Breakfast Sandwich Recipes

Staff Picks

Avocado-Egg Toast

Try it once and we think you'll agree: Topping avocado toast with an egg is a near-perfect breakfast.
By Ellen Davis

Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast

This satisfying peanut butter-banana toast gets a sprinkle of cinnamon for an extra flavor boost.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

White Bean & Avocado Toast

Mashed avocado and white beans make for a fiber-rich and creamy topping, the perfect partner for a crispy slice of toast. Try it for a quick breakfast or snack.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Egg & Bacon Cauliflower English Muffin Breakfast Sandwiches

Use English muffins made with riced cauliflower in place of wheat English muffins to make a tasty breakfast sandwich that's far lower in carbs than traditional versions. With the addition of a runny egg, crisp bacon, creamy avocado and juicy tomato, you have a satisfying healthy breakfast that will keep you full until lunch.
By Carolyn Casner

Egg Salad Avocado Toast

It's like egg salad and avocado toast had a baby in this 5-minute healthy breakfast.
By Breana Killeen

Apple & Peanut Butter Toast

A pinch of ground cardamom punches up the flavor in this classic combo of apples and peanut butter on toast.
By Joyce Hendley

Spinach & Egg Sweet Potato Toast

Skip the gluten and get some vitamin C with this healthy sweet potato toast recipe. Topped with spinach, egg and a dash of hot sauce, it's a delicious alternative to eggs Benedict.
By Breana Killeen

Salsa Scrambled Eggs

Breakfast tacos are a great gluten-free alternative to the classic eggs and toast. Serve this easy scrambled egg recipe with a banana for a boost of potassium.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Peanut Butter-Banana English Muffin

Peanut butter and banana are the original power couple. Top a simple toasted English muffin with the duo, then sprinkle everything with a hit of ground cinnamon for a healthy breakfast of champions.
By Breana Killeen

Mascarpone & Berries Toast

Creamy mascarpone is delightful when topped with mixed berries and mint for this bright-tasting, easy and healthy breakfast toast.
By Joyce Hendley

Bacon and Egg Breakfast Wraps

This Mexican-inspired bacon and egg breakfast is rolled in a tortilla and eaten with your hands.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sweet Potato Biscuit Sandwiches with Egg, Kale & Cheddar

Roasted sweet potato gives these biscuits their moist texture and orange hue.
By Caroline Fennessy Campion

Inspiration and Ideas

All Breakfast Sandwich Recipes

Avocado Egg-in-a-Hole Toasts

Love avocado toast? Make it even better with this easy and attractive brunch recipe. We use the same concept as a traditional egg-in-a-hole toast, but add avocado for an even more satisfying and deliciously creamy breakfast toast. Don't toss the bread from the hole, it's perfect for dipping into the runny yolk.
By Carolyn Casner

Italian Egg Breakfast Sandwich

This breakfast sandwich will satisfy your hunger for hours. It features Italian-seasoned scrambled eggs, shredded chicken breast and strips of roasted sweet peppers atop a pesto-smeared toasted whole-grain English muffin.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Egg-in-a-Hole with Spinach & Bacon

When you make this cute breakfast-for-dinner recipe, also known as toad-in-a-hole or a one-eyed jack, you can vary it by using kale or even Swiss chard in place of the spinach.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Southwestern Waffle

This open-faced egg sandwich has a bit of southwestern flair with avocado and fresh salsa. And while you'd normally expect it served on toast or an English muffin, we've switched things up by serving it on a whole-grain waffle.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Tuna & Avocado Sweet Potato Toast

Skip the bread and eat more vegetables! This healthy sweet potato toast recipe has a bit of Asian inspiration with pickled ginger, nori and sesame seeds. Enjoy with a cup of matcha green tea.
By Breana Killeen

Chocolate & Banana Sweet Potato Toast

Don't skip the crispy cereal in this healthy sweet potato toast recipe--it may be only 1 teaspoon but it gives it the most delectable crunch.
By Breana Killeen

