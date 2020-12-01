Healthy, Quick & Easy Dinner Recipes

Find healthy, delicious, quick and easy dinner recipes including 5 ingredient and 30-minute dinner recipes. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Easy Salmon Cakes

If you are trying to boost your intake of omega-3s, try this simple favorite. It is a great way to use convenient canned (or leftover) salmon. The tangy dill sauce provides a tart balance.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Easy Miso-Chicken Ramen

Warm up a chilly evening with this healthy chicken-and-vegetable ramen noodle bowl recipe. For a little spice, top with hot sauce, such as Sriracha. Look for dried curly Chinese-style noodles near other Asian ingredients in most well-stocked supermarkets. For a substitute, try whole-wheat angel hair pasta and cook for a few minutes longer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Easy Butternut Squash Soup

Just a touch of brown sugar sweetens this simple soup that gets its creaminess from pureed squash and fat-free evaporated milk.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Easy Chicken Cacciatore

Fresh veggies and herbs spice up this tasty one-pot chicken that's easy to prepare for company or even on a busy weeknight.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken Cutlets with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce

Though a chicken cutlet may be a chicken breast cut in half, this recipe shows how to make chicken cutlets with double the deliciousness. A jar of sun-dried tomatoes does double duty for this healthy dinner recipe. The flavorful oil they're packed in is used to sauté the chicken, and the tomatoes go into the cream sauce.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Loaded Cauliflower Casserole

You'll never want to eat roasted cauliflower any other way once you try this tasty recipe. Bacon, sour cream and sharp Cheddar cheese coat good-for-you cauliflower in deliciousness for an easy side that will make everyone actually want to eat their vegetables.
By Carolyn Casner

Flat-Belly Salad

This salad is a helpful tool for weight loss because it provides a good balance of fiber, protein and healthy fats from loads of veggies and beans, all tossed in a tangy apple-cider vinaigrette. To meal-prep these for lunch throughout the week, pack the dressing and the salad separately and make sure your veggies are thoroughly dried before packing them together.
By Hilary Meyer

Panko- & Parmesan-Crusted Baked Scallops

These easy baked scallops have a delightful balance of crunchy, golden-brown topping and tender, sweet scallops. They feel decadent like scallops should, thanks to the tasty lemon-butter sauce. Look for uniform scallops; if they're particularly large, you might need to bake them for more than 10 minutes.
By Karen Rankin

Spinach & Artichoke Dip Pasta

If you've ever wanted to make a meal out of warm spinach and artichoke dip, this creamy pasta is for you. And here's what's almost as good as the flavor of this comforting dish: the fact that this healthy dinner takes just 20 minutes to prepare.
By Carolyn Casner

American Goulash

American goulash, also known as old-fashioned goulash, is the perfect economical family meal. The pasta cooks right in the sauce, so this satisfying dish can cook in just one pot.
By Carolyn Casner

Cheesy Spinach-&-Artichoke Stuffed Spaghetti Squash

This spaghetti-squash-for-pasta swap slashes both carbs and calories by 75 percent for a delicious, creamy casserole you can feel good about eating. It's worth roasting the squash versus cooking it in the microwave if you have the time: the flavor gets sweeter and more intense.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Easy Italian Wedding Soup

Forget the marble-size meatballs you find in many versions of this soup. In this easy recipe, they're full-size, full-flavored and plenty filling.
By Robin Bashinsky

20 Healthy Meals in 20 Minutes

30-minute or less dinner recipes to keep you in shape!
Gnocchi with Zucchini Ribbons & Parsley

For an easy, weeknight dinner, simply toss store-bought potato gnocchi with thick zucchini "noodles," shallots, cherry tomatoes and a nutty browned butter sauce.
Our Top 50 Diet Recipes for Summer

7-Day Meal Plan: Easy One-Dish Dinners

16 Creative and Quick Dinner Cutlets

Super Speedy Weeknight Salmon Dinner Recipes

20-Minute Chicken Cutlets with Creamy Pesto Sauce

Serve these quick chicken cutlets with creamy pesto sauce over your favorite pasta or zucchini noodles. This easy dinner recipe is sure to become a new family favorite.

Creamy Chicken & Mushrooms

Whether you scored wild mushrooms at the farmers' market, found cultivated maitake or shiitake at the supermarket or just have some baby bellas on hand, this healthy creamy chicken recipe is delicious with any of them. Serve over whole-wheat egg noodles or mashed potatoes.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Baked Lemon-Pepper Chicken

Looking for a quick, easy dinner? This baked lemon-pepper chicken recipe is it. Chicken breasts are cooked in a skillet, then finished in the oven with lemon slices that soften and become part of the sauce, with a touch of maple syrup and butter to carry the flavor. It's so simple and delicious, you'll be making this healthy dinner again and again.
By Julia Levy

Vegan Superfood Buddha Bowls

This nutrient-packed vegan Buddha bowl recipe comes together in 15 minutes with the help of a few convenience-food shortcuts like prewashed baby kale, microwavable quinoa and precooked beets. Pack these ahead to keep on hand for easy meal-prep lunches or dinners on busy nights.
By Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

20 Healthy Meals You Can Make in 20 Minutes

Think you don't have enough time to make a healthy dinner? These easy recipes are ready in 20 minutes—less time than it takes to order and drive to get takeout. So send those excuses right out the door and get cooking with one of these 20-minute dinner recipes.

