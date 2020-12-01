Healthy Popcorn Recipes

Find healthy, delicious popcorn recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Cranberry White Chocolate Popcorn

Popcorn and chopped sweetened dried cranberries are tossed together and drizzled with white chocolate.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cinnamon-Sugar Microwave Popcorn

This easy cinnamon-sugar microwave popcorn recipe serves up a hint of something sweet in a whole-grain snack you can feel good about enjoying.
By Devon O'Brien

Hot Cocoa Microwave Popcorn

When it's chilly outside, enjoy the best of two spectacular snacks with this delicately sweetened popcorn treat made in the microwave.
By Devon O'Brien

Popcorn Crunch Mix

This sweet and savory popcorn mix is ready in just 10 minutes and is a bit of a magic trick--it's so good it disappears right before your eyes! Honey-nut cereal squares, lightly-salted popcorn, and chocolaty peanuts are drizzled with melted chocolate and provide amazing taste in each bite.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Everything Bagel Microwave Popcorn

Full of umami-rich flavors inspired by the classic bagel, this easy popcorn snack is sure to make your mouth water.
By Devon O'Brien

Parmesan Microwave Popcorn

Nutty, salty and incredibly crispy, this cheesy popcorn snack is simple to make and sure to be a favorite snack.
By Devon O'Brien

Homemade Microwave Popcorn

Make your own microwave popcorn--it's the simplest technique for making popcorn at home and only requires popcorn kernels and a single brown bag. You'll pop up a perfectly fluffy, light snack each time.
By Devon O'Brien

Fruit & Nut Popcorn Trail Mix

Sweet dried fruit, salty nuts and crunchy popcorn are mixed together to make this super-satisfying, homemade trail mix that travels well.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Confetti Birthday Cake Popcorn

Reminiscent of Funfetti birthday cake, this healthy popcorn recipe is a fun twist on a favorite sweet treat. Melted white chocolate and rainbow sprinkles coat microwave popcorn for an easy 10-minute dessert or snack.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Kettle-Style Caramel Corn

Who knew you could make your own healthier homemade version of this craveable treat? And it tastes just as good.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Dark Chocolate and Peanut Popcorn

Popped popcorn gets tossed with salted roasted peanuts and drizzled with melted dark chocolate for a quick and easy snack.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

PB&J Bistro Lunch Box

Inspired by Starbucks' bistro boxes, this peanut butter and jelly lunch will be loved by kids and adults alike. Accompanied by sandwich sides including a yogurt parfait, fruit, veggies and popcorn, this healthy packable lunch will keep you full until dinner.
By Joy Howard

Inspiration and Ideas

The Easiest Way to Make Homemade Popcorn

The Easiest Way to Make Homemade Popcorn

Make your own microwave popcorn with one of these flavor combos: Parmesan, cinnamon sugar, hot cocoa and everything bagel.
4 Healthy Reasons to Snack on Popcorn

4 Healthy Reasons to Snack on Popcorn

The whole-grain, high-fiber, antioxidant-rich snack is one of the healthiest choices.
Not-Your-Grandma's Popcorn Balls

Not-Your-Grandma's Popcorn Balls

Chocolate Peanut Butter Popcorn

Chocolate Peanut Butter Popcorn

Sweet Chili Popcorn

Sweet Chili Popcorn

Italian Popcorn

Italian Popcorn

Coconut Curry Cashew Popcorn

Skip flavored packaged popcorn that can be loaded with salt and calories. This healthy popcorn snack incorporates nuts to help keep you full longer.

All Healthy Popcorn Recipes

Bowl Game Snack Mix

Taco seasoning mix gives this fruit and nut popcorn snack south-of-the-border sizzle.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Salted Caramel and Pretzel Popcorn

Popcorn and pretzels combine for a satisfying snack mix that's perfectly sweetened with a hint of caramel.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spiced Popcorn

Jazz up plain popcorn with a little cumin and chili powder for an afternoon snack or for movie night.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com