Smoked Salmon Breakfast Wraps

This take on lox and cream cheese uses whole wheat tortillas instead of the traditional bagels.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Raspberry & Cream Cheese Sweet Potato Toast

Swap your bagel for a veggie with this healthy sweet potato toast recipe. Any frozen fruit will work, but you can also use a fruit jam and skip the honey.
By Breana Killeen

Apple & Smoked Gouda Sweet Potato Toast

Cheese, apple, maple and coconut? What's not to like! This healthy sweet potato toast hits all the sweet and savory spots for breakfast, lunch or a delicious snack.
By Breana Killeen

Mushroom-Spinach Eggs Benedict

You can feel good about eating this make-at-home version of eggs Benedict. We've replaced the ham with wilted spinach and golden brown sautéed mushrooms, and lightened up the sauce by using light sour cream and fat-free milk.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Tomatillo Breakfast Tacos

Loaded with 20 grams of protein, this breakfast taco recipe is a satisfying way to start the day. Queso blanco, also known as queso fresco, is a soft, slightly salty fresh Mexican cheese. Look for it in Latin markets and large supermarkets.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Peanut Butter and Apple-Cinnamon Topped Toast

This peanut butter and apple-cinnamon topped toast is sure to satisfy for breakfast or a snack.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Roasted Red Pepper & Sardine Toast

Sardines are healthy, cheap and delicious--try this simple toast recipe to work more of these tasty little fish into your diet.
By Joyce Hendley

Mexican-Style Ham and Egg Breakfast

Packed with protein and lower in carbs, these ham and egg breakfast sandwiches with guacamole will keep you full all day.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Strawberry-Kiwi Cheesecake Toast

In a hurry? It takes just 5 minutes to toss together this cheerful strawberry-kiwi toast.
By Ellen Davis

Denver Omelet Sandwiches

This egg sandwich recipe with flavorful Canadian bacon and crunchy bell pepper is a perfect healthy breakfast-for-dinner candidate. For an evening meal, serve with roasted potatoes and a tomato salad. For breakfast, just add a cup of coffee or tea and you're good to go.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sausage & Cheese English Muffin Sandwich

This Sausage & Cheese English Muffin Sandwich is only 5 ingredients and packed with protein. It's the perfect breakfast on the go.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Green Eggs & Ham Bagel Breakfast Sandwich

This healthy bagel breakfast-sandwich recipe, with layers of ham, Swiss cheese, egg and spinach, is ready in just 5 minutes and can be wrapped up to eat on the go.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Loaded Pita Pockets

Stuffing a whole wheat pita pocket with delicious, healthy ingredients is great way to make an on-the-go breakfast. Plus, these loaded pita pockets are sweet and savory with a tasty crunch!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Artichoke & Egg Tartine

For a Mediterranean-inspired breakfast, serve up fried or poached eggs on top of sautéed artichokes and toast. If you can't find frozen, be sure to rinse canned artichoke hearts well--they're saltier than frozen. Serve with hot sauce on the side, if desired.
By Breana Killeen

Bacon 'n' Egg Pockets

Scrambled eggs and Canadian bacon are normally eaten with a fork, but in this 15-minute recipe we serve them up sandwich style by loading the eggs, bacon, and Cheddar into a pita pocket--it's a delicious fork-free meal!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sprouted-Grain Toast with Peanut Butter & Banana

Jelly is delicious, but nothing beats the natural sweetness of a nutritious banana. It's the perfect addition to creamy peanut butter and a crisp slice of fiber-rich toast.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Open-Face Egg Sandwich

In this healthy open-face egg sandwich recipe, Swiss cheese and chives are gently folded into the beaten egg and layered with tomato on multigrain toast.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Make-&-Take Breakfast Sausage Sandwich

Skip the fast-food take-out sandwich and pack your own the next time you're in a hurry! This scrumptious cheesy breakfast sandwich mixes savory turkey sausage with sweet chutney and takes just minutes to make.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
