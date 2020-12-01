Healthy Oatmeal Muffin Recipes

Find healthy, delicious oatmeal muffin recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups

12
Muffins meet oatmeal in these moist and tasty grab-and-go oatmeal cups. Feel free to swap out the pecans for any other nut--walnuts would be great--or omit them altogether. Make a batch on the weekend and keep them in your fridge or freezer for quick and easy breakfasts all week. Reheat in the microwave for about 40 seconds.
By Carolyn Casner

Flourless Banana Chocolate Chip Mini Muffins

8
Pulsing rolled oats with eggs, banana, brown sugar and oil creates the moist dough of these chocolaty muffins without a bit of all-purpose flour. These are two-bite muffins with a dense and gooey texture. They're delicately sweet and rich, too, so baking them as mini muffins makes them a perfect snack or quick morning bite.
By Carolyn Casner

Pumpkin-Oatmeal Muffins

3
These healthy pumpkin-oatmeal muffins will get you in the mood for fall. Sprinkling the muffins with pecans adds a nutty crunch to every bite. Serve them for breakfast or as a grab-and-go snack.
By Pam Lolley

Pumpkin-Oat Mini Muffins

11
These flourless pumpkin muffins are made entirely in the blender, making cleanup a breeze. If you'd rather make 12 regular-size muffins, bake for 18 to 20 minutes and let cool for 10 minutes before turning them out of the pan.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Banana-Oat Muffins

Whip up a batch of these diabetic-friendly Banana-Oat Muffins for a quick and easy snack or add them to complete a balanced breakfast. These muffins can be eaten over several days or frozen and enjoyed for up to a month.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Flourless Blender Zucchini Muffins

1
The batter for these healthy gluten-free zucchini muffins comes together in a flash in your blender. And these tasty treats are baked in a mini muffin tin, so they're the perfect snack or quick breakfast. The chocolate chips are an optional but excellent addition.
By Carolyn Casner

Blueberry-Oat Muffins

2
These diabetic-friendly, Blueberry-Oat Muffins, sweetened with brown sugar and honey, are best when served still warm from the oven.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Gluten-Free Morning Glory Blender Muffins

4
These gluten-free muffins use finely ground rolled oats in place of flour. That gives the fruit- and nut-studded muffins a tender texture and fluffy crumb. To make the muffins even easier, everything is combined in the blender so you can blend, pour, bake and enjoy.
By Carolyn Casner

Healthy Blueberry Muffins

1
We have reduced the sugar by 50% to make a lower-sugar, whole-grain muffin that is packed with blueberry flavor. Almond flour, rolled oats and Greek yogurt boost the protein and fiber for a satisfying breakfast treat.
By Carolyn Casner

Vegan Flourless Blender Blueberry Mini Muffins

1
We subtracted the flour, dairy products and eggs from these healthy mini muffins, which are vegan and gluten-free. But we left in all the good stuff--like tons of juicy berries in every bite. Applesauce and brown sugar make these blender muffins moist and provide just the right amount of sweetness for breakfast or a snack.
By Carolyn Casner

Blueberry Muffin Bars

2
With all the supersize muffins out there, portion control can be a challenge. These let you enjoy the flavors of a blueberry muffin, and easily keep track of what you eat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Coconut-Carrot Morning Glory Muffins

Rating: Unrated
22
These carrot-flecked, whole-grain morning glory muffins can be made ahead for breakfast or a snack so you can hit the ground running on a busy morning. Add a nonfat latte and your day will be off to a healthy start. Or make this coconut-carrot morning glory muffin recipe for a special brunch. Look for coconut oil, in jars or tubs, near other cooking oils in large supermarkets, in the natural-foods section, or in natural-foods stores.
By Katie Webster

Inspiration and Ideas

Rhubarb Oat Muffins

These whole-grain rhubarb-oat muffins are full of flavor. Sprinkled with a sweet and nutty topping, they're a great choice for a grab-and-go breakfast or an afternoon snack.
Date-Oat Muffins

5
Toasting the oats for this hearty muffin enhances their nutty flavor; orange zest contributes a citrus fragrance that plays well with the sweet dates.
Apple Spice Muffins

1
Pineapple Upside-Down Muffins

21
Winter Squash Muffins with Cranberries

1
Rhubarb Oat Muffins

Zucchini-Oatmeal Muffins

6

Use up that plentiful summer zucchini in these healthy oatmeal muffins.

