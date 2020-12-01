Healthy Green Tea Recipes

Find healthy, delicious green tea recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Apple Cider Vinegar Tonic

This weight-loss tonic might help you slim down, even though it's not a quick fix for healthy habits. Apple cider vinegar's sour flavor (the acetic acid) may help you eat less and stay more satisfied. Green tea has caffeine and antioxidants that may help boost fat loss. Ginger might help you burn more calories. And maple syrup adds a touch of natural sweetness to this hydrating drink. Add this tonic to your diet in addition to sensible eating and exercise to help boost your weight-loss efforts.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Warm Honey Green Tea

Green tea is loaded with antioxidants and has been shown to keep your blood sugar stable. We like it flavored with orange, lemon, and honey in this easy recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Soothing Ginger-Lemon Tea

Take a moment out of your day to savor this soothing tea made with lemon peel, ginger, and green tea.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Good Green Tea Smoothie

This green smoothie is packed with grapes, spinach, green tea and avocado. A touch of honey adds sweetness.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Anti-Inflammatory Golden Tonic

The momentum behind functional foods and wellness elixirs is at an all-time high. Expensive products are touted as having the power to do everything from restoring gut health to boosting immunity and fighting inflammation, but their health claims are often backed by little solid science. So instead of pricy supplements, we're mixing up a more affordable antidote that's both healthy and homemade. A tonic, by definition, is a combination of ingredients that have the potential to enhance or restore health. While this tonic (or any tonic) is not a cure-all remedy, consuming more anti-inflammatory foods--like the ones found in this tonic--over time may only not only ease current symptoms (such as fatigue, joint pain and chronic bloating), but it may also reduce the risk of future diseases and slow aging. The combination of green tea, herbs, honey, apple-cider vinegar and spices also makes for a tasty and refreshing beverage!
By Jamie Vespa MS RD

Matcha Green Tea Latte

A touch of honey balances the bitterness of matcha in this healthy latte recipe. For a nondairy latte, swap unsweetened almond, soy or coconut milk for the low-fat milk.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Green Tea-Fruit Smoothie

Start your day with a burst of antioxidants in this energizing healthy smoothie recipe.
By Patsy Jamieson

Iced Mint Green Tea

Crisp and refreshing, you just may find yourself craving this beverage on a hot summer's night.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

EatingWell Energy Drink

Here's a refreshing lemony energy drink recipe to give you a caffeine energy boost when you don't want coffee. It's a double-strength brew of green tea plus yerba maté and delivers about 135 mg caffeine plus antioxidants. Compared with store-bought energy drinks, this homemade energy drink recipe saves about 150 calories and has less than half the sugar. Add an extra-fresh taste by garnishing the rim with chopped mint. Yerba maté is a tea made from the leaves of a South American tree. Look for it with other tea in the natural-foods section of large supermarkets or natural-foods stores.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cranberry-Mango Green Tea

Not loving your green tea? This recipe may change your mind. We start by boiling cranberries and mango slices with a bit of fresh ginger, and use that hot liquid to steep the tea bags. The fruity infusion and zing of ginger will definitely have you singing this tea's praises.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Strawberry-Peach Green Tea Smoothie

Green tea adds an energizing kick to this healthy fruit smoothie recipe to start your day on the right foot.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Green Tea & Mango Splash

Feel the island breezes as you sip this cooling concoction.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fresh Mint Iced Tea

This crisp and healthy low-calorie summer drink is easy to make and very refreshing. Sweeteners, like honey or stevia, are optional; the mint provides plenty of flavor without adding any calories or sugar.
