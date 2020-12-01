Healthy Tofu Smoothie Recipes

Find healthy, delicious tofu smoothie recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Wake-Up Smoothie

With a stash of berries in your freezer, you can jump-start your day with this nutritious, tasty smoothie in just minutes. It provides vitamin C, fiber, potassium and soy protein.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Banana-Berry Smoothie

This bright and easy breakfast packs two servings of fruit plus soy protein and fiber.
By Patsy Jamieson

PB & J Smoothie Without Banana

This quick and easy, diabetic-friendly smoothie, inspired by the famous sandwich, is low-sugar and has 11 grams of protein per serving thanks to the tofu and peanut butter in this recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Thermos-Ready Smoothie

This healthy smoothie recipe is a protein and fiber-rich drink to go.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Green Tea-Peach Smoothie Bowl

Sweet peaches and creamy avocado combine in this vegan smoothie bowl recipe for a delicious new way to try matcha green tea. Top it with sweet and crunchy toppings for a fun, easy breakfast.
By Devon O'Brien

Vegan Fruit Smoothie

In this easy vegan smoothie recipe, tofu adds protein and creaminess to whatever frozen fruit you have on hand.
By Patsy Jamieson

Tofu Tropic Smoothie

Mango, pineapple and lime flavor this tropical smoothie. Silken tofu adds staying power.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Strawberry-Almond Smoothie

Almond milk, tofu and strawberries combine in this simple and satisfying smoothie.
By Elizabeth Hiser

Tropical Fruit Smoothie

A blend of tropical fruits makes a refreshing breakfast smoothie. You can boost the fiber content by adding a sprinkling of oat or wheat bran, if you like.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
