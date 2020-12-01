Cream Cheese Appetizer Recipes

Find healthy, delicious cream cheese appetizer recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Everything Bagel Cheese Ball

This is not your grandma's cheese ball. It has all the flavor of an everything bagel without all the carbs and with just 3 ingredients! Want to emphasize the bagel taste? Serve it with bagel chips and some raw veggies for dipping to keep things healthy.
By Melissa Fallon

Pear-Pecan Cheese Ball

Sweet pear, salty Cheddar cheese and crunchy nuts make this healthy cheese ball recipe an alluring holiday treat. Serve with an array of crudités and crisp party crackers.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Easy Stuffed Mushrooms

This healthy stuffed mushroom appetizer is a nice balance of soft mushrooms, creamy filling and crunchy topping. This combination tastes downright decadent, but it's actually good for you. Be sure to get all of the moisture out of the chopped mushrooms before moving on to the next step; if not, the filling will be soggy and make the mushroom caps watery.
By Karen Rankin

3-Ingredient Cream Cheese & Cherry Pepper Bites

Need a super-easy holiday-party hors d'oeuvre? These tasty little cream cheese and cherry pepper tartlets come together in a snap, thanks to premade pie dough, which is pressed into a mini muffin tin to make the tart shells--then all you have to do is fill the cups with cream cheese and chopped cherry peppers. Chopped herbs add a nice hit of color, but these are just as tasty as-is. Consider making a double batch--these bites are sure to go quickly.
By Carolyn Casner

Smoked Salmon Cheese Ball

Blanketed in chopped nuts and zesty chives, this cheese ball is festive enough for even the most discerning party guests. Serve with sturdy crackers or toasted baguette slices for easy spreading.
By Jamie Vespa MS RD

Slow-Cooker Spinach Artichoke Dip

This creamy, crowd-pleasing dip comes together with ease in your crock pot. Leave it in the slow cooker all party long to keep it warm for serving with perfect, melty cheese in every bite. Whole-wheat bread and raw veggie dippers allow you to dig in without the guilt.
By Carolyn Casner

Smoked Tuna Spread Canapés

Need an appetizer for your next cocktail party? Look no further than these easy canapés. A blend of smoked tuna and seasoned cream cheese is stacked with crisp cucumber slices atop crunchy almond crackers in an appetizer that your guests will be reaching for first.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Jalapeño Cheese Ball

Serve this Mexican-spiced jalapeño cheese ball with tortilla chips or use it as a spread for your next burrito.
By Breana Killeen

Mini Sausage Stuffing Tarts

These bite-size tarts turn traditional holiday stuffing into a clever appetizer, with an easy homemade crust and a quick sausage-mushroom filling. Prep the crust and filling in advance, then bake just before serving.
By Laura Marzen, R.D., L.D.

Smoked Salmon Cream Cheese

Tangy horseradish flavors this smoked salmon cream cheese. Serve it spread on rice crackers for an impromptu cocktail party snack.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Nutty Pimiento Cheese Balls

These bite-size pimiento cheese balls from Jamie and Bobby Deen are a huge hit with kids (of all ages). They're the perfect appetizer to bring to a summer picnic. Jamie and Bobby share a passion for great home-cooked food with a Southern flair with their celebrity-chef mom, Paula Deen. These brothers are following in their mom's footsteps with their own TV shows, books and website. Our favorite part of what they're up to: healthy makeovers of some of Paula's recipes! Recipe adapted from The Deen Bros. Get Fired Up, by Jamie & Bobby Deen and Melissa Clark (Ballantine Books, 2011).
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Easy Scallion-Salmon Dip

Inspired by the classic combination of smoked salmon and cream cheese, this spread is perfect for slathering on a bagel or serving as a dip with bagel chips. This salmon dip recipe is a great way to use up leftovers from Miso-Maple Salmon (see Associated Recipes).
By Devon O'Brien

Healthy Buffalo Chicken Dip

Healthy Buffalo Chicken Dip

This healthy Buffalo chicken dip is one quick appetizer to remember for your next Super Bowl party. A simple mixture of reduced-fat sour cream and reduced-fat cream cheese is baked with shredded chicken breast and the classic spicy-tangy hot sauce with a crumble of blue cheese on top. It's perfect for heaping onto celery and carrot sticks or any other crispy vegetable.
Pumpkin Spice Cheese Ball

Pumpkin Spice Cheese Ball

All the fall spice flavor you crave but folded into creamy cheese and coated with cranberries. Serve with an array of crudités and crisp party crackers.
Creamy Cauliflower-Jalapeño Popper Dip

Creamy Cauliflower-Jalapeño Popper Dip

Slow-Cooker Chicken Enchilada Dip

Slow-Cooker Chicken Enchilada Dip

Kale Artichoke Dip

Kale Artichoke Dip

Creamy Spinach Dip

Creamy Spinach Dip

Saffron-Raisin Cheese Ball

Saffron gives this cheese ball a bright yellow hue. Serve with a drizzle of honey and lots of crisp crudités.

