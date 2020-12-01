Healthy High-Protein Snacks

Find healthy, delicious high-protein snacks from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast

Rating: Unrated
3
This satisfying peanut butter-banana toast gets a sprinkle of cinnamon for an extra flavor boost.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Soy-Lime Roasted Tofu

Rating: Unrated
12
Here we marinate tofu cubes in soy sauce and lime juice with a touch of toasted sesame oil, then roast them--perfect tofu every time.
By Stacy Fraser

Chocolate-Peanut Butter Protein Shake

Rating: Unrated
3
This creamy high-protein shake will keep you satisfied for hours and tastes like a chocolate-peanut butter banana milkshake. You don't even need to add protein powder, thanks to the naturally occurring protein in the soymilk, Greek yogurt and peanut butter.
By Hilary Meyer

Red-Wine Hot Chocolate

If you love red wine and you love chocolate, you'll love this rich, full-flavored red-wine hot chocolate. It's two of your favorite things together in one warm, cozy mug.
By Carolyn Casner

Slow-Cooker Spinach Artichoke Dip

Rating: Unrated
1
This creamy, crowd-pleasing dip comes together with ease in your crock pot. Leave it in the slow cooker all party long to keep it warm for serving with perfect, melty cheese in every bite. Whole-wheat bread and raw veggie dippers allow you to dig in without the guilt.
By Carolyn Casner

Ricotta & Yogurt Parfait

Rating: Unrated
2
Reminiscent of a lemon cheesecake, this healthy breakfast recipe is easy to throw together in the morning. Or stir together the filling in a jar the night before and top with the fruit, nuts and seeds when you get to work.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Tahini-Yogurt Dip

Serve this creamy yogurt dip with baby carrots, sliced radishes or whole-wheat pita triangles.
By Lauren Lastowka

Sweet and Salty Roasted Nuts

Spicy seasonings add a bit of zing to roasted nuts for an appetizer that's perfect for any occasion.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chili-Cheese Nachos

Rating: Unrated
1
Make nachos a healthy dinner when you top them with an easy 30-minute chili. Serve this healthy recipe with sliced scallions, avocado, fresh tomatoes and sour cream, if desired.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Yogurt with Blueberries & Honey

A simple combination of Greek yogurt and blueberries gets an extra touch of sweetness from golden honey. It's the perfect balance of protein and fiber to keep you energized.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Raspberry Yogurt Cereal Bowl

Rating: Unrated
2
For breakfast, snack or a healthy dessert, try using yogurt instead of milk for your cereal. If making this as a to-go snack, keep the cereal separate and top just before eating.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Slow-Cooker Chicken Enchilada Dip

Rating: Unrated
4
A quick fresh-made blender enchilada sauce makes all the difference in this slow-cooker recipe for Mexican cheese dip. Serve it straight from the crock pot, with tortilla chips, to keep it warm and gooey.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

High-Protein Vegan Snacks to Power Your Day

Each of these plant-based snacks delivers at least 7 grams of protein (that's more than an egg!). From protein-rich smoothies, homemade trail mix and beans on toast these snacks range in flavor from sweet to savory and can be enjoyed as a mini meal or a quick energy bite.
High-Protein Snack Ideas for Work

Bringing healthy snacks to work is a good way to stave off hunger pangs and avoid the vending machine. These protein-packed snack ideas, include healthy smoothie recipes (pack them in a mason jar!), healthy nut recipes and more easy snack recipes. They have at least 7 grams of protein per serving to keep you feeling satisfied throughout the day.
22 High-Protein Snacks to Take on a Road Trip

Grapes & Cheese

Greek Yogurt with Fruit & Nuts

Greek Yogurt with Strawberries

Greek Yogurt with Strawberries

Rating: Unrated
1

Good Old Raisins & Peanuts

Rating: Unrated
1

Good Old Raisins and Peanuts, or GORP, is simple as can be, but this blend of sweet and nutty flavors can't be beat. Pack in small snack bags for on-the-go munching.

