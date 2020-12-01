Guacamole Dip Recipes

Find healthy, delicious guacamole dip recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Guacamole Chopped Salad

Rating: Unrated
2
All of the delicious guacamole flavors you love in a healthy veggie-packed salad. Want to pump up the protein? Add leftover roast chicken or sautéed shrimp. Serve with tortilla chips on the side (or crumbled over the top) to take it up a notch.
By Carolyn Casner

Sweet Potato Skins with Guacamole

Rating: Unrated
3
Top crispy sweet potato skins with guacamole for a healthy take on classic potato skins in this easy crowd-pleasing recipe.
By Devon O'Brien

Guacamole Chicken

Rating: Unrated
4
This sautéed chicken breast recipe topped with melty cheese and creamy guacamole is your ticket to a superfast and satisfying family dinner. Round out this healthy meal with Spanish rice (or cauliflower rice to keep it grain-free).
By Hilary Meyer

Quick Guacamole

Rating: Unrated
4
Mash a few avocados, stir in some fresh salsa and a squeeze of lemon juice and you've made the easiest healthy guacamole. Guacamole will turn brown if allowed to sit and is best made shortly before serving. Serve with your favorite tortilla chips or as a topping for tacos, enchiladas or burritos.
By Stacy Fraser

Jason Mraz's Guacamole

In this easy guacamole recipe, musician Mraz prefers California Hass or Reed avocados because they are the creamiest. Adjust the heat, tang or other flavorings to suit your tastes.
By Jason Mraz

Skinny Guacamole

Rating: Unrated
2
This delicious guacamole recipe replaces half the amount of high-calorie avocado in a traditional guacamole recipe with a stealth, low-calorie vegetable--zucchini--to cut 100 calories and 6 grams of fat so we can eat more guacamole with fewer calories. We use the microwave to cook the zucchini until it's very tender, but you can steam it on the stovetop if you prefer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Bean Burgers with Spicy Guacamole

Rating: Unrated
26
These bean burgers will even please carnivores. The cornmeal coating gives a pleasant crunch and smoked paprika, cumin, cilantro and guacamole add Southwestern flavor.
By Vanessa Barrington

Almost Chipotle's Guacamole

Rating: Unrated
1
Make guacamole at home that tastes just like it came from Chipotle--but don't worry, our version won't be extra! This deliciously fresh guac is perfect for topping burrito bowls or tacos, or serve as an appetizer or healthy snack with tortilla chips and veggies.
By Carolyn Casner

Guacamole-Stuffed Eggs

Rating: Unrated
5
Guacamole-stuffed eggs are the perfect healthy appetizer recipe for an easy, yet impressive, potluck or party dish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Goat Cheese & Chive Guacamole

Rating: Unrated
1
In this easy guacamole recipe, we mix in a little creamy goat cheese for a tangy version of a classic favorite. Serve it with tortilla chips and crunchy vegetables like kohlrabi and carrots.
By Gaby Dalkin

Tequila Guacamole

Rating: Unrated
1
Margarita lovers will go crazy for this twist on classic guacamole. Spiking your guacamole with tequila adds an extra layer of flavor and blends deliciously with the fresh lime juice and jalapeño. This guacamole is for grown-ups only, but you can omit the tequila if you're serving to kids.
By Sarah Epperson

Guacamole-Stuffed Mini Peppers

Rating: Unrated
1
The simple homemade guacamole in this healthy snack recipe couldn't be easier to whip up! We cut some carbs by stuffing the guac in halved mini bell peppers--or use them as guacamole dippers instead of tortilla chips.
By Hilary Meyer

Inspiration and Ideas

Green Goddess Guacamole with Crackers

Loaded with fresh herbs, this creamy avocado dip is a healthy snack you'll crave.
4 secrets to making the best guacamole

4 secrets to making the best guacamole

Our 4 favorite tips for making killer guacamole at home.
Guacamole-Stuffed Eggs

Guacamole with Bell Pepper Dippers

Green Goddess Guacamole with Crackers

Roasted Garlic Guacamole with Help-Yourself Garnishes

Rating: Unrated
3

All Guacamole Dip Recipes

Guacamole and Veggies

This crunchy, south-of-the-border snack covers your daily needs for vitamins A and C with carrots and sweet pepper strips.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Guacamole & Dippers

We like bell pepper and carrots but swap in any crunchy vegetable, like celery or cucumbers, to make this your favorite healthy snack.
By Breana Killeen

Roasted Poblano Guacamole with Spiced Tortilla Chips

Homemade spicy tortilla chips are the perfect match for this guacamole, made with roasted poblano peppers and sweet onion.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
