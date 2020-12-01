Budget Breakfast & Brunch Recipes

Find healthy, delicious budget breakfast and brunch recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Easy Loaded Baked Omelet Muffins

Protein-packed omelet muffins, or baked mini omelets, are a perfect breakfast for busy mornings. Make a batch ahead and freeze for the days when you don't have time for your typical bowl of oatmeal. You can also serve these fresh with fruit salad for a simple weekend brunch.
By Carolyn Casner

Muffin-Tin Quiches with Smoked Cheddar & Potato

Potatoes, cheese and greens make this mini quiche recipe delicious and satisfying. Bake up a batch over the weekend and you'll have breakfast available in a hurry for the rest of the week.
By Carolyn Casner

Sheet-Pan Eggs with Spinach & Ham

Making a big batch of eggs has never been easier with this one-pan oven-baked eggs recipe. Whether you are making brunch for a crowd or just want to meal-prep healthy breakfasts for the week, you'll have 12 servings ready in just 45 minutes.
By Carolyn Casner

Everything Bagel Avocado Toast

Get all the flavor of an everything bagel married with the creaminess of avocado toast in one healthy breakfast. Just toast, top, sprinkle and go for this quick morning meal when you need to get out the door fast. Want to take it up a notch? Top with a poached or fried egg.
By Devon O'Brien

Spinach & Cheese Breakfast Skillet

Eating a big healthy breakfast‚ like this 700-calorie hash-and-egg recipe‚ may help lower your levels of ghrelin, a hormone that signals hunger, and reduce snack cravings later in the day. Plus, research shows eating the bulk of your daily calories earlier in the day could help you lose weight. If you're looking for a lighter breakfast, this recipe can serve two.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Blueberry Almond Chia Pudding

Switch up your morning oatmeal routine with this so-easy chia pudding recipe. It's made just like overnight oats--combine chia and your milk of choice, let soak overnight, then top with juicy blueberries and crunchy almonds and dig in!
By Carolyn Casner

Apple-Peanut Butter Smoothie

Apples and peanut butter are a classic pair-try them blended together in this healthy smoothie recipe.
By Breana Killeen

Cauliflower English Muffins

These savory, low-carb (and gluten-free) English muffins use riced cauliflower in place of flour, with a little cheese and egg as binder to make a grain-free breakfast bread. Try topping them with sweet jam, or use them to create a yummy breakfast sandwich.
By Hilary Meyer

Vegan Pancakes

Make classic light and fluffy pancakes vegan with this easy recipe. Try them topped with your favorite nut butter, maple syrup and fresh berries for a satisfying breakfast.
By Devon O'Brien

White Bean & Avocado Toast

Mashed avocado and white beans make for a fiber-rich and creamy topping, the perfect partner for a crispy slice of toast. Try it for a quick breakfast or snack.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Eggs in Tomato Sauce with Chickpeas & Spinach

Simmer eggs in a rich tomatoey cream sauce studded with chickpeas and silky spinach for a super-fast vegetarian dinner. Serve with a piece of crusty bread to soak up the sauce. Be sure to use heavy cream; a lower-fat option might curdle when mixed with acidic tomatoes.
By Hilary Meyer

Mozzarella, Basil & Zucchini Frittata

This vegetable-studded frittata recipe is one of the quickest meals you can make. Make it for breakfast, or serve for lunch or dinner with a tossed salad and a slice of olive oil-drizzled crusty baguette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Breakfast Blueberry-Oatmeal Cakes

This oatmeal-meets-muffin-tin cake recipe is perfect for having a healthy breakfast available on busy weekdays. Make a batch on the weekend and keep them in your freezer. For a grab-and-go breakfast, reheat the oatmeal cakes in the microwave for about 40 seconds.
Zucchini, Corn & Egg Casserole

This healthy casserole is essentially a crustless quiche, brimming with fresh summer vegetables. Bake it up for an elegant summer brunch or a casual backyard barbecue.
Peanut Butter & Chia Berry Jam English Muffin

Chocolate-Peanut Butter Protein Shake

Quick Mixed Berry Pancake Sauce

Cocoa-Chia Pudding with Raspberries

Jason Mraz's Avocado Green Smoothie

To make this green smoothie recipe a meal-in-a-glass, musician Mraz adds a tablespoon of coconut oil and some sprouted flax or chia seeds.

All Budget Breakfast & Brunch Recipes

Smoked Salmon & Cream Cheese Omelet

The key to this healthy omelet recipe is cooking the eggs over low heat so the curds set up nice and soft. A splash of milk in the eggs is added insurance to keep the omelet from turning rubbery.
By Kathy Gunst

Bacon & Spinach Quiche with Hash Brown Crust

Hash browns meet quiche in this healthy recipe. Shredded potatoes create a gluten-free crust for this bacon and spinach-studded quiche that's sure to be a crowd-pleasing breakfast or brunch.
By Joy Howard

Sweet Potato, Corn & Black Bean Hash

Quick and easy hashes are fabulous one-pot meals for those nights when getting dinner on the table fast is a priority.
By Susanne A. Davis

Mini Quiches with Sweet Potato Crust

Shredded sweet potato hash browns make up the healthy crust of these gluten-free muffin-tin quiches. This grab-and-go breakfast is super-easy to prep ahead and keep stashed in the fridge or freezer. Serve them for brunch or eat them on busy weekdays.
By Katie Webster

