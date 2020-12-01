Healthy Iced Tea Recipes

Color-Changing Lemonade Slushies

Kids and adults alike will be wowed watching this delicious slush turn from blue to pink and purple in an instant. The magical concoction is made with natural blue tea (see Note) and refreshing lemonade for a fun science experiment that's tasty too. Perfect for your child's birthday party! (Adults may enjoy spiking their drink with a little vodka or gin.)
By Carolyn Casner

Hibiscus-Pomegranate Iced Tea

This herbal iced tea blends sour, berry-flavored hibiscus tea with sweet pomegranate juice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Orange-Earl Grey Iced Tea

Get a little pick-me-up with this orange-infused Earl Grey iced tea. Tea is rich in a class of antioxidants called flavonoids that may help reduce your risk of Alzheimer's and diabetes, plus help you have healthier teeth and gums and stronger bones. You can help preserve the flavonoids in iced tea by adding something acidic--like the orange juice in this recipe.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Hibiscus & Goji Tea

Goji berries and hibiscus flowers are steeped in boiling water with agave and cinnamon sticks. This flavorful tea is refreshing and can be enjoyed hot, but we suggest drinking it ice-cold.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Iced Mint Green Tea

Crisp and refreshing, you just may find yourself craving this beverage on a hot summer's night.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

EatingWell Energy Drink

Here's a refreshing lemony energy drink recipe to give you a caffeine energy boost when you don't want coffee. It's a double-strength brew of green tea plus yerba maté and delivers about 135 mg caffeine plus antioxidants. Compared with store-bought energy drinks, this homemade energy drink recipe saves about 150 calories and has less than half the sugar. Add an extra-fresh taste by garnishing the rim with chopped mint. Yerba maté is a tea made from the leaves of a South American tree. Look for it with other tea in the natural-foods section of large supermarkets or natural-foods stores.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sparkling Pomegranate Tea

Perfectly refreshing, this fizzy pomegranate drink is sure to quench your thirst!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Green Jasmine-Mint Iced Tea with Lemon

Here we balance the mildly grassy flavor and slightly astringent mouthfeel of green tea with honey and lemon. Oversteeped green tea can be bitter, so don't brew it any longer than 3 minutes. And be sure to steep in simmering water: water that looks like it's steaming, with little bubbles, but not boiling.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sparkling Pomegranate-Chai Mocktail

This nonalcoholic punch recipe tastes like a cocktail but doesn't include a hangover. Perfect for the holidays or a brunch.
By Kara Newman

Peach Iced Tea

This refreshing tea gets a subtle hint of sweetness and fruity peach flavor from muddled peaches and fresh mint leaves. If you can't find fresh peaches, thawed frozen peaches will work too, with a slightly more subtle flavor.
By Katie Webster

Fresh Mint Iced Tea

This crisp and healthy low-calorie summer drink is easy to make and very refreshing. Sweeteners, like honey or stevia, are optional; the mint provides plenty of flavor without adding any calories or sugar.
By Sylvia Fountaine

Ruby Red Winter Iced Tea

White tea is slightly sweeter than green or black tea, either of which can be substituted to make this low-calorie ruby-red winter iced tea drink.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Blackberry Tea Sangria

A fruity twist on a summer cocktail, this blackberry tea sangria will be a surefire hit at your next summer BBQ.
Citrus Iced Tea

A healthy version of the summertime favorite.
