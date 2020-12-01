No-Cook Breakfast & Brunch Recipes

27 Easy, No-Cook Breakfasts Perfect for Summer

For an easy, no-cook breakfast, try one of these recipes perfect for summer. These recipes use tons of seasonal fruit like strawberries, peaches and blueberries to create a fresh bite. While these recipes take 20 minutes or less of active cooking time, some need to sit overnight to absorb as much flavor as possible. Recipes like Granola & Yogurt Breakfast Popsicles and Tropical Overnight Oats are delicious, fruity and easy to grab for a quick breakfast.