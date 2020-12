Healthy Breakfast Toast Recipes

If you’re trying to lose weight, don’t skip breakfast! Research shows that regular breakfast eaters tend to be leaner and people are more successful at losing weight—and keeping it off—when they eat breakfast. Mix up your morning meal and try one of these healthy, low-calorie breakfast recipes featuring five healthy breakfast foods (oatmeal, peanut butter, yogurt, eggs and raspberries) that can help you lose weight. Learn more about the 5 breakfast foods to help you lose weight here.