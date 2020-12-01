Bean Dip Recipes

Find healthy, delicious bean dip recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

EatingWell Crudité Vegetable Wreath with Ranch Dip

Take your veggies and dip to the next level with this colorful crudité wreath. This vegetable appetizer is a stunner with white cauliflower, red tomatoes and green broccoli, green beans, snap peas, kale and Brussels sprouts. It's also a delicious way to start your celebration with veggies (which there are rarely enough of at parties and holidays). The homemade ranch dip, which uses nonfat Greek yogurt in place of sour cream, takes just a few minutes to make, or you can use a healthy store-bought dip.
By Katie Webster

Garlic Hummus

This classic hummus recipe couldn't be easier--just toss a few ingredients in the food processor and whir away! Aquafaba (the liquid from a can of chickpeas) makes this healthy dip extra smooth and creamy. Serve with veggie chips, pita chips or crudités.
By Devon O'Brien

Black-Eyed Pea Dip

In this black-eyed pea dip recipe, black-eyed peas are pureed with extra-virgin olive oil, red-wine vinegar, garlic and thyme--a nice alternative to hummus. Try this protein-rich black-eyed pea dip with your favorite fresh vegetables or baked pita chips.
By Jim Romanoff

Avocado Hummus

This vibrant green hummus recipe couldn't be easier--just toss a few ingredients in the food processor and whir away! Aquafaba (the liquid from a can of chickpeas) and avocado make this healthy dip extra smooth and creamy. Serve with veggie chips, pita chips or crudités.
By Devon O'Brien

Double-Tahini Hummus

You'll look like an expert with this easy hummus recipe that produces the lightest, silkiest hummus you've ever had. Chilling the cooked chickpeas ensures that when they're blended with the oil and cold tahini the hummus will come out creamy rather than oily. In a pinch, you can use the quick-soak technique (see Step 1), reduce the chilling time and still get great hummus.
By Michael Solomonov

Classic Hummus

It's easy to make hummus at home with just a few pantry items. Serve drizzled with your best-quality extra-virgin olive oil and chopped parsley. Mop it up with warm whole-wheat pita bread or cut-up vegetables.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Slow-Cooker Chicken Enchilada Dip

A quick fresh-made blender enchilada sauce makes all the difference in this slow-cooker recipe for Mexican cheese dip. Serve it straight from the crock pot, with tortilla chips, to keep it warm and gooey.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pressure-Cooker Hummus

Cooking chickpeas from scratch is the best way to make your own hummus, but it can take hours to soak and cook them yourself. Enter the pressure cooker. Even without an overnight soak, your beans can be done in less than an hour, making this the ultimate last-minute appetizer option.
By Hilary Meyer

Roasted Beet Hummus

This vibrant hummus recipe couldn't be easier--just toss a few ingredients in the food processor and whir away! Roasted beets make this healthy dip extra flavorful. Serve with veggie chips, pita chips or crudités.
By Devon O'Brien

Pumpkin Hummus

Canned chickpeas and pumpkin are blended together with spice-infused oil for this variation on traditional hummus. Serve with vegetable strips.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Bean Burgers with Spicy Guacamole

These bean burgers will even please carnivores. The cornmeal coating gives a pleasant crunch and smoked paprika, cumin, cilantro and guacamole add Southwestern flavor.
By Vanessa Barrington

Easy Black Bean Dip

This creamy bean dip is great for a party or picnic. Smoked paprika and ground chipotles add a robust, earthy flavor, but you can also use regular paprika and cayenne if you don't have the other spices on hand.
By Lauren Lastowka

Inspiration and Ideas

Zesty Avocado Black Bean Dip

Zesty Avocado Black Bean Dip

Perfect for game day, this fiber-rich dip is a surefire crowd-pleaser to serve with crudités or tortilla chips. It requires little prep time and is ready to serve immediately.
Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

This vibrant orange hummus recipe couldn't be easier--just toss a few ingredients in the food processor and whir away! Roasted red peppers make this healthy dip extra flavorful. Serve with veggie chips, pita chips or crudités.
Loaded Black Bean Dip

Loaded Black Bean Dip

Southwestern Layered Bean Dip

Southwestern Layered Bean Dip

Spicy Avocado Hummus

Spicy Avocado Hummus

Garlic & White Bean Dip

Garlic & White Bean Dip

8-Layer Bean Dip

This 8-layer bean dip recipe is brimming with Southwestern flavors and plenty of chopped veggies. Roasted corn and poblano peppers can be prepared the day before, making this healthy Super Bowl recipe a breeze to pull together by kickoff. Assemble the dip in a clear bowl so your guests can admire the layers, and be sure to have plenty of tortilla chips on hand for dipping.

