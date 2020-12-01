Healthy Snack Bar Recipes

Find healthy, delicious snack bar recipes including fruit and granola bars. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Holiday Cranberry-Orange Pistachio Bars

Bright red cranberries and toasted green pistachios stud these tart-and-tangy bar cookies and make them a colorful addition to any cookie platter. They hold well in both the refrigerator and the freezer so they're an excellent make-ahead option.
By Jennifer Buechner

Chocolate-Peanut Butter Energy Bars

Dates provide all the sweetness you need for these no-bake energy bars. Each square serves up a hearty dose of protein--thanks to peanut butter and peanuts--as well as fiber from rolled oats. Kids will love the chewy bites with crunchy nuts.
By Carolyn Casner

Almond-Honey Power Bar

Great for breakfast on the go! Golden roasted nuts, seeds and oats are enveloped by flavorful almond butter in these delectably chewy, no-fuss energy bars. Unrefined turbinado sugar adds a deep caramelly undertone. Feel free to use light brown sugar instead. Bars stored at room temperature will be softer than those that are refrigerated.
By Maria Speck

Cranberry-Orange Fruit Bars

These sweet-tart cranberry-orange bars are a great addition to a holiday cookie tray or cool weather grab-and-go treat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cinnamon Streusel Fresh Apple Bars

These sweet, cinnamon-flavored apple bars are the perfect accompaniment for your afternoon cup of coffee or tea.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Peanut Butter, Blueberry & Oat Energy Squares

These one-bowl, no-bake energy squares ensure a quick way to refuel during long meetings, tough workouts or that mid-afternoon energy slump. Feel free to swap the blueberries for your favorite dried fruit and the pistachios for your favorite nut--but keep the maple syrup as is; we found using less than 1/2 cup resulted in crumbly bars.
By Breana Killeen

Apple-Cinnamon Fruit Bars

These easy apple-cinnamon fruit bars make a big batch--perfect for fall potlucks and parties.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Dried-Fruit Bars

Make a batch of these easy homemade dried-fruit bars to tuck into your kid's lunchbox all week.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cranberry-Almond Granola Bars

There are plenty of granola bar options at the grocery store, but they're also easy (and often healthier) to make at home. Feel free to vary the add-ins to your taste, swapping 2 cups of any combination of small (or chopped) dried fruit, nuts, seeds and/or chocolate chips for the dried cranberries and nuts in this version. We tested several sticky sweeteners, including maple syrup and honey, but found brown rice syrup held the bars together the best.
By Breana Killeen

Peanut Butter Breakfast Bars

Apples and honey are the perfect additions for these satisfying breakfast bars.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Apricot-Walnut Cereal Bars

Crisp and chewy, this bar is a good-for-you alternative to store-bought cereal bars. The secret ingredient, silken tofu, will give your day a protein-packed start. The recipe also works with other fruit-and-nut combinations.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Peanut Energy Bars

This carbohydrate-rich bar, full of nuts, seeds, fruit and oats, was adapted from Amy Harrison's prize-winning submission in the Plains (Georgia) Peanut Festival recipe competition sponsored by The Peanut Institute. It includes a little protein, and is a great grab-and-go pre-workout snack on mornings when you don't have time to digest a full meal.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

The Best Granola Bar Recipes for a Healthy Snack

The Best Granola Bar Recipes for a Healthy Snack

Granola bars are really easy to DIY using healthy ingredients such as nuts, dried fruit and whole grains. Here’s your chance to try out that flavor combo you wish your favorite granola bar company would make. Eat them for an energy-boosting pre-workout snack, an after-workout recovery food or just a healthy between-meal snack.Watch Video
Coconut Fruit & Nut Bars

Coconut Fruit & Nut Bars

With just five ingredients, these simple, no-bake energy bars are tastier than any bars you can buy! Dates, cashews, almonds and coconut whir up in the food processor for an easy homemade version of a Larabar. Pack one up for a healthy snack for work, or send some off with your kids for an energizing snack before soccer practice.
Nana's Creole Pecan Cake Bars

Nana's Creole Pecan Cake Bars

EatingWell Energy Bars

EatingWell Energy Bars

Chewy Granola Bars

Chewy Granola Bars

Nutty Chocolate Granola Bars

Nutty Chocolate Granola Bars

Peanut Butter Energy Bite "Ice Cream Cones"

These energy bites, dipped in chocolate and topped with graham crackers, look just like melty ice cream cones, but are packed with energizing protein for a healthier snack kids will love.

