French Salad Dressing Recipes

Warm Pear & Spinach Salad with Maple-Bacon Vinaigrette

Rating: Unrated
2
Mature, larger-leaved spinach holds up better to the warm bacon vinaigrette than baby spinach in this healthy spinach salad recipe. If you don't want the spinach to wilt, let the dressing cool before tossing it with the salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Pork Loin with White Bean Puree & Lemon Herb Vinaigrette

Rating: Unrated
2
This easy grilled pork loin recipe served with a white bean puree gets a pop of fresh flavor from the lemony, fresh herb vinaigrette. Make it a complete healthy dinner with steamed green beans and a green salad tossed with Italian dressing.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mint Vinaigrette

Rating: Unrated
1
This brightly flavored lemon-mint vinaigrette recipe is an ideal dressing for mixed green salads or grain salads, such a quinoa or freekah, topped with fresh fruit.
By Joyce Goldstein

Apple-Balsamic Vinaigrette

Chopped shallots and Dijon-style mustard are the perfect additions to this apple-baslamic vinaigrette.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Garlic-Oregano Vinaigrette

To get the most flavor out of this easy vinaigrette dressing recipe, dried oregano is rubbed between your fingers and toasted before being whisked with the remaining ingredients.
By Joyce Goldstein

French Dressing

Rating: Unrated
4
A homemade cousin of bottled French dressing.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mixed Garden Greens Salad with Homemade Low-Calorie French Salad Dressing

This easy and quick vegetable side salad is tossed with a homemade low-fat French dressing and sprinkled with Cheddar cheese. If you're short on time or don't have ingredients on hand to make your own dressing, substitute a bottled reduced-calorie French salad dressing.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Easy Red-Wine Vinaigrette

Rating: Unrated
2
This versatile red-wine vinaigrette recipe is a healthy dressing for your salad but it's also delicious drizzled on grain salads or over grilled or roasted vegetables.
By Joyce Goldstein

Champagne Vinaigrette

Rating: Unrated
6
Whirring this champagne vinaigrette in the blender gives it a creamy consistency. If you don't have a blender, just mince the shallots, then whisk the ingredients in a medium bowl.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Radish, Herb & Feta Salad with Lemon Vinaigrette

Rating: Unrated
1
Sorrel, a perennial herb common in French cooking, adds bright, lemony flavor to this healthy spring salad recipe. The red-veined variety is particularly pretty but if you can't find it, try using baby arugula, pea shoots or mixed greens.
By Seamus Mullen

Grilled Salmon Salad Niçoise with Lemon Vinaigrette

Grilled salmon filets add a nice dose of protein to this classic Niçoise salad. A simple lemon vinaigrette comes together quickly and really enhances the flavors in this healthy recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Beet Bliss

Rating: Unrated
6
This healthy and pretty beet salad recipe is dressed with a tangy-sweet maple-mustard vinaigrette. Use the leftover dressing for any salad later in the week.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sherry-Walnut Vinaigrette

Using roasted walnut oil in this healthy vinaigrette recipe gives this dressing a nutty flavor. Look for walnut oil near other specialty oils in your grocery store.
Anchovy-Garlic Vinaigrette

This easy vinaigrette recipe is like a simpler version of Caesar dressing. Try it over grilled romaine, in a wrap or tossed with roasted vegetables.
Lobster Niçoise Salad

Poached Halibut with Herbed Vinaigrette

