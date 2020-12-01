Healthy Popcorn Recipes

Cranberry White Chocolate Popcorn
Popcorn and chopped sweetened dried cranberries are tossed together and drizzled with white chocolate.
Cinnamon-Sugar Microwave Popcorn
This easy cinnamon-sugar microwave popcorn recipe serves up a hint of something sweet in a whole-grain snack you can feel good about enjoying.
Hot Cocoa Microwave Popcorn
When it's chilly outside, enjoy the best of two spectacular snacks with this delicately sweetened popcorn treat made in the microwave.
Popcorn Crunch Mix
This sweet and savory popcorn mix is ready in just 10 minutes and is a bit of a magic trick--it's so good it disappears right before your eyes! Honey-nut cereal squares, lightly-salted popcorn, and chocolaty peanuts are drizzled with melted chocolate and provide amazing taste in each bite.
Everything Bagel Microwave Popcorn
Full of umami-rich flavors inspired by the classic bagel, this easy popcorn snack is sure to make your mouth water.
Parmesan Microwave Popcorn
Nutty, salty and incredibly crispy, this cheesy popcorn snack is simple to make and sure to be a favorite snack.
Homemade Microwave Popcorn
Make your own microwave popcorn--it's the simplest technique for making popcorn at home and only requires popcorn kernels and a single brown bag. You'll pop up a perfectly fluffy, light snack each time.
Fruit & Nut Popcorn Trail Mix
Sweet dried fruit, salty nuts and crunchy popcorn are mixed together to make this super-satisfying, homemade trail mix that travels well.
Confetti Birthday Cake Popcorn
Reminiscent of Funfetti birthday cake, this healthy popcorn recipe is a fun twist on a favorite sweet treat. Melted white chocolate and rainbow sprinkles coat microwave popcorn for an easy 10-minute dessert or snack.
Kettle-Style Caramel Corn
Who knew you could make your own healthier homemade version of this craveable treat? And it tastes just as good.
Dark Chocolate and Peanut Popcorn
Popped popcorn gets tossed with salted roasted peanuts and drizzled with melted dark chocolate for a quick and easy snack.
PB&J Bistro Lunch Box
Inspired by Starbucks' bistro boxes, this peanut butter and jelly lunch will be loved by kids and adults alike. Accompanied by sandwich sides including a yogurt parfait, fruit, veggies and popcorn, this healthy packable lunch will keep you full until dinner.