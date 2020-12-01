High-Protein Lunch Recipes

Find healthy, delicious high protein lunch recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Middle Eastern Chicken & Chickpea Stew

Rating: Unrated
22
This quick, protein-rich chicken stew recipe gets great flavor from cumin, lemon juice and garlic. Make a double batch and freeze it for a quick healthy dinner. Serve the stew with couscous and steamed broccoli.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spinach & Mushroom Quiche

Rating: Unrated
7
This healthy vegetarian quiche recipe is as simple as it gets. It's a quiche without the fussy crust! It's filled with sweet wild mushrooms and savory Gruyère cheese. Enjoy it for breakfast or brunch, or serve it with a light salad for lunch.
By Julia Levy

Tuscan White Bean Soup

Rating: Unrated
2
A pound of dried beans is the inexpensive foundation for this simple, hearty meal. Serve it with slices of whole-wheat bread or a side salad for a complete and satisfying lunch or dinner.
By Lauren Grant

Hearty Chickpea & Spinach Stew

Rating: Unrated
6
This satisfying stew comes together in a snap. Mashed chickpeas add body to the broth, and tomato paste adds a savory note without piling on the sodium. To simplify the prep, look for chopped fresh onion and shredded carrot or a soup starter mix in the produce section.
By Patsy Jamieson

Slow-Cooker Braised Beef with Carrots & Turnips

Rating: Unrated
6
The spice blend in this healthy beef stew recipe--cinnamon, allspice and cloves--may conjure images of apple pie, but the combo is a great fit in savory applications too. Serve over creamy polenta or buttered whole-wheat egg noodles.
By Hilary Meyer

Salmon-Stuffed Avocados

Rating: Unrated
4
Canned salmon is a valuable pantry staple and a practical way to include heart-healthy omega-3-rich fish in your diet. Here, we combine it with avocados in an easy no-cook meal.
By Abbie Gellman, M.S., RD, CDN

Fisherman's Stew with Roasted Garlic Crostini

This Fisherman's stew recipe is loaded with cod, shrimp, and mussels and will warm you right up on cold winter days. The crostini served alongside are made with homemade roasted garlic, and perfect for soaking up every last morsel of the stew.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Curried Sweet Potato & Peanut Soup

Rating: Unrated
3
In this flavorful soup recipe, sweet potatoes simmer in a quick coconut curry, resulting in a creamy, thick broth punctuated by notes of garlic and ginger. We love peanuts for their inexpensive price and versatile flavor. They're also a great source of protein--1 ounce has 7 grams.
By Lauren Grant

Black Bean-Quinoa Buddha Bowl

Rating: Unrated
4
Treat your Buddha bowl to a vacation south of the border! This black bean and quinoa Buddha bowl has the usual hallmarks of a taco salad, minus the greasy fried bowl. We've loaded it up with pico de gallo, fresh cilantro and avocado plus an easy hummus dressing to drizzle on top.
By Katie Webster

Spaghetti Lover's Soup

Rating: Unrated
1
This easy slow-cooker soup has all the great flavors of your favorite dish of spaghetti with beef sauce, without a lot of fussy preparation.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Winter Minestrone

This version of the Italian classic vegetable and bean soup is made in the slow cooker and mixes in flavorful sausage and squash. Use any variety of winter squash.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Air-Fryer Salmon Cakes

Rating: Unrated
2
These air-fried salmon patties are reminiscent of classic salmon croquettes, crispy on the outside and pillowy tender on the inside. Look for canned or jarred salmon that has less than 50 milligrams of sodium per serving, and don't be afraid of varieties that have bones. They're easy to remove.
By Adam Hickman

Inspiration and Ideas

Mediterranean Tuna Antipasto Salad

Mediterranean Tuna Antipasto Salad

"Super yummy! I think I would add more capers next time or add green olives. Delicious!" – altheaschutte
Warm Quinoa Salad with Edamame

Warm Quinoa Salad with Edamame

"This was soooo delicious and I didn't feel guilty about eating it!" – lauraf07
Zesty Shrimp & Black Bean Salad

