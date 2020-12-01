Slow-Cooker & Crockpot Recipes for Weight-Loss

Find healthy, delicious slow-cooker and crockpot recipes for weight-loss from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Slow-Cooker Mediterranean Chicken & Chickpea Soup

Rating: Unrated
12
This set-it-and-forget-it slow-cooker recipe simmers away all day so you come home to a warm and healthy dinner the whole family will love. Using bone-in chicken is the key to making rich soup without adding broth.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Slow-Cooker Chicken & White Bean Stew

Rating: Unrated
9
This load-and-go slow-cooker chicken recipe is perfect for a busy weeknight dinner. Serve this Tuscan-inspired dish with crusty bread, a glass of Chianti and a salad.
By Adam Dolge

Slow-Cooker Vegetable Stew

Rating: Unrated
1
Potatoes and beans make this tomato-based crock-pot vegetable stew super-hearty. You could also add briefly sautéed chunks of zucchini or fresh corn kernels just before serving, or add another can of cannellini beans for more substance. A dollop of pesto on top is also super-delicious. Adding homemade garlic croutons is an easy way to elevate this healthy dinner.
By Liana Krissoff

Vegetarian Slow-Cooker Pozole

Rating: Unrated
1
This healthy vegetarian take on the Mexican stew pozole gets tons of flavor from poblano peppers, ancho chile powder and dried herbs and spices, while cannellini beans provide substance, protein and fiber. Chewy hominy--corn that has been treated with lime to remove the tough hull and germ--is integral to the stew. Look for it in cans in the Latin section of your supermarket. Serve the stew with shredded cabbage, radishes, fresh cilantro and sour cream.
By Adam Dolge

Squash, Chickpea & Red Lentil Stew

Rating: Unrated
54
Modeled on North African stews, this aromatic vegetarian main course can be served over brown rice or steamed spinach.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Nonna's Spaghetti & Meatballs

Rating: Unrated
10
The meatballs and sauce are cooked in the slow cooker for this traditional Italian spaghetti and meatballs recipe. You could also serve the meatballs over creamy polenta or on a sandwich with melted provolone.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Slow-Cooker Spanish Chickpea Soup

Rating: Unrated
2
This easy soup recipe is inspired by cocido, the hearty stew of assorted meats, chickpeas and vegetables considered a national dish of Spain. Each region, family and restaurant has its own variation, but this slow-cooker soup has enough meat to satisfy the carnivores and enough vegetables to make it healthy. Ask for a 4-ounce slab of Serrano ham or prosciutto at your deli counter instead of buying slices. If you don't have a 6-quart (or larger) slow cooker, opt for the stovetop variation instead.
By Bruce Aidells

Slow-Cooker Black Bean-Mushroom Chili

Rating: Unrated
61
Black beans, earthy mushrooms and tangy tomatillos combine with a variety of spices and smoky chipotles to create a fantastic full-flavored chili. It can simmer in the slow cooker all day, which makes it perfect for a healthy supper when the end of your day is rushed.
By Jerry Anne Di Vecchio

Cheesy Vegetable Pasta Alfredo

This cheesy pasta recipe is made in a slow cooker but is relatively quick taking just 2 1/2 hours from start-to-finish. It's full of vegetables, whole-grain linguine and of course, lots of cheese!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Overnight Oatmeal

Rating: Unrated
65
Here is an easy way to serve a crowd a hearty breakfast before facing the elements for a day of winter sports. You can assemble it in the slow cooker in the evening and wake up to a bowl of hot, nourishing oatmeal. The slow cooker eliminates the need for constant stirring and ensures an exceptionally creamy consistency. It is important to use steel-cut oats; old-fashioned oats become too soft during slow-cooking.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Curried Chicken with Naan

Chicken thighs with spicy rub are slow cooked with onions and carrots until tender. The chicken is chopped up and served on warm naan with mango-ginger chutney and spinach.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lentil & Root Veggie Soup

Rating: Unrated
1
French green lentils and black lentils hold up well to long, slow cooking without becoming mushy. Save the rinds from used-up blocks of Parmesan in a resealable plastic bag or tightly sealed container in the refrigerator. They give soup broths a rich, savory flavor.
By Annie Peterson

Inspiration and Ideas

17 Slow-Cooker Dinners for Weight Loss

17 Slow-Cooker Dinners for Weight Loss

Making a healthy, delicious meal just got easier with these slow-cooker dinner recipes. Just load in your ingredients, walk away and come back to a flavorful dinner. These recipes are low in calories and high in fiber, which is a key nutrient if you’re looking to slim down. Dinners like Slow-Cooker Chile-Orange Chicken Tacos and Slow-Cooker Turkey Chili with Butternut Squash are nutritious and tasty.
Slow-Cooker Sausage & Apple Stuffing

Slow-Cooker Sausage & Apple Stuffing

Rating: Unrated
1
This sausage and apple stuffing is extra-moist and full of classic fall flavors. Using a slow cooker makes this side dish even easier and saves on oven space.
Split Pea Soup with Chorizo

Split Pea Soup with Chorizo

Slow-Cooker Quinoa-Summer Squash Casserole

Slow-Cooker Quinoa-Summer Squash Casserole

Rating: Unrated
11
Slow-Cooker Pinto Bean Stew with Jalapeno-Corn Dumplings

Slow-Cooker Pinto Bean Stew with Jalapeno-Corn Dumplings

Rating: Unrated
22
Slow-Cooked Beans

Slow-Cooked Beans

Rating: Unrated
11

Slow-Cooker Cassoulet

Rating: Unrated
1

This classic French stew recipe is typically made with a variety of meats and simmered over the course of multiple days. In this easy, streamlined cassoulet, the slow cooker makes it a breeze to have a healthy dinner on the table when you get home.

All Slow-Cooker & Crockpot Recipes for Weight-Loss

No-Peel Slow-Cooker Marinara Sauce

Rating: Unrated
1
Store-bought pasta sauce just can't compare to homemade marinara--and the slow cooker makes marinara from scratch much easier. This fresh tomato recipe was developed to preserve the summer bounty from your garden or farmers' market; it freezes well for up to 6 months so you can pull out pasta or pizza sauce anytime. Keeping the skins on makes it even easier, plus they contain pectin, which helps thicken the sauce.
By Anonymous

Slow-Cooker Vegetable Stew

Rating: Unrated
1
Potatoes and beans make this tomato-based crock-pot vegetable stew super-hearty. You could also add briefly sautéed chunks of zucchini or fresh corn kernels just before serving, or add another can of cannellini beans for more substance. A dollop of pesto on top is also super-delicious. Adding homemade garlic croutons is an easy way to elevate this healthy dinner.
By Liana Krissoff
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com