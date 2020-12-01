Yogurt Salad Dressing Recipes

Staff Picks

EatingWell Crudité Vegetable Wreath with Ranch Dip

Take your veggies and dip to the next level with this colorful crudité wreath. This vegetable appetizer is a stunner with white cauliflower, red tomatoes and green broccoli, green beans, snap peas, kale and Brussels sprouts. It's also a delicious way to start your celebration with veggies (which there are rarely enough of at parties and holidays). The homemade ranch dip, which uses nonfat Greek yogurt in place of sour cream, takes just a few minutes to make, or you can use a healthy store-bought dip.
By Katie Webster

Honey-Mustard Chicken Salad

A simple dressing, using yogurt rather than mayo, moistens the chicken in this tasty lightened-up chicken salad. Plus, it's flavor-packed thanks to a quick-to-fix honey mustard. Whip up a batch while you're meal prepping for easy, packable lunches.
By Lauren Grant

Creamy Curry Dressing

Toss this creamy curry dressing with a salad of red-leaf lettuce, baby spinach, slivered red bell pepper, chopped hard-boiled egg and a sprinkle currants or raisins.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Creamy Cilantro-Avocado Dressing

Use this tangy, creamy cilantro-avocado dressing on a salad of romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes and black beans, with crumbled tortilla chips or toasted pine nuts on top.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spicy Mediterranean Vinaigrette

Sweet raisins, honey and carrot juice balance the heat of crushed red pepper in this brightly colored vinaigrette.
By Ellen Ecker Ogden

Mixed Lettuce Salad with Cucumber Herb Vinaigrette

Oak leaf and baby romaine lettuces are so tender they're best eaten straight from the garden or at least within a day or two of picking. Mild and delicate, they pair wonderfully with peppery radishes and chopped hard-boiled eggs in this easy salad.
By Ellen Ecker Ogden

Cucumber Herb Vinaigrette

As the base of this herb-spiked dressing, pureed cucumber provides a mellow grassy flavor and a luxurious texture. Pureeing vegetables into a salad dressing is a great way to give it body (and to sneak in more low-cal vegetables). Experiment with tomatoes, arugula and/or roasted garlic to create your own dressing magic.
By Ellen Ecker Ogden

Creamy Blue Cheese Dressing

Creamy blue cheese dressing is still rich and delicious when you make it with low-fat dairy products and reduced-fat mayonnaise. Choose the tangiest aged blue cheese you can find; its flavor will go a long way.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Caesar Salad Dressing

This dressing has just 13 calories and less than half a gram of fat per tablespoon, compared to 115 calories and 12 grams of fat for its traditional counterpart.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Creamy Herbed Dressing

Use this light and creamy herb dressing to dress coleslaw, cucumber salad, potato salad or simple mixed greens. Feel free to use fresh chopped herbs instead of dried. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Baby Beet Greens with Spicy Mediterranean Vinaigrette

This unusual salad ties together earthy greens, sweet-tart cranberries, smoky cheese and crunchy croutons with a spicy-sweet dressing. Baby chard and beet greens have bright-colored ribs and veins, which give this salad a beautiful look.
By Ellen Ecker Ogden

Moroccan-Spiced Lemon Dressing

This dressing is inspired by the flavors of North Africa and is good drizzled on mixed green salads as well as grain salads.
By Jim Romanoff

Inspiration and Ideas

Tomatillo Ranch Dressing

Raw tomatillos replace the tang usually provided by buttermilk in this creamy salad dressing recipe. Toss with your favorite greens or serve with crudités or roasted potato wedges.
Honey-Mustard Dressing

A perfect foil for a salad of mixed bitter greens including arugula, chicory, escarole, radicchio and/or watercress
Garlic-Yogurt Dressing

Orange-Fennel Autumn Salad with Citrus-Yogurt Dressing

Creamy Blue Cheese-Tarragon Dressing

Buttermilk Dressing

Creamy Dressing

Slightly tart, this creamy dressing suits coleslaw or a cucumber salad.