11 Rotisserie Chicken Recipes to Get Dinner on the Table ASAP

20 Sunday Dinner Recipes in 20 Minutes

You’re just 20 minutes away from a delicious and satisfying meal. These dinner recipes come together quickly and are perfect for any day of the week. We pack these recipes with plenty of vegetables and proteins like chicken and shrimp. Dinners like Creamy Spinach Pasta and Skillet Pork Chops with Peas, Carrots & Pearl Onions are healthy and will become your go-to whenever you need dinner in a pinch.

Easy Spicy Salmon Cakes

Looking to add some interest to an easy dinner recipe? Five-spice may be your new best friend. What is five-spice powder? A mixture of these five spices: cinnamon, clove, fennel, star anise and Szechuan peppercorns. (There are regional recipes in China that include more spices, including white pepper, nutmeg and orange peel.) It adds a distinct warm flavor to these healthy salmon cakes.
By Adam Dolge

One-Pot Garlicky Shrimp & Spinach

Shrimp, spinach and garlic brown and cook quickly for a simple one-pot weeknight dinner. A fast pan sauce gets life from zesty lemon juice, warm crushed red pepper and herby parsley. Serve with a slice of whole-wheat baguette to swipe up every last drop of sauce.
By Carolyn Casner

Pork Chops with Creamy Mushroom Sauce

These seared pork chops are topped with a rich and creamy mushroom sauce that gets flavored with fresh herbs.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Creamy Fettuccine with Brussels Sprouts & Mushrooms

Sliced Brussels sprouts and mushrooms cook quickly and cling to the pasta in our fall version of pasta primavera. Look for presliced mushrooms to cut prep time. Serve with a tossed salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

24 Fast & Easy Dinners When You’re Too Tired to Cook

Sometimes, you’re just too tired to cook dinner, and we can relate to that. But takeout isn’t always an option, so we’ve pulled together these fast and easy dinners to make life a little simpler. These dinners take just 20 minutes to make and have three steps or less, so it’ll barely feel like cooking (and you can always leave the dishes to tomorrow). Recipes like Spinach & Artichoke Dip Pasta and Beefless Vegan Tacos are delicious and a great option for those lazy nights.

Hearty Chickpea & Spinach Stew

This satisfying stew comes together in a snap. Mashed chickpeas add body to the broth, and tomato paste adds a savory note without piling on the sodium. To simplify the prep, look for chopped fresh onion and shredded carrot or a soup starter mix in the produce section.
By Patsy Jamieson

Mediterranean Chickpea Quinoa Bowl

Quinoa and chickpeas pack this vegetarian grain bowl with plenty of plant-based protein. Whip up a batch of these Mediterranean meals and pack in containers with lids to stash in the fridge for easy, healthy grab & go lunches all week long.
By Carolyn Casner

White Bean & Veggie Salad

This meatless main-dish salad combines creamy, satisfying white beans and avocado. Try mixing it up with different seasonal vegetables.
By Katie Webster

15 Sunday Dinners in 15 Minutes

This Sunday, get a healthy and nutritious meal on the table with minimal effort. These dinner recipes take just 15 minutes to come together. Recipes like Linguine with Creamy White Clam Sauce and Gluten-Free Teriyaki Chicken with Broccoli are packed with vegetables and protein, so you’ll have a balanced and tasty dinner in record time.

20 Healthy Flat-Belly Dinners You Can Make in 20 Minutes

Air-Fryer Turkey Stuffed Peppers

Stuffed peppers are a classic family meal--and they're fun to eat, too. Instead of roasting the sweet peppers in the oven, use an air fryer to get them crisp-tender but not soggy.
By Adam Hickman

Kale, Sausage & Pepper Pasta

This entire healthy pasta recipe cooks in one skillet, so there's only one pot to clean! Try it with any greens you have in the fridge, such as chard or spinach.
By Joyce Hendley

Healthy Dump Dinner Recipes to Save Your Weeknights

Load-and-go recipes are the solution to all your weeknight dinner woes. Just add the ingredients to these easy, healthy recipes to a pot, sheet pan, slow-cooker or Instant Pot and they cook away on their own so you can multitask and still have a good-for-you homemade meal for your family.

Chicken & White Bean Soup

Once again, rotisserie chickens can really relieve the dinner-rush pressure-especially in this Italian-inspired soup that cries out for a piece of crusty bread and a glass of red wine.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Eat-the-Rainbow Chopped Salad with Basil & Mozzarella

This fresh and colorful salad has all of the delicious flavors you love from the classic caprese salad, plus even more healthy veggies. Double this and top each portion with 3 ounces grilled or roasted chicken to take it from a simple side to a quick main dish.
By Carolyn Casner

Spaghetti with Quick Meat Sauce

Instead of opening a jar of sauce, try this easy spaghetti with meat sauce on a weeknight. Serve with steamed broccoli and garlic bread. The recipe makes enough for 8 servings. If you're serving only four for dinner, cook 8 ounces of spaghetti and freeze the leftover sauce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pesto Ravioli with Spinach & Tomatoes

Looking for a new way to turn a bag of frozen cheese ravioli into a satisfying and healthy dinner? This easy pasta recipe calls for just five ingredients but is loaded with fresh flavors. By using grape tomatoes, prewashed spinach and prepared pesto, we eliminate all prep work, making this 15-minute Caprese-inspired ravioli the ideal weeknight meal.
By Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Black Bean-Quinoa Buddha Bowl

Treat your Buddha bowl to a vacation south of the border! This black bean and quinoa Buddha bowl has the usual hallmarks of a taco salad, minus the greasy fried bowl. We've loaded it up with pico de gallo, fresh cilantro and avocado plus an easy hummus dressing to drizzle on top.
By Katie Webster
