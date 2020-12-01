Healthy Green Tea Recipes

Apple Cider Vinegar Tonic
This weight-loss tonic might help you slim down, even though it's not a quick fix for healthy habits. Apple cider vinegar's sour flavor (the acetic acid) may help you eat less and stay more satisfied. Green tea has caffeine and antioxidants that may help boost fat loss. Ginger might help you burn more calories. And maple syrup adds a touch of natural sweetness to this hydrating drink. Add this tonic to your diet in addition to sensible eating and exercise to help boost your weight-loss efforts.
Warm Honey Green Tea
Green tea is loaded with antioxidants and has been shown to keep your blood sugar stable. We like it flavored with orange, lemon, and honey in this easy recipe.
Soothing Ginger-Lemon Tea
Take a moment out of your day to savor this soothing tea made with lemon peel, ginger, and green tea.
Good Green Tea Smoothie
This green smoothie is packed with grapes, spinach, green tea and avocado. A touch of honey adds sweetness.
Anti-Inflammatory Golden Tonic
The momentum behind functional foods and wellness elixirs is at an all-time high. Expensive products are touted as having the power to do everything from restoring gut health to boosting immunity and fighting inflammation, but their health claims are often backed by little solid science. So instead of pricy supplements, we're mixing up a more affordable antidote that's both healthy and homemade. A tonic, by definition, is a combination of ingredients that have the potential to enhance or restore health. While this tonic (or any tonic) is not a cure-all remedy, consuming more anti-inflammatory foods--like the ones found in this tonic--over time may only not only ease current symptoms (such as fatigue, joint pain and chronic bloating), but it may also reduce the risk of future diseases and slow aging. The combination of green tea, herbs, honey, apple-cider vinegar and spices also makes for a tasty and refreshing beverage!
Matcha Green Tea Latte
A touch of honey balances the bitterness of matcha in this healthy latte recipe. For a nondairy latte, swap unsweetened almond, soy or coconut milk for the low-fat milk.
Green Tea-Fruit Smoothie
Start your day with a burst of antioxidants in this energizing healthy smoothie recipe.
Iced Mint Green Tea
Crisp and refreshing, you just may find yourself craving this beverage on a hot summer's night.
EatingWell Energy Drink
Here's a refreshing lemony energy drink recipe to give you a caffeine energy boost when you don't want coffee. It's a double-strength brew of green tea plus yerba maté and delivers about 135 mg caffeine plus antioxidants. Compared with store-bought energy drinks, this homemade energy drink recipe saves about 150 calories and has less than half the sugar. Add an extra-fresh taste by garnishing the rim with chopped mint. Yerba maté is a tea made from the leaves of a South American tree. Look for it with other tea in the natural-foods section of large supermarkets or natural-foods stores.
Cranberry-Mango Green Tea
Not loving your green tea? This recipe may change your mind. We start by boiling cranberries and mango slices with a bit of fresh ginger, and use that hot liquid to steep the tea bags. The fruity infusion and zing of ginger will definitely have you singing this tea's praises.
Strawberry-Peach Green Tea Smoothie
Green tea adds an energizing kick to this healthy fruit smoothie recipe to start your day on the right foot.