All Bean Dip Recipes

Feta & Herb Dip

Lots of freshly chopped herbs add zing to our white bean dip. Serve with assorted vegetables, such as baby carrots, bell pepper strips, radishes, snow peas, broccoli and cauliflower florets.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tex-Mex Bean Tostadas

These vegetarian-friendly tostadas are quick-and-easy to prepare and a must have for your next gathering!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Carrot Hummus

Carrots, rich in beta carotene, combine with fiber-filled garbanzo beans to make this a great dip recipe for snacks or a spread for sandwiches.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Hummus with Slow-Roasted Vegetables

Serve these vegetables and super-lemony hummus with warm pita bread and a sprinkle of fruity za'atar, and you'll be transported to the hustle and bustle of Tel Aviv, Israel's iconic Mediterranean coastal city. This is the perfect healthy appetizer or element of a party board for any gathering.
By Adeena Sussman

Roasted Garlic Hummus

This garlicky hummus is the perfect dip for pita crisps. To make the crisps, simply bake triangles of pita bread in a hot oven until they are golden, about 8 minutes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Butter-Bean Spread

Spread this bean puree on crackers, on a vegetable sandwich or dip assorted vegetables in it.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Black Bean & Tomato Salsa

Adding canned beans to a spicy salsa is an easy way to boost fiber and improve nutritional value. This salsa is also a good accompaniment for burgers or Scrambled Egg Burritos.
By Marie Simmons

Rosemary Flatbread with Yellow Split Pea Spread

This flatbread and yellow split pea spread are full of big, bold rosemary and black pepper flavor.
By Raghavan Iyer

White Bean Hummus

The chipotle pepper in adobo sauce lends a touch of heat and a smoky accent to this velvety dip.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Beet Hummus

Bring this fun red beet hummus dip to your next potluck or barbeque.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Tomato-Ranch Bean Dip

This creamy appetizer dip uses beans rather than sour cream or mayonnaise, so it's high in flavor but low in fat and calories.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Farmy Hummus

Adding baking soda to the soaking liquid for chickpeas tenderizes their skins, yielding extra-creamy hummus. Recipe by Chef/Farmer Stacey Givens of The Side Yard Farm & Kitchen, Portland, OR.
By Stacey Givens

White Bean Spread

You can't beat this easy spread, made with fiber-rich canned beans, for convenience and taste. Keep some on hand to layer with vegetables for sandwiches or spread over toasted country bread for a delicious bruschetta.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Black Bean Salsa

To add a rich smokiness, use salsa flavored with chipotle peppers.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Black Bean and Corn Salsa

Spoon this quick and easy salsa on baked tortilla chips or homemade pita chips.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lima Bean Hummus with Toasted Pita Crisps

This perfect, guilt-free dip is sure to be a hit at your next gathering. And because it takes just 25 minutes to prepare, it means you can easily whip up another batch when this delicious appetizer runs out!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Green Pea-Chimichurri Dip

This take on the Argentinian classic is full of bright spring flavor and will be your new go-to dish for parties. Chimichurri is a sauce that is typically served with grilled meats. This version--made with fresh English peas, parsley and tofu--is served as a dip with either toasted baguette slices or vegetable dippers.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

EatingWell's Tex-Mex Dip

Serve with low-fat baked tortilla chips.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mango and Black Bean Salsa Cups

This black bean salsa is sweetened with pieces of papaya, mango and orange, and served in individual scoop-shaped tortilla chips. It's quick to prepare and the perfect offering for your next gathering.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lentil Tapenade

Try spreading this tangy tapenade on crostini or pipe into cherry tomatoes (after slicing off the stem ends and seeding them). For a great sandwich, fill a lettuce-lined pita pocket with tapenade and sliced hard-cooked eggs.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
