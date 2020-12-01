Healthy Donut Recipes

Air-Fryer Cinnamon-Cake Doughnut Holes

Deep-frying doughnuts adds a lot of unnecessary oil and fat. Air-frying doughnut holes, however, cuts the amount of oil you use but still delivers a delicious crispy crust. Serve these no-yeast doughnut holes warm for the best texture and flavor.
By Adam Hickman

Cinnamon-Sugar Dusted Apple Cider Donuts

Fluffy and light with a warm cinnamon flavor, you'll be craving these homemeade donuts (with a hot cup of coffee) all fall! Because apple cider can be harder to find year-round, take advantage of when it's "in season." Don't forget to make a few extra batches and freeze the donuts to enjoy when cider isn't available.
By Sarah Epperson

Apple-Cinnamon Mini Doughnuts

These bite-size baked apple doughnuts have all the flavor of their fried counterparts with fewer calories. Serve plain for breakfast, with an afternoon cup of coffee or alongside whipped cream for an after-dinner treat.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Apple Cider Doughnuts

These doughnut-shaped cakes are flavored with apple cider and glazed with maple syrup. If you do not have a mini Bundt pan, you can use a regular Bundt pan and make a coffee cake; bake it in a 375°F oven for 25 to 30 minutes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pumpkin Doughnuts

These festive pumpkin doughnuts are baked rather than fried. They hold well at room temperature for several hours, but are most delicious when they are still warm.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Gluten-Free Blueberry-Lemon Doughnuts

These yummy blueberry-lemon doughnuts use a blend of gluten-free flours making them a perfect treat for anyone with gluten intolerance or sensitivity.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Honey-Glazed Cinnamon Doughnuts

These cinnamon donuts are baked in mini-Bundt cake pans.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate Doughnuts

Satisfy your craving for chocolate doughnuts with this healthier version.
By Patsy Jamieson

Poppy Seed Doughnuts

Sour cream and buttermilk add tang to these poppy seed doughnuts.
By Patsy Jamieson
