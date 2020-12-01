Healthy Salsa Recipes

Find healthy, delicious salsa recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Tomato Salsa

You might want to double this recipe so you have extra for snacking. If using less-than-perfect tomatoes, consider adding a pinch of sugar to make up for the lack of natural sweetness.
By Ken Haedrich

Citrus Salsa

Try this chunky orange-lime salsa on fish tacos or serve it with tortilla chips.
By John Ash

Bean Tlacoyos

Fresh tortilla masa is best for making tlacoyos, but masa harina is a good substitute. Look for both, as well as cactus paddles, at Mexican grocery stores.
By Lesley Téllez

Fresh Tomato Salsa

Fresh and easy, this recipe yields about 5 cups of salsa--plenty to serve a crowd. If you like spicy salsa, use the full amount of jalapenos and add more cayenne pepper.
By Stacy Fraser

Ancho Chile Salsa

This mellow salsa, made with dried ancho chiles, is a good all-purpose salsa. It's delicious with anything from scrambled eggs to tostadas. A rich tomato flavor is important in this salsa, so when tomatoes are out of season, good-quality canned tomatoes may be a better choice than fresh. Adapted from Cooking with the Seasons at Rancho La Puerta: Recipes from the World-Famous Spa (Stewart, Tabori & Chang, 2008) by Deborah Szekely and Deborah M. Schneider with Chef Jesús González, Chef of La Cocina Que Canta.
By Jesús González

Jonathan Perno's New Mexican Red Chile

Referred to affectionately as simply “red chile” by locals, this sauce is super-versatile. Try it to flavor turkey and mashed potatoes for a Southwestern-style Thanksgiving (see Associated Recipes). Dried New Mexico red chiles vary in heat, so be sure to check labels at the supermarket for a level of spicy that’s right for you.
By Jonathan Perno

Tomato & Avocado Salsa

You'll love this quick and delicious salsa so much, you'll want to make it for every Taco Night.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Watermelon Salsa

Sweet, savory and crunchy salsa accompanies grilled pork or chicken rather nicely. Try it with tortilla chips as a refreshing alternative to a tomato salsa.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tropical Fruit Salsa

Pineapple, mango, kiwifruit, and mandarin oranges are tossed with a zesty dressing in this low-calorie side dish. Serve it with grilled beef, chicken, or fish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cucumber Salsa

This fresh, tangy cucumber salsa is perfect for grilled fish or on its own as a simple side salad. Well balanced and easy to make, the flavor mellows and the cucumber softens as this sits, so it can easily be made a day or two ahead of time--or enjoy it right away, fresh and crisp.
By Liv Dansky

Spicy Overripe Roasted Salsa

Roma tomatoes, jalapenos, and onion are oven-roasted with garlic to make an intense, flavorful salsa.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Tex-Mex Bean Tostadas

These vegetarian-friendly tostadas are quick-and-easy to prepare and a must have for your next gathering!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Green Tomato, Tomatillo & Lime Salsa Verde

Green Tomato, Tomatillo & Lime Salsa Verde

Packed with tomatillo and tart lime flavor, this salsa is a great way to try out (or use up) any green tomatoes you have lying around. A versatile salsa, it's perfect for dipping with tortillas or adding to a grilled fish taco. You might even want to try stirring it into sour cream for an enchilada sauce. For less of a spicy kick, omit the jalapeños.
Peach-Mango Salsa

Peach-Mango Salsa

Scoop this easy and healthy peach-mango salsa up with tortilla chips, serve it with grilled chicken, salmon or pork chops, or use it as a taco topper. It's a versatile and vibrant addition to all sorts of meals.
Greek Salad Tomato Salsa

Greek Salad Tomato Salsa

Tomato & Green Olive Salsa

Tomato & Green Olive Salsa

Mango-Radish Salsa

Mango-Radish Salsa

Homemade Salsa

Homemade Salsa

Avocado-Corn Salsa

2

A fresh salsa of avocado and corn is great with simple sautéed fish or just about anything Mexican-inspired--huevos rancheros, a quick quesadilla or atop rice and beans.

