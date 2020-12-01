Healthy Quiche Recipes

Find healthy, delicious quiche recipes including quiche lorraine, spinach, ham, and low-calorie quiches. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Spinach & Mushroom Quiche

Rating: Unrated
This healthy vegetarian quiche recipe is as simple as it gets. It's a quiche without the fussy crust! It's filled with sweet wild mushrooms and savory Gruyère cheese. Enjoy it for breakfast or brunch, or serve it with a light salad for lunch.
By Julia Levy

Muffin-Tin Spinach & Mushroom Mini Quiches

Rating: Unrated
Switch up your morning routine with these easy vegetarian mini quiches. Earthy mushrooms and spinach pair nicely with rich and creamy Gruyère cheese. Serve them on a platter with a fresh fruit salad for a simple weekend brunch.
By Liz Mervosh

Quiche Lorraine

Rating: Unrated
Quiche Lorraine is a classic French dish that makes for a hearty breakfast, lunch or dinner.
By Adam Dolge

Zucchini, Corn & Egg Casserole

Rating: Unrated
This healthy casserole is essentially a crustless quiche, brimming with fresh summer vegetables. Bake it up for an elegant summer brunch or a casual backyard barbecue.
By Hilary Meyer

Tomato-Parmesan Mini Quiches

Rating: Unrated
These individual mini quiches are a fun take on a traditional quiche. Leftovers can be refrigerated or frozen for an easy breakfast later in the week.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mini Brie & Apple Quiches

Rating: Unrated
We love the way Brie and apples taste together in these mini quiches. Mini phyllo cups make it swift and simple to create an elegant appetizer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Bacon & Spinach Quiche with Hash Brown Crust

Rating: Unrated
Hash browns meet quiche in this healthy recipe. Shredded potatoes create a gluten-free crust for this bacon and spinach-studded quiche that's sure to be a crowd-pleasing breakfast or brunch.
By Joy Howard

Mini Quiches with Sweet Potato Crust

Rating: Unrated
Shredded sweet potato hash browns make up the healthy crust of these gluten-free muffin-tin quiches. This grab-and-go breakfast is super-easy to prep ahead and keep stashed in the fridge or freezer. Serve them for brunch or eat them on busy weekdays.
By Katie Webster

Quiche Lorraine with Zucchini Crust

Rating: Unrated
Shredded zucchini acts as the crust in this recipe for healthier, low-carb quiche Lorraine--quiche with Jarlsberg cheese, bacon and scallions--a brunch classic.
By Joy Howard

Broccoli, Ham & Cheese Quiche

Rating: Unrated
This quiche recipe is full of broccoli, Cheddar cheese and smoky ham surrounded by a crispy hash brown crust. Look for precooked shredded potatoes in the dairy section or in the produce section--or use frozen hash brown potatoes in this easy quiche recipe.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Shrimp & Spinach Quiche

This healthy quiche recipe is perfect for entertaining--the quiche can be made ahead and is just as flavorful served warm or at room temperature. Filled with shrimp, spinach, oregano, caramelized onions and feta cheese, this healthy quiche with a whole-grain crust is perfect for breakfast or brunch, or served with a light salad for lunch.
By Stacy Fraser

Smoked Sausage & Kale Quiche with Broccoli Crust

Riced broccoli makes a crispy, low-carb crust for this healthy quiche recipe. Smoked sausage adds tons of flavor to the egg filling and kale gives you even more veggie servings in this crowd-pleasing brunch dish.
By Joy Howard

Inspiration and Ideas

Incredible Quiche Recipes with Veggie Crust

Incredible Quiche Recipes with Veggie Crust

These genius carb-swap recipes turn garden-fresh veggies, such as cauliflower, potatoes and summer squash into a healthy low-carb, low-calorie base for your favorite quiche filling.
Mini Mushroom-&-Sausage Quiches

Mini Mushroom-&-Sausage Quiches

Rating: Unrated
These crustless mini quiches are like portable omelets. Turkey sausage and sautéed mushrooms keep them light and savory. Small and satisfying, they're also a good finger food for your next cocktail party.
Rating: Unrated
Herbed Ricotta Mini Quiches

Whole-wheat sandwich bread makes for a crust that's easy to cut and stuff into muffin tins in this easy quiche recipe--if you have kids, this is a great cooking task for them to help with. You can use the leftover bread scraps to make fresh breadcrumbs. As beaten eggs heat, steam releases, creating air pockets that make these quiches rise and puff out of the muffin tin, like a soufflé. Be sure to grab the kids when you take the pan out of the oven so they can see the magic.

