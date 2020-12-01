Healthy Trail Mix Recipes

Find healthy, delicious trail mix recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Homemade Trail Mix

Rating: Unrated
1
Try this with portable mix with any combination of dried fruits and nuts.
By Joyce Hendley

Dark Chocolate Trail Mix

Double, triple or quadruple this healthy trail mix recipe and keep it on hand for when you need a sweet snack.
By Breana Killeen

Trail Mix Balls

This easy, on-the-go snack with crisp rice cereal, rolled oats, dried fruit, sunflower seeds, and more can be refrigerated for when you want it.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Trail Mix Hot Cereal

Adding trail mix to hot breakfast cereal is a great way to incorporate more fiber, protein and healthy fat into your diet.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Crunchy Cereal Trail Mix

Crunchy, sweet and salty, this simple trail mix combines all your favorite flavors in a convenient mix.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fruit & Nut Popcorn Trail Mix

Sweet dried fruit, salty nuts and crunchy popcorn are mixed together to make this super-satisfying, homemade trail mix that travels well.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Rice Cracker Trail Mix

This trail mix combines healthy nuts and dried fruits with crispy rice crackers. Crystallized ginger provides an unexpected bite. Look for crystallized ginger with the spices at your supermarket.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Raisins & Seeds Trail Mix

A nut-free take on trail mix, this snack is both sweet and savory.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com