All Healthy High-Protein Snacks

Protein-Packed Zucchini Bread

Late in the summer there's usually an abundance of zucchini and this recipe is one way to use it up. Make a few batches and freeze any extra loaves to have on hand for snacks and quick breakfasts.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Hard-Boiled Egg & Almonds

This small snack packs a nutrient punch--it's loaded with protein, heart-healthy fats, vitamins and minerals to make eating healthy easy and yummy.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Easy Black Bean Dip

Rating: Unrated
2
This creamy bean dip is great for a party or picnic. Smoked paprika and ground chipotles add a robust, earthy flavor, but you can also use regular paprika and cayenne if you don't have the other spices on hand.
By Lauren Lastowka

Tuna Salad Crackers

A fun twist on a tuna salad sandwich. This Tuna Salad & Crackers recipe uses wheat crackers instead of bread!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Vanilla Yogurt with Apricots

Dried apricots give plain vanilla yogurt a tart-sweet boost of flavor, plus potassium and fiber.
By Breana Killeen

Peach Caprese Skewers

Fresh peaches liven up a classic caprese salad in this super-fast snack. Make this recipe for one or make a bunch for a party appetizer.
By Breana Killeen

Yogurt with Blueberries

Blueberries add all the sweetness you need, naturally, to protein-rich Greek yogurt in this satisfying snack.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Sweet & Spicy Slow-Cooker Snack Mix

With both sweet and spicy flavors to entice your taste buds, this slow-cooker-prepared snack mix is easy to make and great to have on hand for game days, parties, and after-school snacking. Remember to stir it every so often, as directed, to keep things from sticking together.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cucumber Sandwich

The English cucumber sandwich gets a healthy fiber bump with sprouted whole-grain bread. This easy open-face sandwich recipe is a great healthy snack or packable lunch idea.
By Breana Killeen

Fig & Honey Yogurt

In this Mediterranean-inspired snack, dried figs and honey top plain yogurt. Substitute fresh figs if you can find them.
By Breana Killeen

Polynesian Glazed Wings

Serve these baked appetizer wings for a party. The prep is quick: buying frozen chicken wing drumettes saves you having to split the wings yourself.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Clementine & Pistachio Ricotta

Skip sugar-sweetened yogurt and try ricotta instead. Topped with fresh fruit and nuts, it's the perfect healthy snack.
By Breana Killeen

Coconut-Cashew Breakfast Bites

Rating: Unrated
1
Never skip breakfast again: keep these coconut and date breakfast bites in the fridge or freezer, and you'll always have a grab-and-go option for busy mornings.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Smoked Trout Spread

Creamy smoked trout spread on thin whole-grain crackers is a delicious appetizer, but serve it with an array of artfully arranged nibbles--ripe tomatoes, crunchy cucumber slices and red onion--and you have an easy summer dinner. Pack it up and take it outdoors for a weeknight picnic. Serve with a baby arugula salad tossed with olive oil, lemon juice, Parmesan cheese and a generous grinding of pepper.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tex-Mex Chili Nachos

Rating: Unrated
1
This healthy nacho recipe is a great way to use leftover chili. Serve these nachos as a game-day appetizer or for a hearty lunch. To make these nachos super-fast, skip layering each chip with the toppings and just pile everything onto a platter.
By Robb Walsh

Turkey-Asparagus Roll-Ups

The lively mix of smoky turkey, light cream cheese and crisp-cooked asparagus in this easy fix-up is sensational.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pear & Cottage Cheese

Salty cottage cheese and a sweet fresh pear make this snack satisfying.
By Breana Killeen

Crackers & Tuna

Rating: Unrated
1
Here's a deconstructed take on the tuna salad sandwich using crispbread crackers instead of bread. This is an easy lunch to throw together with staple items from your pantry and refrigerator.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apricot Yogurt Delight

Don't think you have time for dessert? Try this four-ingredient fruity special. It's super quick to prepare.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Hot Ham and Pear Melts

These little ham sandwiches on French bread are topped with pear slices, arugula, and goat cheese. They're best served warm, and are an elegant small bite that's perfect for entertaining.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken Taco Lettuce Cups

This fun kid-friendly snack is easy to make with leftover chicken, and the protein gives it plenty of staying power.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Boneless Buffalo Chicken Wings

Don't save these wings for game night--they're easy enough to make that you can feel comfortable preparing them whenever you're having friends over. And since they're made with pieces of boneless chicken breast, you can eat them with a fork and eliminate messy fingers!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Crunchy Chocolate-Raspberry Yogurt

This Crunchy Chocolate-Raspberry Yogurt snack is packed with protein and kid friendly. Bonus! Greek yogurt has twice as much protein as regular yogurt.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

This fun snack features high-protein Greek yogurt. If kids won't eat plain yogurt, substitute vanilla fat-free Greek yogurt. (If you want to wean kids off sweet yogurt, mix together half of each kind.)
By Diabetic Living Magazine
