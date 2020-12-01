Asian Salad Dressing Recipes

Find healthy, delicious Asian salad dressing recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Sesame Tamari Vinaigrette

The roasted-nut and citrus flavors of this easy dressing go well with Asian-style salads or meals; try drizzling it on grilled shrimp or chicken breast, too.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Hoisin-Sesame Dressing

This simple dressing is seasoned with spicy-sweet hoisin sauce, sesame oil and sesame seeds; toss it with shredded napa cabbage and carrots for a simple Asian-inspired slaw.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Carrot-Ginger Vinaigrette

This carrot-ginger vinaigrette recipe is so yummy, you'd never guess it contains 37% of the daily value of vitamin A from the carrots. Use this quick and easy ginger salad dressing tossed with zesty salad greens or with stir-fried greens.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Ginger Salad

Ginger salad is nearly as popular as tea-leaf salad in Myanmar and is just as crunchy. This version uses purchased pickled ginger; i.e., the same ginger on your sushi tray. This healthy salad recipe also has the nontraditional addition of romaine lettuce, which gives it a lighter bite.
By Kate Leahy

Lemon-Mint Vinaigrette

The sunny fresh flavors of tart lemon and cool mint combine to make a lively dressing that adds sparkle to salads made with steamed vegetables, potatoes or grains, such as couscous.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Ginger-Miso Tofu Dressing

Mellow white miso adds a pleasing savory sweetness to this creamy ginger dressing that partners perfectly with mixed green salads, slaws or grain salads. It is also great spooned over cooked asparagus.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Orange-Sesame Dressing

This sweet-and-sour dressing also makes great coleslaw.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Soy & Roasted Garlic Dressing

Roasted garlic gives this Asian-inspired dressing a deep, nutty flavor. It's great on any combination of salad greens, or use it as a dipping sauce for dumplings.
By Ellen Ecker Ogden

Tahini Dressing

Tahini, also called sesame butter, adds richness to this creamy dressing. Its nutty flavor will enliven a composed salad of blanched vegetables or Chinese cabbage.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lemongrass Vinaigrette

This tangy Vietnamese dressing would be a great dipping sauce for fresh spring rolls.
By Ruth Cousineau

Sesame-Ginger Dressing

Mix this zippy dressing with shredded napa cabbage for an Asian slaw, use it to dress a chicken or pasta salad or dip in cucumber slices.
By Patsy Jamieson

Ginger-Orange Dressing

Spinach, watercress and Belgian endive are good matches for this zesty dressing.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mango Salad with Ginger-Raisin Vinaigrette

In this recipe, juicy mangoes are paired with fresh ginger plus an unusual combination of golden raisins and malt vinegar, which adds great complexity to an otherwise basic mixed green salad.
Walnut Oil Vinaigrette

Common in Indian and Middle Eastern cooking, pomegranate molasses is a sweet-yet-tart sauce made from reduced pomegranate juice. Combined with walnut oil, it makes a zesty dressing, perfect for sweet greens like Bibb lettuce and sugar snap peas. Toasted walnuts are a natural topping.
Sweet & Sour Dressing

Hoisin-Ginger Dressing

Sesame-Soy Dressing

Vietnamese Dressing

Red-Hot Sesame Dressing

Fiery chile-garlic sauce, nutty sesame seeds, soy sauce and brown sugar meet in this Asian-inspired dressing to add a salty-sweet punch to rice and noodle salads.

