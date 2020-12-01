Breakfast Recipes with Potatoes

Find healthy, delicious breakfast potato recipes including hash browns, home fries and potato pancakes. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Ham and Broccoli Breakfast Casserole

Prepare this easy ham and broccoli casserole the evening before, and in the morning just pop it in the oven for a delicious breakfast.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Muffin-Tin Quiches with Smoked Cheddar & Potato

Potatoes, cheese and greens make this mini quiche recipe delicious and satisfying. Bake up a batch over the weekend and you'll have breakfast available in a hurry for the rest of the week.
By Carolyn Casner

Spinach & Cheese Breakfast Skillet

Eating a big healthy breakfast‚ like this 700-calorie hash-and-egg recipe‚ may help lower your levels of ghrelin, a hormone that signals hunger, and reduce snack cravings later in the day. Plus, research shows eating the bulk of your daily calories earlier in the day could help you lose weight. If you're looking for a lighter breakfast, this recipe can serve two.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Egg, Hash Brown & Bacon Breakfast Skillet

This breakfast skillet is reminiscent of the hashbrown bowl at Waffle House. It's filling and tastes decadent, but is still a pretty low-calorie breakfast. Be sure to use a large skillet because although it may seem too big for the amount of ingredients, you need the surface area to get your potatoes crispy (overcrowding your skillet will just steam them).
By Ivy Odom

Sweet Potato Hash Browns

Colorful, fiber-packed shredded sweet potatoes stand in for regular potatoes in this crispy hash brown recipe. Want to take it up a notch? Jazz them up by adding jalapeños or herbs. Or, serve them with fried eggs for a complete and satisfying meal.
By Carolyn Casner

Sweet Pepper Hash Brown Baked Eggs

This hash brown and egg dish with sweet green pepper rings is easy to create and perfect for brunch or breakfast.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Potato, Asparagus & Mushroom Hash

Made with asparagus, roasted red pepper and mushrooms, this hash has a fresh and light, springtime taste. Serve with hearty whole-grain toast for an easy vegan breakfast or with an egg on top for a vegetarian take.
By Jan Ellen Spiegel

Chickpea & Potato Hash

The eggs cook right on top of this chickpea and potato hash--cook them a few extra minutes if you prefer hard-set eggs. Serve with warm pita bread and a cucumber salad with mint and yogurt.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Bacon & Spinach Quiche with Hash Brown Crust

Hash browns meet quiche in this healthy recipe. Shredded potatoes create a gluten-free crust for this bacon and spinach-studded quiche that's sure to be a crowd-pleasing breakfast or brunch.
By Joy Howard

Broccoli, Ham & Cheese Quiche

This quiche recipe is full of broccoli, Cheddar cheese and smoky ham surrounded by a crispy hash brown crust. Look for precooked shredded potatoes in the dairy section or in the produce section--or use frozen hash brown potatoes in this easy quiche recipe.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Summer Skillet Vegetable & Egg Scramble

Don't toss out those almost-past-their-prime vegetables and fresh herbs. Toss them into this skillet egg scramble for a quick vegetarian meal. Nearly any vegetable will work in this easy skillet recipe, so choose your favorites or use what you have on hand.
By Jackie Newgent, RDN

Brussels Sprout & Potato Hash

This vegetarian Brussels sprout and potato hash recipe is a quick, easy dinner, perfect for a cool fall evening. Resist the urge to stir it too much! Cooking the hash undisturbed allows a crispy caramelized crust to form on the potatoes at the bottom of the pan. Look for hash browns that don't have added salt to help keep sodium in check.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Ham & Potato Casserole

Ham & Potato Casserole

This easy casserole is a kid-friendly recipe that the whole family will love. The simple flavor profile will complement just about anything and thanks to convenience products like preshredded potatoes, you won't spend hours in the kitchen mixing it up.
Waffle-Maker Latkes

Waffle-Maker Latkes

Skip the greasy mess with this healthy latke recipe by frying your potato pancakes in a waffle iron instead. Serve with sour cream and applesauce for dipping.
Egg and Potato Casserole

Egg and Potato Casserole

Individual Brussels Sprout & Potato Frittatas

Individual Brussels Sprout & Potato Frittatas

Baked Eggs with Roasted Vegetables

Baked Eggs with Roasted Vegetables

Quick Pastrami Hash & Eggs

Quick Pastrami Hash & Eggs

Muffin-Tin Potatoes Gratin

These cheesy mini potato gratins are a great way to jazz up your brunch menu. The simple, mild flavors are brought to life with a splash of sherry vinegar and a sprinkle of fresh herbs--choose your favorites to complement the rest of your meal.

