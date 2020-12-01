Vegetable Smoothie Recipes

Find healthy, delicious vegetable smoothie recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Really Green Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
2
The combination of kale and avocado makes this healthy smoothie recipe extra green. Chia seeds lend this creamy smoothie a heart-healthy punch of fiber and omega-3 fatty acids.
By Gaby Dalkin

Pineapple Green Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
12
Use ripe bananas for this creamy Greek yogurt, spinach and pineapple smoothie. Chia seeds add healthy omega-3 fats, fiber and a little protein for an extra nutritional boost.
By Lisa Valente

Spinach, Peanut Butter & Banana Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
1
Peanut butter and banana is a classic combo that's even more delicious with the addition of tangy probiotic-rich kefir. Plus, this peanut butter banana smoothie helps you up your veggie servings for the day with a bit of mild-flavored spinach mixed in.
By Devon O'Brien

Spinach-Avocado Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
2
This healthy green smoothie gets super creamy from the frozen banana and avocado. Make ahead (up to 1 day) and store it in the fridge until you need a veggie boost.
By Breana Killeen

Anti-Inflammatory Cherry-Spinach Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
4
This healthy smoothie is not only delicious--it also boosts your daily dose of anti-inflammatory foods. It starts with a base of creamy gut-friendly kefir and includes cherries, which can lower the inflammatory marker C-reactive protein. Heart-healthy fats in avocado, almond butter and chia seeds deliver additional anti-inflammatory compounds to the body, while spinach offers a mix of antioxidants that sweep up harmful free radicals. Fresh ginger adds zing, plus a compound called gingerol, which preliminary studies suggest may improve inflammatory markers of heart disease if consumed daily.
By Jamie Vespa MS RD

Jason Mraz's Avocado Green Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
3
To make this green smoothie recipe a meal-in-a-glass, musician Mraz adds a tablespoon of coconut oil and some sprouted flax or chia seeds.
By Jason Mraz

Carrot Smoothie

This type of drink tends to be pricey in the big city juice bars. Now you can make the recipe at home.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Green Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
12
Get your daily dose of dark leafy greens any time of day with this delicious green smoothie. Ground flaxseed adds omega-3s. Pour any extra into a freezer-pop mold and have it later as a frozen green smoothie pop.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Good Green Tea Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
8
This green smoothie is packed with grapes, spinach, green tea and avocado. A touch of honey adds sweetness.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Strawberry-Banana Green Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
2
This green smoothie recipe is sweetened only with fruit and gets an extra dose of healthy omega-3s from flaxseeds.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Berry-Banana Cauliflower Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
1
Sneak in your veggies with a smoothie every morning. Riced cauliflower adds thickness and creaminess to a subtly sweet cauliflower smoothie that features the fruity flavors of bananas and berries at the forefront.
By Hilary Meyer

Pineapple-Grapefruit Detox Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
2
Pineapple, grapefruit and spinach are packed with water and minerals, which can help hydrate you and supply your body with a bounty of fiber too. Electrolyte-rich coconut water is a refreshing dairy-free substitute for yogurt or milk. If you have time, freeze the coconut water into cubes for an extra-frosty smoothie.
By Carolyn Casner

Inspiration and Ideas

Carrot-Apple Smoothie

Carrot-Apple Smoothie

This carrot and apple smoothie is creamy and has a light tropical flavor thanks to coconut milk. It's naturally sweetened from the carrots and apple, and the combination of ginger and lemon juice adds just a bit of spice and helps balance the flavor. The turmeric, fresh or dried, gives the smoothie a vibrant bright orange color.
Super Berry Smoothies

Super Berry Smoothies

Fresh and frozen berries abound in this quick and delicious smoothie. Baby spinach adds fiber and vitamins and the protein powder of your choice will leave you feeling satisfied through your next meal!
Peanut Butter & Jelly Smoothie

Peanut Butter & Jelly Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
3
Pumpkin-Apple Smoothie

Pumpkin-Apple Smoothie

Peanut Butter-Strawberry-Kale Smoothie

Peanut Butter-Strawberry-Kale Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
1
Pumpkin Pie Smoothie

Pumpkin Pie Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
1

Berry & Flax Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
2

For the prettiest color, use a mixture of berries with a lot of blueberries in this healthy smoothie recipe. Flaxseed oil adds heart-healthy omega-3 fats, making this a serious power smoothie.

All Vegetable Smoothie Recipes

Green Piña Colada Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
2
Traditional piña colada flavors of pineapple and coconut sweeten up dark leafy greens in this healthy fruit smoothie recipe to deliciously sneak an extra serving of vegetables into your day.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Almond-Matcha Green Smoothie Bowl

Rating: Unrated
1
Green matcha powder and spinach give this healthy smoothie bowl a beautiful green hue. Be sure to use frozen bananas (not fresh) to keep the texture thick, creamy and frosty.
By Julia Clancy

Green Protein Smoothie

Lentils in a smoothie recipe? Yes! They're a healthy source of plant-based protein, adding 3 grams more protein than an equal-size portion of nonfat plain yogurt and 4 grams more fiber than a typical serving of protein powder.
By Hilary Meyer

Watermelon Spa Smoothie

Sit back and relax with this refreshing fruit smoothie recipe. The cool flavors of cucumber, watermelon and mint combine to make a healthy beverage reminiscent of a whole juice that will have you feeling like you're at the spa.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Raspberry-Avocado Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
9
A creamy avocado makes a surprise appearance in a sweet beverage.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

"Get Your Orange" Flax Smoothie

This bright orange smoothie gets its color from frozen peaches plus carrot and orange juice. Fresh ginger packs a flavorful punch.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Shamrock Shake Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
2
Our healthy take on the classic Shamrock Shake uses fresh spinach and juicy kiwi to achieve the fun and festive color we all love. Using fresh mint makes this smoothie extra minty and refreshing.
By Devon O'Brien

Very Veggie Smoothies

Adding leafy greens into your smoothie recipes is a great way to boost the nutrients in your diet. This smoothie is fruit-flavored with peach, banana and mango but it's got chard in it for added vitamins K, C, and A.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Apricot-Peach Smoothie

Puree juicy summer peaches and apricots together in this delicious summer smoothie recipe for a fruity flavor that masks the hidden veggies (sweet carrots) for a healthy breakfast or snack the whole family will love.
By Breana Killeen

Cherry & Peach Carrot Smoothie

With the sweet, fruity flavors of cherry and peach, you'd never know there were veggies in this dairy-free smoothie recipe.
By Devon O'Brien

Green Smoothie Sweetened with Truvia® Natural Sweetener

A refreshing, non-dairy green smoothie that contains fresh spinach and has 25% fewer calories and 30% less sugar than the full-sugar version.
By Truvia®

Witch Smoothie Bowl

Have a little Halloween fun at breakfast or snack time with this healthy fruit smoothie bowl that's topped with chia seeds and strawberry to look like a witch.
By Melissa Fallon

Strawberry Peach Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
1
Cauliflower in a smoothie might sound like a deal breaker, but trust us, it's worth it. Not only does it boost your veggie servings for the day, it also makes this peach smoothie even creamier.
By Devon O'Brien

Cauldron Smoothie Bowl

Here's an easy way to serve up some Halloween fun at breakfast or as an after-school snack. And it's way healthier than all the candy lying around this time of year.
By Melissa Fallon
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com