Avocado & Pumpkin Salsa

Store-bought salsas are convenient and come in many varieties. However, this avocado and pumpkin salsa--one you won't find on any grocery shelf--is worth making from scratch. Creamy avocados, fresh tomato, and canned pumpkin are jazzed up with cilantro, lime juice, and a touch of hot pepper sauce, resulting in a salsa that's seriously delicious. Serve with baked tortilla chips or over grilled chicken breasts.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Easy Roasted Corn Salsa

Serve this salsa as a dip for chips or as a relish to accompany grilled pork tenderloin or chicken.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Summer Peach Salsa

Serve this sweet-and-tangy peach and basil salsa recipe as a dip with crunchy tortilla chips or as a topping for tacos, tostadas or even grilled meats and fish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Green Salsa

The tart and tangy flavor of tomatillos is mellowed by buttery avocado in this zesty salsa verde. Vary the heat level according to your taste. If you have leftover salsa, it holds well in the refrigerator for a couple days, but its vibrant green color fades quickly.
By Vanessa Barrington

Grilled Peach-Lime Salsa

Grilling fresh peaches for this healthy salsa recipe is key to achieving a mellow caramelized flavor. This fruit salsa is brilliant spooned over grilled chicken, but just as delicious served alongside a basket of tortilla chips.
By David Bonom

Chicken Skewers with Peach Salsa

Not only is this sassy peach salsa a tasty accompaniment for grilled chicken, it's a great serve-along for grilled pork or fish too.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Avocado-Poblano Pico de Gallo

This intriguing avocado and tomato relish boasts a blend of poblano and sweet peppers. For a milder version, substitute another sweet pepper for the poblano pepper.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Avocado-Corn Salsa for Two

This colorful salsa comes together in a snap with avocado, frozen corn and ripe tomato.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Black Bean Salsa

To add a rich smokiness, use salsa flavored with chipotle peppers.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Tomatillo Salsa

Tomatillos are delicious raw, but they take on a sweet, smoky flavor when cooked on the grill. This quick salsa makes a great topping for grilled meats and fish and it's excellent with eggs and corn tortillas. If you like, add some diced avocado just before serving.
By Jim Romanoff

Spicy Guacamole

Chile peppers and roasted garlic take the flavor of this homemade low-calorie guacamole and kick it up a notch.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mango Salsa

The tropical flavors of this quick mango salsa complement chicken, pork or mild white fish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Jalapeno Salsa

Walk into a Mexican home and you will see something like this sauce on the table. It's used as a condiment to add zing to absolutely anything and everything. This version is light and intensely flavorful.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Black Bean and Corn Salsa

Spoon this quick and easy salsa on baked tortilla chips or homemade pita chips.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Eggplant Salsa

In this eggplant salsa recipe, eggplants, shallots and garlic are grilled, then mashed together and seasoned with minced chile and fish sauce.
By Naomi Duguid

Curried Pineapple & Dried Fig Salsa

The combination of figs, pineapple, coconut and curry gives this salsa a pleasing sweet and spicy taste that pairs well with full-flavored entrees, such as broiled seafood, pan-seared shrimp, barbecued pork or lamb.
By Marie Simmons

Chips and Dip

This classic combination of chips and salsa is sure to satisfy your crunchy cravings. Choose your favorite salsa, whether it's mild, medium, or hot.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Two-Tomato Salsa

With plenty of kick from a serrano chile pepper, this tomatillo-and-tomato medley is perfect for serving as a snack with baked tortilla chips or, another time, as a relish for broiled fish or chicken.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Banana Salsa

A spicy hot salsa verde (tomatillo salsa) is a good foil for the sweetness of bananas.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tomatillo Salsa

Grilling the tomatillos in this salsa adds a lovely smoky flavor and aroma.
By Patsy Jamieson

Roasted Three-Chile Salsa

This hot salsa recipe is typically made in a large molcajete (lava-rock mortar and pestle), but this recipe calls for a food processor or blender to make it easier. If you have a molcajete, feel free to use it instead. If you can't find the bright orange manzano chiles, sold at Mexican grocery stores, double the amount of jalapeño (or for a hotter salsa, double the habanero).
By Lesley Téllez

Fire-Roasted Salsa

Charring fresh tomatoes and jalapeños on the grill gives this chunky pureed salsa great fire-roasted flavor. It works just as well under the broiler and even tastes delicious made with canned fire-roasted tomatoes.
By Bruce Aidells

Kiwi Salsa & Chips

Fresh fruit adds sweet, tangy flavor to store-bought salsa, spicing up this easy and quick healthy snack.
By Joyce Hendley

Avocado Salsa

Make this salsa right before serving so the avocados don't have time to turn brown. Serve on Bean & Barley Chili or with your favorite tortilla chips.
By Patsy Jamieson
