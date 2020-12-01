Healthy Low-Sugar Desserts Recipes

Find healthy, delicious low-sugar dessert recipes including breakfasts, lunches and dinners. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Strawberry-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark

Rating: Unrated
6
Lightly sweetened Greek yogurt gets studded with fresh strawberries and chocolate chips then frozen so you can break it into chunks just like chocolate bark (but healthier!). This colorful snack or healthy dessert is perfect for kids and adults alike. Use full-fat yogurt to ensure the creamiest bark possible.
By Carolyn Casner

Peanut Butter-Oat Energy Balls

Rating: Unrated
6
Sweet, sticky dates act as the glue for these no-bake energy balls. Perfect for hikes or during sports, this healthy snack travels well. For the best flavor and texture, use Medjool dates--the largest and most luscious date variety. Look for them in the produce department or near other dried fruits.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Butter Pastry Dough

This easy pastry and pie dough recipe makes enough for one double-crust pie or two single-crust pies. Use it for apple, pumpkin, pecan or any fruit pie.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vegan Gingerbread Cookies

Rating: Unrated
1
Coconut oil stands in for butter in this dairy-free, eggless cookie recipe for completely mouthwatering gingerbread cut-outs. Decorate cookies with a simple vegan icing or sanding sugar.
By Carolyn Casner

Meringues

Rating: Unrated
5
Perfect meringues depend on totally yolk-free whites. The seemingly fussy step of separating each egg into a small bowl before combining them guarantees yolk-free whites for bakeshop-quality meringues every time. These crispy little morsels travel well and make great gifts too.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mini New York Cheesecakes

Rating: Unrated
2
These mini cheesecakes aren't just adorable--baked in a muffin tin, they're quicker to make than traditional cheesecake and perfectly portioned.
By Breana Killeen

Venetian Spice Cookies (Bicciolani)

Rating: Unrated
2
The intense blend of spices in these cookies is a tip of the hat to Venice's history as a conduit for the spice trade between Europe and the Far East.
By Mauro Stoppa

Chocolate-Dipped Pecans

Rating: Unrated
1
These chocolate-dipped pecans get an elegant finish from a sprinkling of turbinado sugar. You can use this technique with other nuts to make chocolate-covered nuts too.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Peanut Butter & Pretzel Truffles

Rating: Unrated
42
These peanut butter-pretzel truffles satisfy your craving for something sweet and salty.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate-Dipped Apricots

Satisfy your sweet tooth with these chocolate-dipped dried apricots for a healthy dessert. Try this chocolate-dipped fruit recipe with slices of your favorite dried fruit.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cinnamon-Sugar Microwave Popcorn

This easy cinnamon-sugar microwave popcorn recipe serves up a hint of something sweet in a whole-grain snack you can feel good about enjoying.
By Devon O'Brien

Raspberry-Pistachio Greek Yogurt Bark

Rating: Unrated
3
Mix Greek yogurt with sweet jam and crunchy pistachios and freeze so you can break into chunks just like chocolate bark (but healthier!). This colorful snack or healthy dessert is perfect for kids and adults alike. Use full-fat yogurt to ensure the creamiest bark possible.
By Carolyn Casner

Inspiration and Ideas

7 Nice Cream Recipes to Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth

7 Nice Cream Recipes to Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth

Our healthy vegan ice cream recipes are the perfect treat for those sweltering hot summer days. These dairy-free treats can be blended up in just 10 minutes, although some require a long freeze time, so plan accordingly. You can easily indulge your sweet tooth with these recipes, which contain little to no added sugar. Recipes like Strawberry Nice Cream and Mint Chocolate Chip Nice Cream are healthy, delicious and refreshing.
Broiled Mango

Broiled Mango

Rating: Unrated
1
Broiling fruit brings out its inherent sweetness. A squeeze of tart lime juice balances it out. Try this technique with pineapple as well.
Strawberry-Oat Streusel Bars

Strawberry-Oat Streusel Bars

Rating: Unrated
3
Cherry Sorbet

Cherry Sorbet

Vegan Meringue Cookies

Vegan Meringue Cookies

Rating: Unrated
1
Hot Cocoa Microwave Popcorn

Hot Cocoa Microwave Popcorn

Almond & Pear Rose Tarts

These pretty little two-bite almond and pear tarts are perfect for party buffets, especially in the fall when pears are in season. Thinly slicing the pears lets you roll up the tarts more neatly, giving you a bakery-worthy presentation. If you have a mandoline, this is a good time to pull it out. Cold puff pastry is important to ensure you get irresistibly flaky results. Want to make this easy, healthy dessert gluten-free? Just swap in gluten-free puff pastry, found in the freezer section of most grocery stores. And don't forget to use an all-purpose gluten-free flour blend to roll it out!

