Healthy Blueberry Muffin Recipes

Low-Carb Blueberry Muffins
Just because you're watching carbs doesn't mean you can't have the classic breakfast pastry. In place of all-purpose flour, nutty almond and coconut flours make these muffins fluffy while slashing carbs. A bit of brown sugar blunts the tartness of fresh blueberries. Make these ahead for a grab-and-go breakfast for the week.
Blueberry-Lemon Crumb Muffins
Blueberries and lemon are a natural pairing in these light and airy muffins with a delicate brown sugar crumble. If you like an extra blast of lemon flavor, use lemon extract rather than vanilla. These muffins are best with fresh blueberries, but you can substitute with frozen. Don't thaw them before you stir them into the batter.
Blueberry-Oat Muffins
These diabetic-friendly, Blueberry-Oat Muffins, sweetened with brown sugar and honey, are best when served still warm from the oven.
Banana-Blueberry Muffins
The slight acidity of buttermilk tenderizes and moistens baked goods while allowing you to cut way back on butter or oils. Here, it also lends a slight tanginess to the winning combination of bananas and blueberries.
Healthy Blueberry Muffins
We have reduced the sugar by 50% to make a lower-sugar, whole-grain muffin that is packed with blueberry flavor. Almond flour, rolled oats and Greek yogurt boost the protein and fiber for a satisfying breakfast treat.
Vegan Flourless Blender Blueberry Mini Muffins
We subtracted the flour, dairy products and eggs from these healthy mini muffins, which are vegan and gluten-free. But we left in all the good stuff--like tons of juicy berries in every bite. Applesauce and brown sugar make these blender muffins moist and provide just the right amount of sweetness for breakfast or a snack.
Blueberry-Ricotta Muffins
These muffins are made with blueberries and light and creamy ricotta cheese and dipped in a sweet orange glaze. Perfect for a quick snack or a breakfast on-the-go, they're ready in just 30 minutes.
Blueberry-Maple Muffins
Whole-wheat flour and flaxseeds give these maple syrup-sweetened blueberry muffins a delicious, nutty flavor. Compared to a traditional version of the recipe, they have four times the dietary fiber and substitute healthful monounsaturated fat (canola oil) for saturated fat (butter).
Vegan Blueberry Muffins
These blueberry muffins may not have eggs or milk, but they are light, fluffy and loaded with sweet fruity flavor. Flaxseed acts as an egg replacement in these vegan muffins that are perfect for a quick breakfast, Sunday brunch or late-night snack. Be sure to add the blueberries in with the dry ingredients, or they'll turn the batter purple.
Blueberry-Coconut-Macadamia Muffins
The one-two punch of coconut and macadamia nuts in this luxurious muffin will make you think you're having your morning coffee in Hawaii. Drizzle with honey for an added touch of sweetness.
Gluten-Free Blueberry Muffins
These gluten-free muffins are full of fruit and guaranteed to be a family favorite. Choose your blueberries wisely. Plump, juicy berries with a deep-blue hue are best.
Jam-Filled Almond Muffins
A crunchy topping of sugared toasted almonds and a surprise filling of almond-scented berry jam makes these whole-wheat muffins reminiscent of Danish pastries. They are perfect for a special breakfast or brunch.