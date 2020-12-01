Healthy Snack Recipes for Kids

Find healthy, delicious kids snacks including fun after-school children's' snacks. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Cinnamon-Raisin Oatmeal Cookies

Rating: Unrated
3
This recipe takes oatmeal cookies up a notch with its cinnamony, buttery, delicious take on a much-loved classic dessert.
By Carolyn Casner

Crispy Peanut Butter Balls

Rating: Unrated
2
All you need are four simple ingredients to make healthier crispy peanut butter balls that kids and grownups will love. Make this easy recipe for a bite-size treat, on-the-go snack or easy homemade gift. You can swap the peanut butter for almond butter or even sunflower seed butter if you need a nut-free snack for school.
By Devon O'Brien

Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast

Rating: Unrated
3
This satisfying peanut butter-banana toast gets a sprinkle of cinnamon for an extra flavor boost.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Strawberry-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark

Rating: Unrated
6
Lightly sweetened Greek yogurt gets studded with fresh strawberries and chocolate chips then frozen so you can break it into chunks just like chocolate bark (but healthier!). This colorful snack or healthy dessert is perfect for kids and adults alike. Use full-fat yogurt to ensure the creamiest bark possible.
By Carolyn Casner

Peanut Butter-Oat Energy Balls

Rating: Unrated
6
Sweet, sticky dates act as the glue for these no-bake energy balls. Perfect for hikes or during sports, this healthy snack travels well. For the best flavor and texture, use Medjool dates--the largest and most luscious date variety. Look for them in the produce department or near other dried fruits.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Garlic Hummus

Rating: Unrated
6
This classic hummus recipe couldn't be easier--just toss a few ingredients in the food processor and whir away! Aquafaba (the liquid from a can of chickpeas) makes this healthy dip extra smooth and creamy. Serve with veggie chips, pita chips or crudités.
By Devon O'Brien

Soy-Lime Roasted Tofu

Rating: Unrated
12
Here we marinate tofu cubes in soy sauce and lime juice with a touch of toasted sesame oil, then roast them--perfect tofu every time.
By Stacy Fraser

Chocolate-Peanut Butter Protein Shake

Rating: Unrated
3
This creamy high-protein shake will keep you satisfied for hours and tastes like a chocolate-peanut butter banana milkshake. You don't even need to add protein powder, thanks to the naturally occurring protein in the soymilk, Greek yogurt and peanut butter.
By Hilary Meyer

Chocolate-Peanut Butter Energy Bars

Rating: Unrated
2
Dates provide all the sweetness you need for these no-bake energy bars. Each square serves up a hearty dose of protein--thanks to peanut butter and peanuts--as well as fiber from rolled oats. Kids will love the chewy bites with crunchy nuts.
By Carolyn Casner

Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie

Keeping ripe peeled bananas in your freezer means you're always just one step away from a healthy smoothie. Kefir, peanut butter and flaxmeal add protein, probiotics and healthy fats.
By Breana Killeen

Carrot Smoothie

This type of drink tends to be pricey in the big city juice bars. Now you can make the recipe at home.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Coconut Peanut Butter Balls

Rating: Unrated
3
All you need are four simple ingredients to make healthier coconutty peanut butter balls that kids and grownups will love. Make this easy recipe for a bite-size treat, on-the-go snack or easy homemade gift. You can swap the peanut butter for almond butter or even sunflower seed butter if you need a nut-free snack for school.
By Devon O'Brien

Keep bellies happy with these healthier snack ideas to pack for school—and healthier after-school snack ideas kids will love.
This no-sugar-added fruit snack is a healthy treat kids will love. It's perfect for packing in a lunchbox or for an after-school snack.
Morning Glory Muffins

Rating: Unrated
12

These Morning Glory muffins are full of everything you'd expect in the bakery favorite-carrots, apple and raisins, topped with nuts and toasted wheat germ. If raisins aren't your favorite, substitute an equal amount of the dried fruit of your choice.

All Healthy Snack Recipes for Kids

2-Ingredient Peanut Butter Banana Ice Cream

Rating: Unrated
5
Whir up frozen bananas into an “ice cream” without the cream! Peanut butter adds a natural swirl of flavor for a sweet and satisfying dessert with no added sugar.
By Carolyn Casner

Avocado Hummus

Rating: Unrated
5
This vibrant green hummus recipe couldn't be easier--just toss a few ingredients in the food processor and whir away! Aquafaba (the liquid from a can of chickpeas) and avocado make this healthy dip extra smooth and creamy. Serve with veggie chips, pita chips or crudités.
By Devon O'Brien

Almond-Honey Power Bar

Rating: Unrated
67
Great for breakfast on the go! Golden roasted nuts, seeds and oats are enveloped by flavorful almond butter in these delectably chewy, no-fuss energy bars. Unrefined turbinado sugar adds a deep caramelly undertone. Feel free to use light brown sugar instead. Bars stored at room temperature will be softer than those that are refrigerated.
By Maria Speck

