or pureed? It's your choice, as this black bean and tomato soup can be prepared both ways. Don't worry, if you choose to puree, the chicken and tortilla chips are added in afterwards!
By Diabetic Living Magazine
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com