Healthy School Lunch Recipes

Find healthy, delicious school lunch recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Veggie & Hummus Sandwich

This mile-high vegetable and hummus sandwich makes the perfect heart-healthy vegetarian lunch to go. Mix it up with different flavors of hummus and different types of vegetables depending on your mood.
By Katie Webster

Cinnamon-Raisin Oatmeal Cookies

This recipe takes oatmeal cookies up a notch with its cinnamony, buttery, delicious take on a much-loved classic dessert.
By Carolyn Casner

No-Sugar-Added Oatmeal Cookies

Classic oatmeal cookies without all the sugar, these better-for-you gluten-free treats get their sweetness from ripe bananas and chopped dates.
By Carolyn Casner

Whole-Wheat Veggie Wrap

Use whichever veggies you have on hand to fill up this veggie wrap. The avocado and hummus help hold the wrap together--and provide heart-healthy fat and fiber.
By Katie Webster

Garlic Hummus

This classic hummus recipe couldn't be easier--just toss a few ingredients in the food processor and whir away! Aquafaba (the liquid from a can of chickpeas) makes this healthy dip extra smooth and creamy. Serve with veggie chips, pita chips or crudités.
By Devon O'Brien

Avocado, Tomato & Chicken Sandwich

In this healthy chicken sandwich recipe, the avocado is mashed to create a healthy creamy spread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mediterranean Wrap

This wrap is stuffed with chicken tenders and couscous with a hit of lemon and a healthy dose of fresh herbs. Save any leftovers to wrap up for an easy lunch. Serve with: Mixed green salad and a glass of crisp white wine.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spicy Tuna Wrap

These tuna wraps were inspired by spicy tuna sushi rolls. We love how they taste with peppery watercress, but other greens, such as arugula, romaine, escarole or even radish sprouts, would taste great in the filling. If you want to play on the sushi inspiration, stir some wasabi into the soy sauce for dipping and serve with pickled ginger. Serve with sliced cucumbers and slivered red onions tossed with rice vinegar, a little oil and a pinch of salt.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Avocado Egg Salad Sandwiches

Lighten up classic egg salad by swapping in creamy avocado instead of using mayonnaise. Sandwich it between toasted whole-wheat bread and you've got an easy, packable lunch ready for work or school.
By Carolyn Casner

Peanut Butter-Banana Roll-Ups

These healthy roll-ups with peanut butter and bananas make eating lunch fun! Kids will love the bite-sized version of this sandwich. Try sunflower seed butter as an allergy-friendly alternative.
By Carolyn Casner

Tuna Salad Sandwich with Sweet Relish

This sweet twist on a classic tuna-salad sandwich is a healthy high-protein lunch that even your kids will love.
By Carolyn Casner

Peanut Butter, Blueberry & Oat Energy Squares

These one-bowl, no-bake energy squares ensure a quick way to refuel during long meetings, tough workouts or that mid-afternoon energy slump. Feel free to swap the blueberries for your favorite dried fruit and the pistachios for your favorite nut--but keep the maple syrup as is; we found using less than 1/2 cup resulted in crumbly bars.
By Breana Killeen

All Healthy School Lunch Recipes

Cream Cheese & Veggie Roll-Up

With sliced vegetables, a whole-wheat tortilla and baby spinach, these roll-ups make the perfect healthy lunch for your kids to take to school.
By Carolyn Casner

Cucumber Turkey Sub Sandwich

When you're craving a sub but you don't want all the carbs, these turkey-and-cheese deli sandwiches on cucumber rolls are a healthy alternative. Hollow out a cucumber and fill it up with your favorite sandwich fillings for a crisp sub with less carbs and calories. Plus, you can easily pack these up for work, school or a picnic--no soggy bread!
By Katie Webster

Veggie Sandwich

There's no chance of getting the afternoon munchies when you fuel up with this vegan veggie sandwich filled with fiber and healthy fats, plus fruit on the side. It'll keep you energized until dinner. Feel free to swap in your other favorite sandwich vegetables, sprouts or greens.
By Katie Webster

Mango Fruit Leather

This no-sugar-added fruit snack is a healthy treat kids and adults will both love. It's perfect for packing in a lunchbox for school or work or just enjoying as a snack or better-for-you dessert at home.
By Carolyn Casner