Super Simple Sausage Skillet

Hearty, yet healthy, describes this easy-to-fix dish that's reminiscent of restaurant-style breakfast specialties.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

St. Louis Slinger

This is a slimmed-down recipe makeover of the famous St. Louis breakfast hangover cure. The healthy turkey chili is sans beans, but feel free to add a can of rinsed beans during the last 20 minutes in Step 1 if you like.
By Robb Walsh

Mexican Potato Omelet

Whip up this simple, tasty omelet on those nights when it seems the refrigerator is bare. Frozen hash browns are perfect for such occasions--just look for a brand with little or no fat. And while the cheese adds some fat, it also provides almost a third of your daily calcium needs.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Potato, Sausage and Egg Breakfast

This delicious, hearty breakfast takes almost no effort to prepare. This recipe will cook overnight in a slow cooker and all you need to do in the morning is prepare the poached eggs.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Egg-Stuffed Breakfast Potatoes

A make-ahead breakfast perfect for camping or a busy morning--just reheat over campfire coals or in the microwave. Filled with red bell pepper, eggs and cheese, these russet potato boats are bursting with flavor for a breakfast you'll be excited to wake up for.
By Hilary Meyer

Smothered Green Chile Breakfast Burritos

These breakfast burritos, packed with potatoes, bacon and scrambled eggs then topped with green chile sauce and Cheddar cheese, are a satisfying way to start your day.
By Cheryl & Bill Jamison

Rainbow Chard Spanish Tortilla

Don't toss those stems! Rainbow chard is sold in bunches with a mix of yellow, pink, and pale green stems that add a pop of color, a bit of crunch, and an extra dose of fiber.
By Andrea Kirkland M.S., RD

Mini Feta & Potato Frittatas

These mini frittatas make a great breakfast or brunch for a crowd, and help keep portion size in check. Grate whole nutmeg on a microplane or box grater for the most fragrant results.
By Lior Lev Sercarz

Red Flannel Hash

This vegetarian beet, fennel and potato hash recipe is a healthy side dish for simple baked chicken. Or top it with a fried egg or flakes of smoked trout.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Peasant Salad

In 1998, we did our first story about pairing craft beer and food. We visited Dock Street Brasserie in Philadelphia, where executive chef Olivier De Saint Martin served up food, like this salad, that had more in common with Parisian bistros than brew pubs. This was one of the favorites chosen from more than 1,000 salad recipes for our 30th anniversary issue. Try it with an American pale ale.
By Olivier De Saint Martin

Good Egg Casserole

Turkey sausage, potatoes and green chiles star in this easy, cheesy brunch casserole.
By Patsy Jamieson

Leek, Asparagus & Herb Soup

Like a bouquet of fresh vegetables, this light but soothing soup is just the thing on a cool spring evening. It is important to cut the green vegetables into small pieces so they cook quickly, while retaining their bright color.
By Marcy Goldman

Rosti Potatoes with Ham & Cheese

Traditional versions of this crisp Swiss potato cake virtually swim in butter. By baking the cake, we were able to dramatically reduce the fat yet retain crispness.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Catfish & Potato Hash

Hash isn't just for corned beef. It's also great made with catfish--or other flaky white fish. Any ham adds flavor to the hash, but we think a higher-quality smoked ham will give you the biggest flavor-bang for your buck. Serve with a poached egg on top and a green salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spanish Potato Omelet

Topped with melted cheese and diced tomatoes, this yummy breakfast dish is made with your slow cooker.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Herbed Potato Bread

This distinctive loaf boasts a beautiful bouquet of herbs baked into the crust. Flavored with more herbs, it's a fine accompaniment to savory dishes, but is also delicious toasted, with honey.
By Patsy Jamieson

Asparagus and Potato Skillet

This satisfying meal of asparagus and potatoes is modeled after European bistro fare. It uses fresh ingredients and is prepared in one skillet.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Asparagus & Potato Frittata

This frittata calls for cooked asparagus and a few small potatoes, but in a pinch you can use just about any vegetables you have on hand. A perfect lunch or light supper served with a salad of spring greens and some good crusty bread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Brussels Sprout & Potato Hash for Two

This breakfast-meets-dinner Brussels sprout and potato hash recipe is a quick, easy dinner, perfect for a cool fall evening. Resist the urge to stir it too much! Cooking the hash undisturbed allows a crispy caramelized crust to form on the potatoes at the bottom of the pan. Look for hash browns that don't have added salt to help keep sodium in check.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Greek Potato & Feta Omelet

Potatoes have a special affinity with eggs. If you keep frozen hash browns on hand (check the label and choose hash browns with less than 1 gram of fat per serving), you can whip up a simple, satisfying omelet like this one at a moment's notice. To cut back on saturated fat, use 2 whole eggs and 2 egg whites.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Salmon Cakes

We combine convenient, omega-3-rich canned salmon with frozen hash browns, chopped capers, scallions and just enough egg white and low-fat mayo to make healthy, delicious salmon cakes. We pan-fry them on one side in a small amount of oil, flip them and then finish in a hot oven. The result is light and crispy.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Asparagus & New Potatoes with Creamy Za'atar Dressing

Za'atar and yogurt pair magically to create a healthy and full-flavored dressing in this easy asparagus recipe. A spice blend of sumac, sesame and herbs, za'atar is a Middle Eastern staple available in Middle Eastern markets and where other specialty spices are sold. To make your own: Blend 1 teaspoon each ground sumac, sesame seeds and dried thyme with 1/4 teaspoon salt.
By Hugh Acheson

Romanian Zucchini-Potato Latkes

Zucchini and potatoes combine perfectly in these tasty latkes. Serve with Quick Applesauce or reduced-fat sour cream.
By Joan Nathan

Potato-Bacon Hash

This easy breakfast recipe calls for leftover Packet-Grilled Potatoes, but you can make it with any leftover cooked potatoes you have on hand. Add some shredded zucchini and bacon and top with an egg and you have a quick and satisfying meal for one!
By Diabetic Living Magazine
