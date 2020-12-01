Asian Salad Dressing Recipes

Sesame Tamari Vinaigrette
The roasted-nut and citrus flavors of this easy dressing go well with Asian-style salads or meals; try drizzling it on grilled shrimp or chicken breast, too.
Hoisin-Sesame Dressing
This simple dressing is seasoned with spicy-sweet hoisin sauce, sesame oil and sesame seeds; toss it with shredded napa cabbage and carrots for a simple Asian-inspired slaw.
Carrot-Ginger Vinaigrette
This carrot-ginger vinaigrette recipe is so yummy, you'd never guess it contains 37% of the daily value of vitamin A from the carrots. Use this quick and easy ginger salad dressing tossed with zesty salad greens or with stir-fried greens.
Ginger Salad
Ginger salad is nearly as popular as tea-leaf salad in Myanmar and is just as crunchy. This version uses purchased pickled ginger; i.e., the same ginger on your sushi tray. This healthy salad recipe also has the nontraditional addition of romaine lettuce, which gives it a lighter bite.
Lemon-Mint Vinaigrette
The sunny fresh flavors of tart lemon and cool mint combine to make a lively dressing that adds sparkle to salads made with steamed vegetables, potatoes or grains, such as couscous.
Ginger-Miso Tofu Dressing
Mellow white miso adds a pleasing savory sweetness to this creamy ginger dressing that partners perfectly with mixed green salads, slaws or grain salads. It is also great spooned over cooked asparagus.
Soy & Roasted Garlic Dressing
Roasted garlic gives this Asian-inspired dressing a deep, nutty flavor. It's great on any combination of salad greens, or use it as a dipping sauce for dumplings.
Tahini Dressing
Tahini, also called sesame butter, adds richness to this creamy dressing. Its nutty flavor will enliven a composed salad of blanched vegetables or Chinese cabbage.
Lemongrass Vinaigrette
This tangy Vietnamese dressing would be a great dipping sauce for fresh spring rolls.
Sesame-Ginger Dressing
Mix this zippy dressing with shredded napa cabbage for an Asian slaw, use it to dress a chicken or pasta salad or dip in cucumber slices.
Ginger-Orange Dressing
Spinach, watercress and Belgian endive are good matches for this zesty dressing.