All Healthy Low-Sugar Desserts Recipes

Natural Decorating Sugar

This natural decorating sugar recipe replaces artificial food coloring with fruit juice or natural dyes to produce colorful sanding sugar perfect for creating beautiful cookies.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vegan Chocolate-Dipped Frozen Banana Bites

These bite-size frosty morsels of frozen banana, peanut butter and vegan chocolate make a perfect low-calorie snack or easy dessert. These banana bites store well in the freezer, so make some ahead and keep them on hand for those moments you crave a taste of something sweet.
By Carolyn Casner

Breakfast Parfait

Rating: Unrated
15
A little low fat dairy and some vitamin-rich fruit and you've just started your day right, nutritionally speaking.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Coconut Macaroon Thumbprints with Key Lime Curd

In this healthy coconut macaroon recipe, Key lime curd brightens the center of a lightly sweetened coconut cookie. If you can't find ripe Key limes, you can substitute bottled Key lime juice, which is widely available, or try another citrus flavor like more traditional Persian limes, lemons or even bright blood oranges that will produce a coral-colored curd.
By Virginia Willis

Chocolate-Dipped Pretzels

Satisfy your sweet tooth (and your salty tooth!) simultaneously with this chocolate-dipped pretzel recipe. Cocoa nibs give these chocolate-dipped pretzels an extra layer of chocolaty flavor.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mini Berry Cream Pies

Rating: Unrated
3
Try this Mini Berry Cream Pies recipe the next time you want to whip up a quick healthy dessert. For this red-white-and-blue dessert, frozen mini phyllo cups work the best. Keep them nestled in their tray for easy transport to a picnic or potluck.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Pear with Crumble Topping

Rating: Unrated
1
Roasted pears and vanilla ice cream complete this diabetic-friendly dessert.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Vanilla Yogurt with Apricots

Dried apricots give plain vanilla yogurt a tart-sweet boost of flavor, plus potassium and fiber.
By Breana Killeen

Lemon Poppy Seed Chiffon Cake

Beating the egg whites separately and then folding them into the batter gives this chiffon cake recipe great height, while the egg yolks make this healthy cake recipe rich and tender. Be sure to use a completely clean bowl and whisk when beating the whites-if the whites come in contact with any fat they won't whip up airy and light.
By Joanne Chang

Rhubarb & Honey Ice Cream

This rich homemade ice cream recipe was inspired by Linnalla Pure Irish Ice Cream in County Clare, Ireland. They add carrageenan made from local seaweed to give the ice cream a more velvety texture. We've simplified the recipe for home, relying on only egg yolks and cream to do the job. Chopped honeycomb pieces add texture and pops of pure honey flavor, but feel free to omit them if you prefer a simpler ice cream. This ice cream would be delicious with rhubarb pie or crumble, or all on its own.
By Robb Walsh

Toasted Almond-Coconut Meringues

Rating: Unrated
1
Perfect meringues depend on totally yolk-free whites. The seemingly fussy step of separating each egg into a small bowl before combining them guarantees yolk-free whites for bakeshop-quality meringues every time. These crispy little morsels travel well and make great gifts too.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Poppy Seed Dressing

Rating: Unrated
2
A touch of honey sweetens this poppy seed dressing. Toss with fresh fruit and serve over spinach leaves for a refreshing start to any meal.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pomegranate Poached Pears

Rating: Unrated
4
Pears are simmered in a blend of tart pomegranate juice and sweet dessert wine with gorgeous garnet-red results. The pears are served with the reduced poaching liquid and a sprinkling of pomegranate seeds. A striking finale to any festive meal, garnish the pears with toasted slivered almonds and a touch of tangy Greek yogurt.
By Kitty Morse

Vanilla Bean Panna Cotta with Strawberries

This creamy Italian dessert is flavored with vanilla bean and topped with fresh strawberries. Feel free to mix it up and substitute blueberries or raspberries, or a combination of all three!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lavender Cheesecake

Rating: Unrated
1
Baking homemade graham crackers with a touch of brown sugar and honey makes this cheesecake recipe an extra-special dessert.
By Kristina Dula

Cranberry Bread Pudding

This delicious cranberry pudding recipe is diabetic-friendly.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Winter Fruit Salad

Fruit salad isn't just for summer; orange, grapefruit, pineapple, star fruit and pomegranate combine for a satisfying dish your body craves.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cherries with Ricotta & Toasted Almonds

Rating: Unrated
6
Warm cherries topped with luscious ricotta cheese and toasted almonds makes for a rich-tasting--yet calorie-conscious--treat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sugar-Free Strawberry Frozen Yogurt

Rating: Unrated
1
Create instant frozen yogurt for a healthy dessert in just 10 minutes by blending frozen strawberries with yogurt in a food processor. This healthy frozen yogurt recipe is sweetened with Splenda, making it a sugar-free treat. Use a different favorite frozen fruit in place of the strawberries if you like.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Melon & Apple Granita

Rating: Unrated
1
This granita uses sweet ripe melon for flavor, apple juice instead of sugar and a touch of lime juice to perk up the flavors. Berries look beautiful on top; or if you can find fresh figs, add them. For a vibrant look, make with an orange-fleshed melon, such as cantaloupe, Charentais or orange honeydew.
By Marie Simmons

Tropical Fruit Ice

This super-simple recipe makes an exotic ice with intense flavor. To turn it into a showstopper dessert, garnish with sliced fresh tropical fruit and toasted coconut. Welch's frozen passion fruit concentrate can be found in supermarkets. Substitute the same size can of other frozen juice concentrates for endless variations.
By Susanne A. Davis

Pretzels with Dark Chocolate & Peanut Butter

Rating: Unrated
2
Get the salty-sweet chocolate satisfaction of a candy bar with this better-for-you chocolate-peanut butter gluten-free snack or dessert recipe. Pair it with a glass of milk, hot or cold, for a boost of calcium and protein.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Ricotta Cheesecake with Apple Topper

Light ricotta cheese and reduced-fat cream cheese help make this creamy dessert a smart choice for a diabetic meal plan. The scrumptious cooked apple topping has a touch of sweet honey and apple pie spice.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Rainbow Fruit Kebabs

Eating clean doesn't have to be boring! This fruit-salad-on-a-stick is the natural way to get in on the rainbow trend for a fun healthy snack or no-added-sugar dessert.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com