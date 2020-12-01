Healthy Goat Cheese Appetizer Recipes

Fig & Goat Cheese Puff Pastry Roll

Buttery puff pastry is a tasty shortcut ingredient that can be used in many delicious ways. Here we roll out a pastry sheet and cover it with fig jam and crumbled goat cheese, then roll it up into a log and bake it. The end result is a sweet-and-savory appetizer that looks and tastes impressive, especially considering it has just three ingredients.