Homemade Plain Yogurt

Rating: Unrated
1
Learning how to make yogurt at home is simple with this easy homemade yogurt recipe. To make homemade yogurt, heat milk, combine with a little bit of already-cultured yogurt and let it sit in a warm spot until the milk turns into yogurt. If you want to keep making your own homemade yogurt, save some of the last batch to help start the next batch of yogurt.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cranberry-Orange Fruit Bars

Rating: Unrated
7
These sweet-tart cranberry-orange bars are a great addition to a holiday cookie tray or cool weather grab-and-go treat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sweet Potato Skins with Guacamole

Rating: Unrated
3
Top crispy sweet potato skins with guacamole for a healthy take on classic potato skins in this easy crowd-pleasing recipe.
By Devon O'Brien

Crunchy Roasted Chickpeas

Try this satisfying snack instead of nuts. The tasty legumes are lower in calories and packed with fiber.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Walnut Raspberry Thumbprints

Little oatmeal cookies are rolled in nuts, baked, then filled with jewel-colored fruit preserves for a sweet and pretty treat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Wake-Up Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
64
With a stash of berries in your freezer, you can jump-start your day with this nutritious, tasty smoothie in just minutes. It provides vitamin C, fiber, potassium and soy protein.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mango Fruit Leather

Rating: Unrated
1
This no-sugar-added fruit snack is a healthy treat kids and adults will both love. It's perfect for packing in a lunchbox for school or work or just enjoying as a snack or better-for-you dessert at home.
By Carolyn Casner

Chocolate Mini Cheesecakes

These individual cheesecakes are made with a reduced-fat vanilla wafer crust and and filled with reduced-fat cream cheese and chocolate. They make a perfect light dessert.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Apple-Cinnamon Fruit Bars

Rating: Unrated
7
These easy apple-cinnamon fruit bars make a big batch--perfect for fall potlucks and parties.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pumpkin Seeds with Everything Bagel Seasoning

Rating: Unrated
1
Everything bagel spices give these roasted pumpkin seeds an extra hit of flavor that's delicious any time of day.
By Carolyn Casner

Cinnamon-Sugar Roasted Chickpeas

Rating: Unrated
1
Roasting canned chickpeas until crispy makes a simple and healthy snack. In this riff on candied nuts, chickpeas are coated with cinnamon sugar to make them irresistible! This snack is best enjoyed the day it is made.
By Carolyn Casner

Kale Chips

Rating: Unrated
22
Not a fan of kale? These crispy baked kale chips will convert you! For the best result, don't overcrowd the pans.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Gluten-Free Morning Glory Blender Muffins

Rating: Unrated
4
These gluten-free muffins use finely ground rolled oats in place of flour. That gives the fruit- and nut-studded muffins a tender texture and fluffy crumb. To make the muffins even easier, everything is combined in the blender so you can blend, pour, bake and enjoy.
By Carolyn Casner

Chili-Cheese Nachos

Rating: Unrated
1
Make nachos a healthy dinner when you top them with an easy 30-minute chili. Serve this healthy recipe with sliced scallions, avocado, fresh tomatoes and sour cream, if desired.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Lemon-Parm Popcorn

Rating: Unrated
2
Perk up your popcorn with a bit of lemon pepper and Parmesan cheese.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Strawberry-Banana Smoothies

Rating: Unrated
1
Planning a kids' party? This creamy fruit drink recipe makes a delicious alternative to soda or sweet juice drinks.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Classic Hummus

Rating: Unrated
4
It's easy to make hummus at home with just a few pantry items. Serve drizzled with your best-quality extra-virgin olive oil and chopped parsley. Mop it up with warm whole-wheat pita bread or cut-up vegetables.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Oatmeal-Coconut Cookies with Cranberries & White Chocolate

Our classic oatmeal cookie recipe gets a flavor twist with coconut, white chocolate chips (which have a more delicate flavor than milk or dark chocolate) and tart dried cranberries. The result is a chewy, sweet treat that's sure to leave you coming back for more.
By Carolyn Casner

Microwave Potato Chips

Rating: Unrated
18
You don't need a deep fryer to make crispy potato chips. We toss thinly sliced potatoes with just a touch of olive oil, pop them in the microwave and voilà! Crispy, crunchy homemade potato chips with 8 grams less fat per serving than regular chips.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Soft Chocolate Chip Cookies

Rating: Unrated
2
Soft and satisfying, this chocolate chip cookie recipe incorporates toasted whole-grain oats and low-fat yogurt.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Raspberry Jello

We combine cran-raspberry juice with sparkling white grape juice to make a dazzling raspberry jello recipe. We like to add fresh raspberries to enhance the flavor but any small berry would work well too.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