Gluten-Free Morning Glory Blender Muffins

These gluten-free muffins use finely ground rolled oats in place of flour. That gives the fruit- and nut-studded muffins a tender texture and fluffy crumb. To make the muffins even easier, everything is combined in the blender so you can blend, pour, bake and enjoy.
By Carolyn Casner

Healthy Oatmeal-Chocolate Chip Cookies

Here's your new cookie jar staple. This recipe for classic oatmeal chocolate chip cookies gets a healthy boost with whole-wheat flour and uses less sugar and butter than traditional recipes. Don't hesitate to make a double batch--they're so satisfying they'll be gone fast.
By Carolyn Casner

Banana Energy Bites

Perfect for an on-the-go breakfast or snack, these energy bites will keep you fueled.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

BBQ Tofu Sandwich

Though vegetarian BBQ may be an oxymoron, once you take a bite of this delicious tofu sandwich topped with coleslaw and dill pickles you won't mind the contradiction. Serve with: Baked beans and corn on the cob.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cranberry-Almond Granola Bars

There are plenty of granola bar options at the grocery store, but they're also easy (and often healthier) to make at home. Feel free to vary the add-ins to your taste, swapping 2 cups of any combination of small (or chopped) dried fruit, nuts, seeds and/or chocolate chips for the dried cranberries and nuts in this version. We tested several sticky sweeteners, including maple syrup and honey, but found brown rice syrup held the bars together the best.
By Breana Killeen

Peanut Butter and Banana Breakfast Sandwich

Creamy peanut butter and bananas are the key ingredients to this quick and easy breakfast.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Turkey, Corn & Sun-Dried Tomato Wraps

Fresh corn kernels, tomatoes and lettuce fill these hearty turkey wraps. This wrap is great for picnics or when you need to have dinner on the run. Add some crumbled feta or shredded Cheddar for another layer of flavor. Serve with carrot sticks, sliced bell pepper or other crunchy vegetables plus your favorite creamy dressing.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Strawberry & Cream Cheese Sandwich

Sliced strawberries and reduced-fat cream cheese come together in a sandwich for this quick and healthy lunchbox treat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Avocado Tea Sandwiches

Avocado Tea Sandwiches
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grapes & Cheese

Sweet and savory is the definition of this satisfying snack.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Turkey BLT Wraps

This delicious kid-friendly twist on a classic BLT includes turkey. The extra protein makes a filling, healthy lunch to pack up for school or work.
By Carolyn Casner

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

You may disagree on whether the chicken parm sandwich should be known as a “sub,” “hoagie” or “grinder,” but who doesn't love this neighborhood-deli classic? We've added some spinach and done away with all the greasy breading to make it more healthy. Make it a meal: The sandwich is filling and complete on its own, but add some crunch with carrots, celery and cucumbers on the side.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

Toss leftover cooked chicken with barbecue sauce and crunchy carrots for a quick and healthy lunch.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Turkey Apple Cheddar Sandwich

It only takes 5 minutes to make this healthy sandwich with whole-wheat bread and the classic combination of Cheddar cheese and apples that your kids will love.
By Carolyn Casner

Peanut-Tofu Cabbage Wraps

Cabbage is a tasty low-calorie stand-in for buns or bread in this healthy, gluten-free lettuce wrap recipe. Don't limit yourself to cabbage for this recipe--any fresh green sturdy enough to wrap around 1/2 cup of filling works.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Hard-Boiled Egg & Almonds

This small snack packs a nutrient punch--it's loaded with protein, heart-healthy fats, vitamins and minerals to make eating healthy easy and yummy.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Blueberry-Ricotta Muffins

These muffins are made with blueberries and light and creamy ricotta cheese and dipped in a sweet orange glaze. Perfect for a quick snack or a breakfast on-the-go, they're ready in just 30 minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Apple-Spice Cupcakes

Subtly spiced with cinnamon, ginger, and cloves, each Apple-Spice Cupcake is chock-full of chopped apple.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Korean Beef Lettuce Rolls

Crisp and crunchy lettuce rolls keep this delicious meal diabetic-friendly.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Trail Mix Balls

This easy, on-the-go snack with crisp rice cereal, rolled oats, dried fruit, sunflower seeds, and more can be refrigerated for when you want it.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
