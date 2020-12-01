Healthy Salsa Recipes

Green Tomato, Tomatillo & Lime Salsa Verde

Packed with tomatillo and tart lime flavor, this salsa is a great way to try out (or use up) any green tomatoes you have lying around. A versatile salsa, it's perfect for dipping with tortillas or adding to a grilled fish taco. You might even want to try stirring it into sour cream for an enchilada sauce. For less of a spicy kick, omit the jalapeños.