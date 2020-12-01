Healthy Wine & Champagne Recipes

Find healthy, delicious wine and champagne recipes including mimosas, sangria and mulled wine. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Red-Wine Hot Chocolate

If you love red wine and you love chocolate, you'll love this rich, full-flavored red-wine hot chocolate. It's two of your favorite things together in one warm, cozy mug.
By Carolyn Casner

Red Wine Ice Cream Float

Step up your cocktail game with this unlikely combination that is not only completely delicious, but also gorgeous. Two of your favorites--red wine and ice cream--are combined to make a fun, fruity dessert cocktail.
By Carolyn Casner

Champagne Float

An adult spin on an ice cream float--what could be better? Sorbet adds a festive touch and pop of flavor to your celebratory glass of Champagne.
By Stephanie Olson

Pomegranate Champagne Punch

For a nonalcoholic version, combine 2 1/2 cups seltzer and 2 cups pomegranate juice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Elderflower Champagne Cocktail

Elderflower adds sweet and fruity notes that mingle seamlessly with mint in this refreshing Champagne cocktail.
By Stephanie Olson

The Ghost of Christmas Sparkling-Wine Cocktail

In this festive sparkling-wine cocktail, homemade cinnamon-honey simple syrup is the base for this delicious cranberry-topped drink.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Snow Banks Sparkling-Wine Cocktail

In this simple sparkling-wine cocktail, lemon juice and simple syrup make a tart-and-sweet bubbly drink.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pear-Rum Punch

Pureed ripe pears naturally sweeten the fruity base for this healthy rum punch recipe. For garnish, cut very thin, whole slices from small pears and lay them on top.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mulled Wine

For midwinter cheer, pull up a mug of something warm and spirited.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Red Wine Cooler

It's so simple to mix up a tasty wine cooler that's friendly to your special diet, and nothing is better for warm summer evenings.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sunrise Bellini

This slightly tart fruity Bellini recipe will zing you awake. It's the prettiest color imaginable and it makes a brunch instantly fun! You can serve the Bellinis in champagne flutes or in simple Mason jars--be creative!
By Julee Rosso

Solstice Holiday Sangria

Kombucha gives a nice fizz to this holiday sangria. Bonus: It's full of probiotic bacteria that may help maintain a healthy gut.
By Amber Turupin

All Healthy Wine & Champagne Recipes

Jack & Sally Sparkling-Wine Cocktail

In this refreshing sparkling-wine cocktail, Aperol--a bright red, mildly bitter Italian aperitif--is mixed with simple syrup and fresh lemon juice. If you can't find Aperol, Campari is an ideal substitute.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Elderflower Sparklers (Hyldeblomst Cocktails)

The elder tree's white blossoms first appear in spring in Denmark, so these refreshing cocktails make an elegant homage to the season. The delicate, lightly floral flavors are perfect with Champagne or a dry, light white wine, such as Sauvignon Blanc. Have all the ingredients ice-cold before serving.
By Joyce Hendley

Citrus-Rum Punch

Begin the festivities with this rum-spiked fruity punch--green tea adds antioxidants and orange slices make a pretty garnish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Blueberry Ginger Bellini

Muddling is is a traditional bartending technique where herbs and/or fruit are crushed, releasing their full flavor into a cocktail. Here we muddle blueberries and ginger with sugar and lemon to add another dimension to our take on a bellini.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Billy Mack Sparkling-Wine Cocktail

For this festive sparkling-wine cocktail recipe, Aperol--a bright red, mildly bitter Italian aperitif--is mixed with sparkling wine and homemade green tea-cinnamon simple syrup. If you can't find Aperol, Campari is an ideal substitute.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Kir

A French bistro favorite, this aperitif turns an everyday white wine into a festive cocktail. To really make it an occasion, use sparkling wine.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sparkling Orange Cocktails

Homemade orange syrup makes an delicious addition to these sparkling cocktails.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Summer Fruit Punch

Your favorite stone fruit stars in this sparkling punch.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Coconut-Grape Bellini

A Bellini cocktail is a mixture of sparkling wine and peach nectar. Give this version a try--the coconut and grape flavor is enhanced by toasted coconut on the rim of each glass!
By Diabetic Living Magazine