All Healthy Quiche Recipes

Cheddar & Broccoli Quiche

Rating: Unrated
This healthy quiche recipe is perfect for entertaining--the quiche can be made ahead and is just as flavorful served warm or at room temperature. Filled with broccoli, fresh rosemary, Cheddar cheese and caramelized onions, this healthy quiche with a whole-grain crust is perfect for breakfast or brunch, or served with a light salad for lunch.
By Stacy Fraser

Sweet Potato-Crusted Quiche

Rating: Unrated
Sweet potato provides the perfect vessel for this cheesy breakfast dish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Ham & Swiss Quiche

Rating: Unrated
This healthy quiche recipe is perfect for entertaining--the quiche can be made ahead and is just as flavorful served warm or at room temperature. Filled with ham, red bell pepper, caramelized onions and Swiss cheese, this healthy quiche with a whole-grain crust is perfect for breakfast or brunch, or served with a light salad for lunch.
By Stacy Fraser

Dill Salmon Quiche

When you're searching for something different to serve for a light supper, lunch, or brunch, this dill-accented quiche is a tasty solution.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Asparagus & Smoked Salmon Quiche

Rating: Unrated
This healthy quiche recipe is perfect for entertaining--the quiche can be made ahead and is just as flavorful served warm or at room temperature. Made with a whole-grain crust, this healthy quiche--filled with asparagus, smoked salmon and caramelized onions--is perfect for breakfast or brunch, or served with a light salad for lunch.
By Stacy Fraser

Mushroom & Bacon Quiche

Rating: Unrated
This healthy quiche recipe is perfect for entertaining--the quiche can be made ahead and is just as flavorful served warm or at room temperature. Filled with bacon, mushrooms, caramelized onions and Parmesan cheese, this healthy quiche with a whole-grain crust is perfect for breakfast or brunch, or served with a light salad for lunch.
By Stacy Fraser

Classic Quiche

Rating: Unrated
This healthy quiche recipe is perfect for entertaining--the quiche can be made ahead and is just as flavorful served warm or at room temperature. Filled with caramelized onions and Parmesan cheese, this healthy quiche with a whole-grain crust is perfect for breakfast or brunch, or served with a light salad for lunch.
By Stacy Fraser

Quiche Lorraine Light

Our ham-and-cheese studded quiche goes lighter with fewer egg yolks and a blend of nonfat milk and nonfat evaporated milk for truly light results without sacrificing the custardlike texture normally gained from numerous egg yolks and heavy cream.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Tomato & Asparagus Crustless Quiche

Rating: Unrated
This crustless quiche recipe is a good choice for your next brunch, but it's also nice for a vegetarian dinner served with a side salad and a slice of focaccia.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Canadian Bacon & Scallion Mini Quiches

Rating: Unrated
Real men do eat quiche--or will when it's stuffed with Canadian bacon and cheese. Served over salad, these quiches make an elegant lunch or a quick, healthy dinner. You can also make them in advance, store them in the refrigerator, and let the kids have one or two for a healthy after-school snack.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mexican Vegetarian Quiche

Rating: Unrated
This healthy quiche recipe is perfect for entertaining--the quiche can be made ahead and is just as flavorful served warm or at room temperature. Filled with cherry tomatoes, pickled jalapeños, Jack cheese and caramelized onions, this healthy quiche with a whole-grain crust is perfect for breakfast or brunch, or served with a light salad for lunch.
By Stacy Fraser

Crustless Crab Quiche

Rating: Unrated
Here is an EatingWell take on a favorite seafood brunch dish that's usually dripping with saturated fat. Our version gets its richness from cottage cheese and yogurt, with a small amount of real Parmesan and Cheddar. We find that using just a little of a great-tasting cheese goes a long way in creating a full flavor.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Upside-Down Crab Quiche

Individual quiches with the richness of crab and eggs make a pretty breakfast or brunch entree.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Leek & Gruyere Quiche

Rating: Unrated
This vegetarian tart would be a nice main dish for a shower or brunch.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cheesy Spinach Quiche

Look for fat-free half-and-half in the dairy case near the regular half-and-half to use in this recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Make-Ahead Broccoli-Cheddar Quiche

Rating: Unrated
This easy, cheesy broccoli quiche gets its creamy texture from evaporated milk. It's also a great recipe to make ahead: simply reheat before serving or cut into slices and reheat each morning for breakfast. Using pre-cut microwaveable broccoli cuts down on prep time, but if you have broccoli crowns sitting around, go ahead and use those up. Just be sure to cook the broccoli until it's just barely tender or the final dish will have overcooked, soggy broccoli.
By Pam Lolley

Mushroom, Asparagus & Tofu Quiches

These individually sized quiches are perfect for your next brunch. Full of mushrooms, asparagus, and pungent basil, they're lighter than regular quiche recipes because the eggs are blended with silken-style tofu.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
