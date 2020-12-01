Healthy Tofu Smoothie Recipes

Wake-Up Smoothie
With a stash of berries in your freezer, you can jump-start your day with this nutritious, tasty smoothie in just minutes. It provides vitamin C, fiber, potassium and soy protein.
Banana-Berry Smoothie
This bright and easy breakfast packs two servings of fruit plus soy protein and fiber.
PB & J Smoothie Without Banana
This quick and easy, diabetic-friendly smoothie, inspired by the famous sandwich, is low-sugar and has 11 grams of protein per serving thanks to the tofu and peanut butter in this recipe.
Green Tea-Peach Smoothie Bowl
Sweet peaches and creamy avocado combine in this vegan smoothie bowl recipe for a delicious new way to try matcha green tea. Top it with sweet and crunchy toppings for a fun, easy breakfast.
Vegan Fruit Smoothie
In this easy vegan smoothie recipe, tofu adds protein and creaminess to whatever frozen fruit you have on hand.
Tofu Tropic Smoothie
Mango, pineapple and lime flavor this tropical smoothie. Silken tofu adds staying power.
Strawberry-Almond Smoothie
Almond milk, tofu and strawberries combine in this simple and satisfying smoothie.
Tropical Fruit Smoothie
A blend of tropical fruits makes a refreshing breakfast smoothie. You can boost the fiber content by adding a sprinkling of oat or wheat bran, if you like.