Healthy Waffle Recipes

Staff Picks

Waffle-Maker Latkes

Skip the greasy mess with this healthy latke recipe by frying your potato pancakes in a waffle iron instead. Serve with sour cream and applesauce for dipping.
By Devon O'Brien

Multi-Grain Waffles

Traditional waffles are a butter-laden, high-carb indulgence, but they make the transition to good fats and smart carbs beautifully, yielding crisp, nutty-tasting waffles with all the sweet pleasure of the original. The batter can also be used for pancakes.
By Patsy Jamieson

EatingWell Waffles

These healthy waffles are made from a blend of whole-wheat and regular flour plus nonfat buttermilk and canola oil. Top with fresh berries or sliced peaches and yogurt for a satisfying start to any day.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Savory Waffles with Herb Gravy and Crispy Chicken Tenders

Waffles aren't just for breakfast anymore! This savory variation with crispy chicken and a delicious herb gravy is comfort food at its best.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Strawberry-Ricotta Waffle Sandwich

Here's a sweet spin on a healthy breakfast-sandwich recipe. Other seasonal fruit, such as blueberries or sliced peaches, would be tasty toppers too.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Waffle with Nut Butter, Banana & Chocolate Chips

Top a whole-grain freezer waffle with nut butter, banana slices and chocolate chips for a decadent-tasting and healthy breakfast or snack you can whip up when you're short on time. This high-protein, high-fiber breakfast may be ready before your coffee is finished brewing.
By Joyce Hendley

Pumpkin Waffles

Don't limit yourself to just making these in the fall! Thanks to canned pumpkin, these waffles--made with gluten-free flours, protein powder and flaxseed meal--can be enjoyed at any time of the year.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Yeasted Waffles

Once you taste the rich, tangy flavor that yeast adds to this whole-grain waffle recipe, you'll never want to go back to plain waffles. With leftover batter--if you have any--you can have make-ahead weekday waffles hot off the iron in about the same amount of time it takes to toast frozen ones.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Ham & Gruyère Hash Brown Waffles

This healthy breakfast-for-dinner recipe skips stirring up a traditional batter and uses frozen hash browns to make crunchy waffles instead. Top the waffles with a little cultured butter and chives or a dollop of whole-grain mustard and serve with a big green salad. Keep the waffles warm in a 250°F oven between batches, if desired. You can use a 20-ounce bag of shredded fresh potatoes instead of the frozen ones--no need to squeeze them in Step 2.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Gluten-Free Pumpkin Waffles

These gluten-free spiced pumpkin waffles with your choice of toppings will soon be a new family favorite.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Classic Malted Waffles

To add great malt flavor to these waffles, use malt-flavored Ovaltine or Carnation Malted Milk. Serve with Mixed Berry Sauce, warm maple syrup or Strawberries & Cream.
By Patsy Jamieson

Waffle with Spinach, Tomato & Feta

Greek omelet meets waffles in this quick and healthy breakfast recipe. Frozen whole-grain waffles make a great breakfast in a pinch. Adding fiber-rich vegetables and satisfying cheese will keep hunger away all morning.
By Joyce Hendley

Inspiration and Ideas

You Just Got a Waffle Maker—Here Are the Recipes You Should Make First

18 Waffle Recipes for Mornings at Home

Make your mornings joyful with these delicious waffle recipes. Whether you top them with syrup, fruit or even a fried egg, these waffle recipes are a great start to any morning. Recipes like Strawberry-Ricotta Waffle Sandwich and Ham & Gruyère Hash Brown Waffles are a fun, filling take on this breakfast classic.
Whole-Grain Waffles with Cherry Sauce

Pumpkin Cheesecake Topped Waffles

Waffle with Bacon, Fried Egg & Chives

Spiced Waffles with Pumpkin Cream

Stir up these spiced waffles with pumpkin cream for a special breakfast treat. Top with toasted hazelnuts for a finishing touch.

All Healthy Waffle Recipes

Carrot Cake Waffle Breakfast Sandwich

Carrot cake for breakfast? Why not! This innovative healthy waffle breakfast-sandwich recipe uses whole-grain frozen waffles instead of bread and has a carrot cake-like filling made with reduced-fat cream cheese, shredded carrot, raisins and walnuts sweetened with a touch of maple syrup. Even better, it's ready in 5 minutes!
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Bacon and Blueberry Topped Waffle

Kick off a special day with a special whole grain waffle topped with blueberries, bacon, pecans and maple syrup. It takes just a few minutes to whip up.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Whole-Grain Waffles

Take a break from your ordinary waffle routine with this oat-and-nut studded version.
By Patsy Jamieson

Chocolate Waffles

Rich, chocolate waffles are the perfect breakfast for that special someone's birthday.
By Patsy Jamieson

Egg & Waffle Bento Box

Who doesn't love breakfast for lunch? Make it to-go with this easy bento box idea that combines waffles, eggs and fruit for a satisfying and fun meal that kids and adults alike will love.
By Breana Killeen

Poppy Seed Waffles

Poppy seeds aren't just for muffins! Serve with Lemon Curd and fresh fruit for a special weekend brunch.
By Patsy Jamieson