Skillet Pull-Apart Bread with Spinach-Artichoke Dip

Make this creamy, cheesy dip with bread for dipping all in one pan for a simple, crowd-pleasing party appetizer. We use whole-wheat pizza dough for the easy pull-apart bread edge.
By Carolyn Casner

Cream Cheese Dip and Crackers

Sneaking green peppers into this quick fresh dip supplies added vitamin C.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Crab Quesadillas

These quesadillas have an irresistibly creamy filling. They also make great appetizers. Make it a meal: Serve with your favorite salsa on top and a cup of black bean soup topped with chopped avocado.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grapes and Grahams

Sweet and crunchy, this snack is low in carbohydrates and quick to prepare.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cherry Cream Cheese

Make your own flavored cream cheese by stirring in fresh, in-season cherries. We like the flavor of black cherries, but any kind will work. Spread this on your morning bagel or sandwich it between graham crackers for a cherry cheesecake-inspired snack.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pumpkin Spice Dip

There's something quite addicting about the unexpected taste of this pumpkin spice cream cheese tip.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Curried Onion Dip

Skip the standard onion-soup-mix dip and serve up this healthy caramelized onion and curry dip recipe along with your favorite chips or some crudités.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Strawberry Planks

Here's a quick and easy way to get your children to eat more fruit! Stack strawberry slices on graham crackers spread with cream cheese for a tasty 5-minute snack your kids will devour.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cheesy Tomato Bruschetta

For a healthier option, we use whole-grain bread and light cream cheese for this tomato bruschetta recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Apricot-Pistachio Cream Cheese Spread

This healthy flavored cream cheese spread recipe with dried apricots and pistachios is the perfect topping for your favorite bagel or paired with crackers for an easy appetizer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Rice Cakes with Fire Jelly

An interesting combination of texture and flavor makes these bite-size appetizers a winner. Mini rice cakes serve as a crunchy base for smooth cream cheese, sweet apricot preserves, spicy jalapeño, and earthy rosemary.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cranberry-Apricot Cream Cheese

Stir cranberries and apricots into reduced-fat cream cheese for a touch of sweetness. Spread on whole-grain crackers for a quick snack.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Turkey Vegetable Roll-Ups

When your kids have friends over after school, whip up these healthy turkey and vegetable roll-ups. They'll be so impressed with the presentation, they may not realize they're so many different vegetables!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Smoked Trout Spread

Creamy smoked trout spread on thin whole-grain crackers is a delicious appetizer, but serve it with an array of artfully arranged nibbles--ripe tomatoes, crunchy cucumber slices and red onion--and you have an easy summer dinner. Pack it up and take it outdoors for a weeknight picnic. Serve with a baby arugula salad tossed with olive oil, lemon juice, Parmesan cheese and a generous grinding of pepper.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Rich Crab Dip

In our healthier version of this ultra-rich dip, the crabmeat plays a starring role while a blend of pureed nonfat cottage cheese and reduced-fat cream cheese provides all the creaminess you would expect. Serve with slices of whole-grain baguette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Strawberry & Blue Cheese Bruschetta

In this healthy bruschetta recipe, the big, bold, salty, tangy flavor of blue cheese makes an unexpected but utterly delicious match with sweet juicy strawberries. This bruschetta recipe makes a quick, easy appetizer and is so pretty topped with chopped green chives.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Celery with Confetti Cream Cheese

Chopped carrots, tomatoes, kalamata olives, basil, and lemon peel make a colorful cream cheese dip for crunchy celery sticks.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cheesy Ham & Pickle Wraps

For this no-cook game-day appetizer, tangy dill pickles are stuffed with a creamy filling that's peppered with sharp Cheddar and sweet pimientos, and then wrapped with ham. We cut back on the sodium by scraping out the pickle seeds and opting for reduced-sodium ham, which has 260 milligrams (or less) of sodium per 2-ounce serving.
By Hilary Meyer

Pita Crisps with Strawberry Spread

Make your own pita crisps in minutes with this simple and refreshing snack recipe. Cinnamon coated pitas bake up into crisp delicious chips which pair beautifully with a sweet strawberry-orange cream cheese spread.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Toasted Crab & Scallion Ravioli with Sweet-&-Sour Dipping Sauce

This Asian-inspired toasted ravioli appetizer is served with a yummy sweet-&-sour dipping sauce. It may seem time consuming to make this recipe from scratch but it takes just under an hour. You'll be so proud to serve these homemade filled wontons to your guests that you won't even fret about the prep time.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Very Veggie Dip

Colorful pepper, carrot, and zucchini pieces add flavor and crunch to an easy, creamy spread for crackers or sliced veggies.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Brown Sugar-Cinnamon Cream Cheese Bagels

An interesting play of textures--the chewy bagel, the creamy cheese and the crunchy granola--make this low-fat treat highly satisfying.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Blackberry & Cream Cheese Cracker

Fresh blackberries and light cream cheese make a pretty, sweet topping for a crispbread snack, especially with a little mint sprinkled on top. Besides being beautiful and delicious, blackberries are packed with antioxidants and vitamins.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Blue Cheese Dip

If you have a garden or farmer's market nearby, there's much to be said for setting out a plate of raw summer vegetables and serving them with nothing more than a great dip. Here is one that everybody seems to enjoy, a creamy blue cheese dip that's good with crunchy radishes (provide some toothpicks for impaling them), baby carrots, broccoli and the like. Use enough of any combination of veggies to feed 4 or 5 people.
By Ken Haedrich
