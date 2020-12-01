Healthy Salsa Recipes

Tomato Salsa
You might want to double this recipe so you have extra for snacking. If using less-than-perfect tomatoes, consider adding a pinch of sugar to make up for the lack of natural sweetness.
Bean Tlacoyos
Fresh tortilla masa is best for making tlacoyos, but masa harina is a good substitute. Look for both, as well as cactus paddles, at Mexican grocery stores.
Fresh Tomato Salsa
Fresh and easy, this recipe yields about 5 cups of salsa--plenty to serve a crowd. If you like spicy salsa, use the full amount of jalapenos and add more cayenne pepper.
Ancho Chile Salsa
This mellow salsa, made with dried ancho chiles, is a good all-purpose salsa. It's delicious with anything from scrambled eggs to tostadas. A rich tomato flavor is important in this salsa, so when tomatoes are out of season, good-quality canned tomatoes may be a better choice than fresh. Adapted from Cooking with the Seasons at Rancho La Puerta: Recipes from the World-Famous Spa (Stewart, Tabori & Chang, 2008) by Deborah Szekely and Deborah M. Schneider with Chef Jesús González, Chef of La Cocina Que Canta.
Jonathan Perno's New Mexican Red Chile
Referred to affectionately as simply “red chile” by locals, this sauce is super-versatile. Try it to flavor turkey and mashed potatoes for a Southwestern-style Thanksgiving (see Associated Recipes). Dried New Mexico red chiles vary in heat, so be sure to check labels at the supermarket for a level of spicy that’s right for you.
Tomato & Avocado Salsa
You'll love this quick and delicious salsa so much, you'll want to make it for every Taco Night.
Watermelon Salsa
Sweet, savory and crunchy salsa accompanies grilled pork or chicken rather nicely. Try it with tortilla chips as a refreshing alternative to a tomato salsa.
Tropical Fruit Salsa
Pineapple, mango, kiwifruit, and mandarin oranges are tossed with a zesty dressing in this low-calorie side dish. Serve it with grilled beef, chicken, or fish.
Cucumber Salsa
This fresh, tangy cucumber salsa is perfect for grilled fish or on its own as a simple side salad. Well balanced and easy to make, the flavor mellows and the cucumber softens as this sits, so it can easily be made a day or two ahead of time--or enjoy it right away, fresh and crisp.
Spicy Overripe Roasted Salsa
Roma tomatoes, jalapenos, and onion are oven-roasted with garlic to make an intense, flavorful salsa.
Tex-Mex Bean Tostadas
These vegetarian-friendly tostadas are quick-and-easy to prepare and a must have for your next gathering!