French Salad Dressing Recipes

Warm Pear & Spinach Salad with Maple-Bacon Vinaigrette
Mature, larger-leaved spinach holds up better to the warm bacon vinaigrette than baby spinach in this healthy spinach salad recipe. If you don't want the spinach to wilt, let the dressing cool before tossing it with the salad.
Grilled Pork Loin with White Bean Puree & Lemon Herb Vinaigrette
This easy grilled pork loin recipe served with a white bean puree gets a pop of fresh flavor from the lemony, fresh herb vinaigrette. Make it a complete healthy dinner with steamed green beans and a green salad tossed with Italian dressing.
Mint Vinaigrette
This brightly flavored lemon-mint vinaigrette recipe is an ideal dressing for mixed green salads or grain salads, such a quinoa or freekah, topped with fresh fruit.
Apple-Balsamic Vinaigrette
Chopped shallots and Dijon-style mustard are the perfect additions to this apple-baslamic vinaigrette.
Garlic-Oregano Vinaigrette
To get the most flavor out of this easy vinaigrette dressing recipe, dried oregano is rubbed between your fingers and toasted before being whisked with the remaining ingredients.
Mixed Garden Greens Salad with Homemade Low-Calorie French Salad Dressing
This easy and quick vegetable side salad is tossed with a homemade low-fat French dressing and sprinkled with Cheddar cheese. If you're short on time or don't have ingredients on hand to make your own dressing, substitute a bottled reduced-calorie French salad dressing.
Easy Red-Wine Vinaigrette
This versatile red-wine vinaigrette recipe is a healthy dressing for your salad but it's also delicious drizzled on grain salads or over grilled or roasted vegetables.
Champagne Vinaigrette
Whirring this champagne vinaigrette in the blender gives it a creamy consistency. If you don't have a blender, just mince the shallots, then whisk the ingredients in a medium bowl.
Radish, Herb & Feta Salad with Lemon Vinaigrette
Sorrel, a perennial herb common in French cooking, adds bright, lemony flavor to this healthy spring salad recipe. The red-veined variety is particularly pretty but if you can't find it, try using baby arugula, pea shoots or mixed greens.
Grilled Salmon Salad Niçoise with Lemon Vinaigrette
Grilled salmon filets add a nice dose of protein to this classic Niçoise salad. A simple lemon vinaigrette comes together quickly and really enhances the flavors in this healthy recipe.
Beet Bliss
This healthy and pretty beet salad recipe is dressed with a tangy-sweet maple-mustard vinaigrette. Use the leftover dressing for any salad later in the week.