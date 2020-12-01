Healthy Waffle Recipes

Ham & Gruyère Hash Brown Waffles

This healthy breakfast-for-dinner recipe skips stirring up a traditional batter and uses frozen hash browns to make crunchy waffles instead. Top the waffles with a little cultured butter and chives or a dollop of whole-grain mustard and serve with a big green salad. Keep the waffles warm in a 250°F oven between batches, if desired. You can use a 20-ounce bag of shredded fresh potatoes instead of the frozen ones--no need to squeeze them in Step 2.