All Healthy Snack Bar Recipes

Crunchy Granola Wedges

This recipe was inspired by chef Lars Kronmark's granola wedges from the Culinary Institute of America at Greystone. Substitute your favorite fruit, nuts and/or seeds for the sunflower seeds and/or dried cranberries in these granola bars.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Squash Cheesecake Bars

Pureed winter squash gives most of the body to these leaner cheesecake bars.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Blueberry-Cashew Granola Bars

Coconut extract gives these homemade granola bars tropical-inspired flavor. Feel free to swap the blueberries, cashews and flaxseeds for any combination of your favorite dried fruit, nuts or seeds. We tested several sticky sweeteners, including maple syrup and honey, but found brown rice syrup held the bars together the best.
By Breana Killeen

Chocolate Chip Power Bars

Packed with protein, these power bars are a tasty treat filled with chocolate chips, toasted oats and peanut butter.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Oatmeal Raisin Granola Bars

These bars, packed with the sweet flavors of raisins and cinnamon, are inspired by oatmeal raisin cookies--but they're completely nut-free so they're school-friendly. We tested several sticky sweeteners, including maple syrup and honey, but found brown rice syrup held the bars together the best.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apricot-Sunflower Granola Bars

Easy to make at home, these nut-free granola bars can be adjusted to your taste preferences. Simply vary the add-ins to your taste, swapping 2 cups of any combination of small (or chopped) dried fruit, seeds and/or chocolate chips for the apricots and seeds in this version. We tested several sticky sweeteners, including maple syrup and honey, but found brown rice syrup held the bars together the best.
By Breana Killeen

Stone-Fruit Bars

Try your favorite combination of stone fruit, such as peaches and cherries, in these easy fruit bars.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cherry-Chocolate Chip Granola Bars

Skip the granola bar options at the grocery store--they're easy to make at home! You can vary the add-ins to your taste, swapping 2 cups of any combination of small (or chopped) dried fruit, nuts and/or seeds for the chocolate, cherries and coconut in this version. We tested several sticky sweeteners, including maple syrup and honey, but found brown rice syrup held the bars together the best.
By Breana Killeen

Super-Seed Snack Bars

Thanks to a mix of pumpkin, sunflower, hemp and chia seeds, these healthy snack bars are packed with protein, fiber, minerals and healthy fats. Because these bars pack well, they're great for taking along on all-day adventures.
By Beth Lipton

Chocolate-Cherry Snack Bars

These cereal bars are chewy, crunchy and delicious with good-for-you seeds, nuts, fruit and little explosions of chocolate. We like the flavor of dried cherries or cranberries, but any coarsely chopped dried fruit will work.
By Alice Medrich

Low-Fat Granola Bars

Storebought granola bars sure are convenient, but they're often loaded with undesirable amounts of fat. These come together in minutes. Try using chopped dates or dried cranberries in place of the raisins.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Raspberry Bars

Tart raspberry filling is swirled into a low-fat cream filling in these beautiful bars. They're a festive treat for a summer picnic or party.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Nut-Free Chocolate-Cherry Snack Bars

These chewy, crunchy and delicious nut-free snack bars boast good-for-you dried fruit, oats and little explosions of chocolate. We like the flavor of dried cherries or cranberries, but any coarsely chopped dried fruit will work.
By Alice Medrich

Apricot-Oatmeal Bars

These pretty streusel-topped bars are quick to make and easy to transport. Made with unsweetened apricot preserves, they are a good source of potassium and beta carotene.
By Susan Herr

Almond Joy Granola Bars

These easy homemade granola bars are packed with the chocolaty-coconut flavor of the candy bar classic. But feel free to vary the mix-ins to your preference. We tested several sticky sweeteners, including maple syrup and honey, but found brown rice syrup held the bars together the best.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate Chip Bars

A bar version of the classic cookie, these slightly chewy chocolate-chip confections are a delight.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Strawberry-Rhubarb Fruit Bars

Strawberry and rhubarb are a classic combination--try them in these easy-to-make fruit bars.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Salted Caramel Pretzel-Oat Bars

The addition of pumpkin seeds, oats and dried apricots takes this salted pretzel snack bar recipe to new heights.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Apricot-Almond Bars with Chocolate

Pureed dried apricots form the base of these irresistible bars, providing both moisture and sweetness. (A touch of honey is all the additional sweetening needed.) Chunks of dark chocolate are an exquisite contrast to the tangy apricots.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Raspberry Linzer Bars

The crust for these raspberry bars has plenty of spices and walnuts--the perfect foil for tangy-sweet raspberry preserves.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fruit & Pecan Granola Bars

Granola bars are a snap to make--keep a batch of these on hand for when hunger strikes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Frozen Fudge Bars

Creamy, chocolaty and just like the ones from the corner store, but better.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apple-Walnut Bars

For a good supply of lunchbox treats, make a double batch of these apple-walnut bars and freeze individual bars wrapped in foil.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Date-Pecan Bars

Here, graham cracker crumbs, dates and nuts are folded into beaten eggs and sugar to make a wonderfully chewy bar that's much lighter than traditional recipes.
By Susan Herr