Quiche Lorraine with Zucchini Crust

Shredded zucchini acts as the crust in this recipe for healthier, low-carb quiche Lorraine--quiche with Jarlsberg cheese, bacon and scallions--a brunch classic.
By Joy Howard

Broccoli, Ham & Cheese Quiche

This quiche recipe is full of broccoli, Cheddar cheese and smoky ham surrounded by a crispy hash brown crust. Look for precooked shredded potatoes in the dairy section or in the produce section--or use frozen hash brown potatoes in this easy quiche recipe.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Fig & Ricotta Toast

This easy Mediterranean-inspired toast makes a quick breakfast for any day of the week.
By Devon O'Brien

Broccoli & Parmesan Cheese Omelet

This high-protein breakfast recipe features broccoli and cheese folded into a light and fluffy omelet.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Almond-Honey Power Bar

Great for breakfast on the go! Golden roasted nuts, seeds and oats are enveloped by flavorful almond butter in these delectably chewy, no-fuss energy bars. Unrefined turbinado sugar adds a deep caramelly undertone. Feel free to use light brown sugar instead. Bars stored at room temperature will be softer than those that are refrigerated.
By Maria Speck

Maple Granola

This quick and healthy granola recipe can be enjoyed like cereal with milk or sprinkled over yogurt to make an easy parfait. Serve with a banana for a balanced breakfast.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Baby Kale Breakfast Salad with Bacon & Egg

Breakfast salad? Oh yes! Start your day off right with this healthy breakfast recipe. A bowl of good-for-you greens, such as baby kale, will knock out half of your daily veggie quota with the first meal of the day.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Salsa Scrambled Eggs

Breakfast tacos are a great gluten-free alternative to the classic eggs and toast. Serve this easy scrambled egg recipe with a banana for a boost of potassium.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Brussels Sprout & Potato Hash

This vegetarian Brussels sprout and potato hash recipe is a quick, easy dinner, perfect for a cool fall evening. Resist the urge to stir it too much! Cooking the hash undisturbed allows a crispy caramelized crust to form on the potatoes at the bottom of the pan. Look for hash browns that don't have added salt to help keep sodium in check.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cranberry-Apple Smoothie

This riff on a classic fruit juice combines sweet apples with tart cranberries for a healthy, fiber-filled smoothie.
By Devon O'Brien

Waffle-Maker Latkes

Skip the greasy mess with this healthy latke recipe by frying your potato pancakes in a waffle iron instead. Serve with sour cream and applesauce for dipping.
By Devon O'Brien

Whole-Grain Buttermilk Pancakes

This healthy whole-grain buttermilk pancake recipe uses 100% whole-wheat flour, heart-healthy canola oil and just a tablespoon of sugar. Compared to most store-bought mixes or a classic recipe, this recipe saves about 30 calories, 3 grams saturated fat and 4 grams total sugar per serving, plus you'll dish up 2 extra grams of fiber. If you want to experiment with different types of whole grains, replace up to 1/2 cup of the whole-wheat flour with cornmeal, oats and/or buckwheat flour. Or add extra fiber and omega-3s by adding up to 3 tablespoons of ground flaxseed or chia seeds.
By Stacy Fraser

Cranberry Bundt Cake

In this healthy cranberry-walnut Bundt cake recipe, Greek yogurt and shredded apple or pear keep the cake moist and are a healthy substitute for extra butter. If you want to use something other than allspice, try pumpkin pie spice or cinnamon in the filling. For a nut-free variation, omit the walnuts in the cake or use chopped dried cranberries in their place.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Berry-Banana Cauliflower Smoothie

Sneak in your veggies with a smoothie every morning. Riced cauliflower adds thickness and creaminess to a subtly sweet cauliflower smoothie that features the fruity flavors of bananas and berries at the forefront.
By Hilary Meyer

Banana Bread French Toast

Take banana bread to the next level when you soak it in a classic French toast batter and fry it for an impressive (but oh so easy!) breakfast or brunch. Top with chopped walnuts, sliced bananas and maple syrup for extra decadence.
By Breana Killeen

Make-Ahead Smoothie Freezer Packs

Smoothies are a great healthy breakfast for kids, but busy parents know there's no time for all that chopping and measuring in the morning rush. Make these easy DIY smoothie packs ahead of time and stash them in your freezer until you're ready to whir up a fruit-filled meal or snack kids will love. This makes enough for a workweek's worth of smoothies!
By Hilary Meyer

Soft-Boiled Eggs & Soldiers

Soft-boiled eggs with toast soldiers are a classic English breakfast. Simply cut toast into strips and serve with dippy eggs for a fun, kid-friendly breakfast recipe.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lemon-Cranberry Muffins

These lemony cranberry-studded muffins crunch lightly with cornmeal and are topped with a kiss of sugared lemon zest. They're great warm from the oven, but also keep well for a few days and freeze beautifully.
By Melissa Pasanen

Yogurt Sundaes in Granola Cups

Kids will love this healthy breakfast riff on a classic sundae. We replace the ice cream with good-for-you Greek yogurt topped with fresh berries and a few chocolate chips; it's all served in an edible granola bowl for extra fun.
By Carolyn Casner

Spiced Breakfast Quinoa

Quinoa is often turned into a creamy hot breakfast cereal in Bolivia, where much of the world's quinoa is grown. This healthy breakfast quinoa recipe is a hot cereal that is infused with an aromatic chai-inspired blend of spices--cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
