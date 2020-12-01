Healthy Waffle Recipes

Waffle-Maker Latkes
Skip the greasy mess with this healthy latke recipe by frying your potato pancakes in a waffle iron instead. Serve with sour cream and applesauce for dipping.
Multi-Grain Waffles
Traditional waffles are a butter-laden, high-carb indulgence, but they make the transition to good fats and smart carbs beautifully, yielding crisp, nutty-tasting waffles with all the sweet pleasure of the original. The batter can also be used for pancakes.
EatingWell Waffles
These healthy waffles are made from a blend of whole-wheat and regular flour plus nonfat buttermilk and canola oil. Top with fresh berries or sliced peaches and yogurt for a satisfying start to any day.
Savory Waffles with Herb Gravy and Crispy Chicken Tenders
Waffles aren't just for breakfast anymore! This savory variation with crispy chicken and a delicious herb gravy is comfort food at its best.
Strawberry-Ricotta Waffle Sandwich
Here's a sweet spin on a healthy breakfast-sandwich recipe. Other seasonal fruit, such as blueberries or sliced peaches, would be tasty toppers too.
Waffle with Nut Butter, Banana & Chocolate Chips
Top a whole-grain freezer waffle with nut butter, banana slices and chocolate chips for a decadent-tasting and healthy breakfast or snack you can whip up when you're short on time. This high-protein, high-fiber breakfast may be ready before your coffee is finished brewing.
Pumpkin Waffles
Don't limit yourself to just making these in the fall! Thanks to canned pumpkin, these waffles--made with gluten-free flours, protein powder and flaxseed meal--can be enjoyed at any time of the year.
Yeasted Waffles
Once you taste the rich, tangy flavor that yeast adds to this whole-grain waffle recipe, you'll never want to go back to plain waffles. With leftover batter--if you have any--you can have make-ahead weekday waffles hot off the iron in about the same amount of time it takes to toast frozen ones.
Ham & Gruyère Hash Brown Waffles
This healthy breakfast-for-dinner recipe skips stirring up a traditional batter and uses frozen hash browns to make crunchy waffles instead. Top the waffles with a little cultured butter and chives or a dollop of whole-grain mustard and serve with a big green salad. Keep the waffles warm in a 250°F oven between batches, if desired. You can use a 20-ounce bag of shredded fresh potatoes instead of the frozen ones--no need to squeeze them in Step 2.
Gluten-Free Pumpkin Waffles
These gluten-free spiced pumpkin waffles with your choice of toppings will soon be a new family favorite.
Classic Malted Waffles
To add great malt flavor to these waffles, use malt-flavored Ovaltine or Carnation Malted Milk. Serve with Mixed Berry Sauce, warm maple syrup or Strawberries & Cream.
Waffle with Spinach, Tomato & Feta
Greek omelet meets waffles in this quick and healthy breakfast recipe. Frozen whole-grain waffles make a great breakfast in a pinch. Adding fiber-rich vegetables and satisfying cheese will keep hunger away all morning.