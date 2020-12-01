Healthy Goat Cheese Appetizer Recipes

Find healthy, delicious goat cheese appetizer recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Fig & Goat Cheese Puff Pastry Roll

Buttery puff pastry is a tasty shortcut ingredient that can be used in many delicious ways. Here we roll out a pastry sheet and cover it with fig jam and crumbled goat cheese, then roll it up into a log and bake it. The end result is a sweet-and-savory appetizer that looks and tastes impressive, especially considering it has just three ingredients.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

3-Ingredient Goat Cheese & Sun-Dried Tomato Bites

These pretty hors d'oeuvres are perfect for holiday parties. And they're super-easy to make, thanks to premade pie dough. Simply press the dough into mini muffin tins to make tart shells, then fill with goat cheese and sun-dried tomato tapenade. (If you can't find sun-dried tomato tapenade, you can use sun-dried tomato pesto instead.) Chopped parsley is a pretty garnish if you're open to adding a fourth ingredient.
By Carolyn Casner

Endive with Goat Cheese, Strawberries & Walnuts

Vary this quick-to-assemble vegetarian appetizer recipe with the season. Try sliced nectarines in place of the strawberries in the summer and halved grapes in the fall. Chopped pecans, pistachios and macadamia nuts are all delicious in place of the walnuts as well.
By Seamus Mullen

Pumpkin Spice Cheese Ball

All the fall spice flavor you crave but folded into creamy cheese and coated with cranberries. Serve with an array of crudités and crisp party crackers.
By Breana Killeen

Goat Cheese Crostini with Fig Compote

Here, dried figs are simmered in just enough liquid so they soften into a thick jam. Try stirring the leftover compote into your yogurt or oatmeal the next day.
By Lynda Balslev

Goat Cheese Crostini with Mushrooms & Brown Butter

Serve these savory herbed crostini with a big green salad. Looking for a heartier meal? Top each toast with a poached or fried egg.
By Breana Killeen

Goat Cheese & Chive Guacamole

In this easy guacamole recipe, we mix in a little creamy goat cheese for a tangy version of a classic favorite. Serve it with tortilla chips and crunchy vegetables like kohlrabi and carrots.
By Gaby Dalkin

Rosemary-Goat Cheese Toast

Crusty bread is topped with a touch of creamy goat cheese, fragrant rosemary and a drizzle of sweet honey in this healthy toast recipe that makes a perfect soup pairing or an easy snack.
By Breana Killeen

Fruit & Cheese Bistro Lunch Box

This fruit, cheese and cracker box inspired by Starbucks' bistro boxes is a fun and healthy alternative to your standard sandwich. It's the perfect personal-size cheese plate to pack for a work lunch or a picnic in the park.
By Joy Howard

Goat Cheese in a Cranberry-Pecan Crust

Rolling goat cheese in dried cranberries and pecans makes a festive hors d'oeuvre. Serve with crackers and a glass of port.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Almond-Thyme Party Toasts with Goat Cheese

These small appetizer bites boast big flavor! Toasted pumpernickel slices are an ideal base for goat cheese sprinkled with almonds, thyme and a touch of sweet honey. Your guests will love these so be sure you make enough for a second round.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Goat Cheese Kisses

Each of these bite-size savory treats has a bit of dried fruit tucked inside for a slightly sweet surprise. They make wonderful holiday gifts as well as elegant little hors d'oeuvres.
By Jim Romanoff

This recipe is the perfect easy dinner party-worthy appetizer: it's quick to make and calls for a short list of ingredients. You can even make it ahead of time--simply mark the figs on the grill and reheat them in the oven just before adding the cheese and serving. Most importantly, the flavor combination is divine--figs get a smoky char from the grill before they're topped with a tangy, slightly sweetened goat cheese.
This classic combination of melon and prosciutto gets a bit of creamy deliciousness from goat cheese. The avocado adds a touch of decadence and good-for-you nutrients. This appetizer recipe is worth bookmarking for your next dinner party, since all of the ingredients are incredibly simple to find and easy to keep on hand.
Goat Cheese Crispbread with Raspberries

Start with a fiber-rich crispbread base and add some creamy goat cheese and a sprinkle of fresh lemon zest and herbs for an easy snack we can't get enough of. And, of course, some juicy raspberries for good measure.

