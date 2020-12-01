Healthy Frittata Recipes

Find healthy, delicious frittata recipes including cheese, bacon and ham and vegetable frittatas. Healthier Recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Sheet-Pan Eggs with Spinach & Ham

Making a big batch of eggs has never been easier with this one-pan oven-baked eggs recipe. Whether you are making brunch for a crowd or just want to meal-prep healthy breakfasts for the week, you'll have 12 servings ready in just 45 minutes.
By Carolyn Casner

Rainbow Frittata

This delicious frittata is loaded with heart-healthy, omega-3 enriched eggs and a medley of colorful vegetables. Start cooking the vegetables on the stove and finish them up in the oven with the egg mixture. To serve, top with avocado slices, grape tomatoes and a touch of sriracha.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mozzarella, Basil & Zucchini Frittata

This vegetable-studded frittata recipe is one of the quickest meals you can make. Make it for breakfast, or serve for lunch or dinner with a tossed salad and a slice of olive oil-drizzled crusty baguette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Baked Asparagus & Cheese Frittata

Perfect for a spring brunch or light supper, this Italian omelet is baked so it is easy to serve to a group.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Baked Frittata with Butternut Squash, Kale & Sage

This easy frittata recipe is full of fall flavors, thanks to creamy butternut squash, plenty of fresh sage, and earthy lacinato kale.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Spaghetti Frittata

Here's a creative way to use leftover cooked spaghetti: try mixing it with eggs for a filling Italian omelet. If you don't want to buy separate bunches of fresh herbs, look for an Italian blend package that may contain some of each or use one-third the amount of dried.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mushroom-Olive Frittata

Serve this vegetable-packed frittata with fresh berries (or another fruit) and you'll be off to a great start on your 5-a-day fruit and veggie goal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spinach-Mushroom Frittata with Avocado Salad

Frittatas are like omelets, only easier--and they taste great hot, warm or cold. This vegetable-packed version is spiked with Mediterranean flavor and paired with a cool salad of lemony cucumbers and tomatoes with creamy avocado. This easy recipe is perfect for brunch, lunch or dinner!
By Joyce Hendley

Cauliflower & Kale Frittata

Inspired by traditional Spanish tortillas made with potatoes, this healthy frittata recipe swaps potatoes for low-carb cauliflower. Serve it along with kale (or your favorite greens) for brunch or an easy breakfast-for-dinner.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Individual Brussels Sprout & Potato Frittatas

Brussels sprouts and preshredded potatoes make these oversized muffin-shaped frittatas hearty. They're as good served warm for dinner as they are at room temperature for lunch. Pair with a mixed green salad with cherry tomatoes and buttermilk dressing.
By David Bonom

Spring Green Frittata

Frittatas are a versatile dish that can be served at breakfast, lunch or dinner. This easy frittata, featuring green spring vegetables accented by chopped tomatoes and parmesan cheese, can be on your plate in just 25 minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Red Pepper & Goat Cheese Frittata

A frittata is a baked omelet that requires no flipping. This one features tangy goat cheese and sweet red bell peppers. Make it a Meal: Serve with home fries and a salad of mesclun greens.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Tomato Broccoli Frittata

This simple frittata recipe combines tomatoes, broccoli and feta cheese. If you're not a fan of feta, you can easily replace the feta with Fontina, Parmesan or goat cheese.
Green Eggs & Ham Frittata

Our version of green eggs and ham is full of spinach, leeks and dill, along with ham and havarti cheese. Serve with: Roasted red potatoes or hash browns.
Mini Feta & Potato Frittatas

Herb & Onion Frittata

Pancetta & Greens Frittata

Chard & Chorizo Frittata

Artichoke & Parmesan Frittata

This 20-minute frittata combines convenient frozen artichokes and Parmesan cheese. To add another savory layer, throw in a few tablespoons of chopped oil-cured olives. Serve with a salad and some crusty bread for a nice lunch or light supper.

All Healthy Frittata Recipes

Spring Turnip Frittata

Broccoli rabe and turnips are a fantastic pair in this frittata. If you're shy about the broccoli rabe's strong flavor, try this frittata with milder broccolini instead.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Broccoli Frittata

Repurpose your stale bread and make this quick and easy breakfast frittata.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mushroom & Wild Rice Frittata

Packed with a flavorful medley of chewy wild rice and three kinds of mushrooms, this satisfying frittata is perfect for Sunday brunch. Don't worry if you can only find one kind of mushroom--the richly aromatic top of baked Parmesan and crisp prosciutto will make up for it.
By Maria Speck

Zucchini Frittata

A frittata, as a flat omelet is known in Italy, can be filled with a variety of vegetables and cheeses and makes a great impromptu brunch dish or supper. In this version, fresh mint and basil brighten the mild taste of zucchini. If you prefer, use feta or ricotta salata in place of the goat cheese.
By Marie Simmons

Shrimp-Artichoke Frittata

This seafood frittata is terrific for breakfast or brunch. It's made with fat-free milk and refrigerated egg product to keep the fat and cholesterol low.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