Zesty Shrimp & Black Bean Salad

High-Protein Soup Recipes & Salad Recipes for Lunch

High-Protein Soup Recipes & Salad Recipes for Lunch

High-Fiber High-Protein Lunch Ideas for Work

High-Fiber High-Protein Lunch Ideas for Work

High-Protein, Low-Calorie Lunch Recipes

High-Protein, Low-Calorie Lunch Recipes

Slow-Cooker Brisket Sandwiches with Quick Pickles

Rating: Unrated
2

Make your BBQ or cookout easy with this slow-cooker beef brisket recipe. Rauchbier, a smoky German beer, gives this fork-tender brisket real pit-barbecue flavor, but you can use any beer that suits your taste, or even substitute beef broth, to achieve mouthwatering results. While the brisket is cooking, whip up the quick pickle recipe and stir together a garlic mayo to top off the sandwiches.

All High-Protein Lunch Recipes

Greek Meatball Mezze Bowls

Rating: Unrated
1
With a variety of flavors and textures (and a whopping 30 grams of protein!), these Mediterranean-inspired meal-prep bowls will keep you fueled all afternoon. The turkey meatballs are adapted from Greek Turkey Burgers with Spinach, Feta & Tzatziki by Hilary Meyer. Look for premade tzatziki near the specialty cheeses and dips at your grocery store or make your own (see Associated Recipes).
By Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Spanakopita Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

These grilled cheese sandwiches give you all the flavors of the Greek spinach pie, spanakopita, without dealing with fussy layers of phyllo--perfect for an easy weeknight dinner. The creamy flavor-packed filling works well in more than just a sandwich: try it in a calzone or on top of a roasted cauliflower steak too.
By Adam Dolge

33 High-Protein Vegetarian Lunches

These high-protein vegetarian lunch recipes are a tasty weekday option. We packed these lunches with fresh veggies and proteins like beans, tofu and lentils to make for meals that will leave you feeling satisfied all afternoon. Each serving has at least 15 grams of filling protein. Recipes like White Bean & Avocado Sandwich and Grilled Vegetable Quesadilla are healthy, satisfying and delicious.

Chipotle Chicken Quinoa Burrito Bowl

Rating: Unrated
25
This chipotle-flavored burrito bowl recipe is even better than takeout and just as fast. Loading it with vegetables and using quinoa in place of rice adds nutrition for a healthy dinner.
By Breana Killeen

Chicken Shawarma with Yogurt Sauce

Rating: Unrated
4
The key to cooking juicy chicken without a spit in this healthy recipe is high heat and dark meat. The yogurt in the marinade gives the chicken both its tender texture and its alluring char. More yogurt in the sauce, along with crunchy cucumbers and herbs, keeps the flavors bright.
By JJ Goode

Slow-Cooker Italian Beef Sandwiches

Oregano, roasted red pepper, and garlic bring flavor to the forefront in this recipe. Let it marinate and cook in the slow cooker for a few hours, and then place on a bun with provolone cheese for an incredibly delicious meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mediterranean Tuna-Spinach Salad

Rating: Unrated
6
This tuna salad recipe gets an upgrade with olives, feta and a tahini dressing. Served over baby spinach, this is the perfect easy and light lunch or dinner salad.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Mulligatawny Soup

Rating: Unrated
3
This is a soup with a long history (references to it in English go back to 1784) that can now be conveniently made in a modern appliance. Although it's technically an English soup, its origins are decidedly Indian. (The name loosely means "pepper water" in the Tamil language of Southern India.) The sweetness of apple and coconut milk counterbalances the garlic, ginger, curry and cayenne.
By Lisa Holderness Brown

Green Salad with Edamame & Beets

Rating: Unrated
3
This big salad is a feast for the eyes and an everyday way to incorporate nutrient-rich beets and plant-based protein from edamame (green soybeans). If you're not a fan of cilantro, mix in freshly chopped basil or dill instead.
By Katie Webster

Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast

Rating: Unrated
3
This satisfying peanut butter-banana toast gets a sprinkle of cinnamon for an extra flavor boost.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Easy Whole-Wheat Couscous

Feel free to double this recipe to suit your needs. To add more flavor, swap reduced-sodium broth in for the water.
By Katie Webster

Zesty Sloppy Joes

This version of the favorite ground beef sandwich is livened up with jalapeño peppers and chili powder.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chickpea & Quinoa Buddha Bowl

Rating: Unrated
4
It seems Buddha bowls have as many variations as there are stars in the sky, and there is no wrong way to build one! But we prefer to keep things classic and simple with hummus, quinoa, avocado and loads of veggies!
By Katie Webster

Healthy High-Protein Lunch Ideas for Work

Kick the afternoon slump to the curb with a healthy lunch that satisfies. Adding lean protein like chicken, lean beef, low-fat dairy and beans to your lunch will help keep you feeling full and satisfied longer. These healthy packable lunch recipes have 15 or more grams of protein per serving.

Stuffed Cabbage Soup

Rating: Unrated
2
Like stuffed cabbage? You'll love this easy stuffed cabbage soup. It's got all of the classic flavors of stuffed cabbage without all the fuss of stuffing. Plus, you can make this warming soup ahead of time or freeze it for later for a quick dinner or lunch.
By Karen Rankin

Piled-High Greek Vegetable Pitas

The bright, fresh flavors of the Mediterranean come alive in these easy vegetarian pitas. Give yourself enough time to make the roasted vegetables called for in the recipe--or make them a day or two in advance for a healthy meal that takes less than 30 minutes to prepare. These pitas would also work well with whatever leftover cooked veggies you have on hand. No need to warm the roasted veggies up; this recipe tastes great chilled or at room temperature.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Butternut Squash Soup with Avocado & Chickpeas

Rating: Unrated
5
Jazz up a can of soup by adding protein with chickpeas and flavor with curry powder. Stir in a little Greek yogurt to make it creamy.
By Breana Killeen

Seafood Stew with Toasted Baguette Slices

This stew is all about the fish--shrimp, scallops, and halibut chunks fight for space on your spoon. The baguette slices are key--you'll want to use them for sopping up the tasty tomato-based broth.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mediterranean Chicken with Orzo Salad

Rating: Unrated
6
Baked chicken breasts cook in the oven while you mix together a Mediterranean salad--packed with veggies, whole-wheat orzo and an easy homemade Greek vinaigrette--for a weekend-worthy dinner on the table in under an hour. The leftovers from this healthy 400-calorie meal make a delicious packable lunch for the next day.
By Carolyn Casner

Greek Salad with Edamame

Rating: Unrated
2
Edamame adds protein to the classic Greek salad: romaine, tomatoes, cucumber, feta and olives. Serve with toasted pita brushed with olive oil and sprinkled with dried oregano or za'atar.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Mozzarella, Basil & Zucchini Frittata

Rating: Unrated
11
This vegetable-studded frittata recipe is one of the quickest meals you can make. Make it for breakfast, or serve for lunch or dinner with a tossed salad and a slice of olive oil-drizzled crusty baguette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Veggie Brown Rice Buddha Bowl

Rating: Unrated
1
A healthy and satisfying vegan lunch for one, featuring roasted butternut squash, broccoli, peppers and onions with simple brown rice, lime-marinated tofu and creamy cashew tahini sauce.
By Katie Webster

Green Salad with Pita Bread & Hummus

Rating: Unrated
3
Elevate hummus and pita by piling your plate high with cucumbers, carrots and mixed greens! Just a drizzle of balsamic vinegar and extra-virgin olive oil is all it takes to dress it up.
By Katie Webster

Superfood Chopped Salad with Salmon & Creamy Garlic Dressing

Rating: Unrated
3
Curly kale forms the base of this salad, but you could use chard or spinach. To the greens, add a multitude of chopped veggies, such as broccoli, cabbage and carrots. Finish with rich salmon for protein and a drizzle of creamy yogurt dressing to bring it all together.
By Carolyn Casner
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com