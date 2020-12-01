Healthy Trail Mix Recipes

Dark Chocolate Trail Mix
Double, triple or quadruple this healthy trail mix recipe and keep it on hand for when you need a sweet snack.
Trail Mix Balls
This easy, on-the-go snack with crisp rice cereal, rolled oats, dried fruit, sunflower seeds, and more can be refrigerated for when you want it.
Trail Mix Hot Cereal
Adding trail mix to hot breakfast cereal is a great way to incorporate more fiber, protein and healthy fat into your diet.
Crunchy Cereal Trail Mix
Crunchy, sweet and salty, this simple trail mix combines all your favorite flavors in a convenient mix.
Fruit & Nut Popcorn Trail Mix
Sweet dried fruit, salty nuts and crunchy popcorn are mixed together to make this super-satisfying, homemade trail mix that travels well.
Rice Cracker Trail Mix
This trail mix combines healthy nuts and dried fruits with crispy rice crackers. Crystallized ginger provides an unexpected bite. Look for crystallized ginger with the spices at your supermarket.