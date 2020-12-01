Dinner Recipes for Weight Loss

Find healthy, delicious low-calorie and high fiber dinner recipes for weight loss, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Middle Eastern Chicken & Chickpea Stew

This quick, protein-rich chicken stew recipe gets great flavor from cumin, lemon juice and garlic. Make a double batch and freeze it for a quick healthy dinner. Serve the stew with couscous and steamed broccoli.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Cauliflower & Potato Curry Soup

In this healthy cauliflower soup recipe, roasting the cauliflower first adds depth and prevents the florets from turning to mush. A little tomato sauce and coconut milk give the broth a rich, silky texture. Serve with a dollop of sour cream or yogurt, if desired.
By Danielle Centoni

Cheesy Spinach-&-Artichoke Stuffed Spaghetti Squash

This spaghetti-squash-for-pasta swap slashes both carbs and calories by 75 percent for a delicious, creamy casserole you can feel good about eating. It's worth roasting the squash versus cooking it in the microwave if you have the time: the flavor gets sweeter and more intense.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Slow-Cooker Mediterranean Chicken & Chickpea Soup

This set-it-and-forget-it slow-cooker recipe simmers away all day so you come home to a warm and healthy dinner the whole family will love. Using bone-in chicken is the key to making rich soup without adding broth.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Sweet Potato & Black Bean Chili

Make a double batch of this quick vegetarian chili, full of black beans and sweet potatoes, and eat it for lunch the next day or freeze the extras for another night. We love the smoky heat from the ground chipotle, but omit it if you prefer a mild chili. Serve with tortilla chips or cornbread and coleslaw.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Slow-Cooker Chicken & White Bean Stew

This load-and-go slow-cooker chicken recipe is perfect for a busy weeknight dinner. Serve this Tuscan-inspired dish with crusty bread, a glass of Chianti and a salad.
By Adam Dolge

Slab Chicken Potpie

Slab fruit pies are all the rage for summer parties, so why not give classic chicken potpie the same treatment and create buzz at a cool-weather gathering as well. Premade pie crusts and frozen veggies make this chicken dinner easy to prepare without sacrificing flavor.
By Adam Hickman

EatingWell's Eggplant Parmesan

Here we bake breaded eggplant for crispy results with fewer calories to boot. This makeover of the classic recipe was originally developed by our Test Kitchen in 1995 and got an update in 2020 for our 30th anniversary issue.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Creamy Fettuccine with Brussels Sprouts & Mushrooms

Sliced Brussels sprouts and mushrooms cook quickly and cling to the pasta in our fall version of pasta primavera. Look for presliced mushrooms to cut prep time. Serve with a tossed salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Hearty Chickpea & Spinach Stew

This satisfying stew comes together in a snap. Mashed chickpeas add body to the broth, and tomato paste adds a savory note without piling on the sodium. To simplify the prep, look for chopped fresh onion and shredded carrot or a soup starter mix in the produce section.
By Patsy Jamieson

Cornbread-Topped Chili Casserole

In this healthy casserole recipe--sometimes called tamale pie--the cornbread gets crusty at the edges, thanks to a cast-iron skillet. For the best texture, use yellow cornmeal with a medium grind. Serve with lime wedges for a little extra tang.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

White Turkey Chili

This healthy white turkey chili recipe is gorgeous, with flecks of green from zucchini, oregano and green chiles. To keep the saturated fat low, we use one pound of ground turkey and add whole-grain bulgur to boost the volume and fiber in this chili recipe. After all the ingredients are added to the pot, we like to slowly simmer our chili for close to an hour to develop the best flavor, but if you're in a hurry, reduce the liquid by half and simmer for 20 to 25 minutes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Pistachio-Crusted Chicken with Barley

Barley and pistachios give this low-calorie chicken recipe a double dose of nutty flavor.
Ceviche-Stuffed Avocados

Cut some carbs and add nutrition to your dinner by serving this easy shrimp ceviche in avocado bowls.
Easy Vegetarian Chili

30 Days of Easy 500-Calorie Dinners

30 Days of Easy 500-Calorie Dinners

$3 Diet Dinners

$3 Diet Dinners

30-Day Vegan Weight-Loss Dinner Plan

30-Day Vegan Weight-Loss Dinner Plan

Skillet Chili Mac

Poblanos add a kick of heat to this chili mac recipe. If that's not your thing, swap in green bell peppers to tone down the heat in this easy pasta dish, which mashes up mac and cheese and chili into a seriously satisfying skillet dinner.

All Dinner Recipes for Weight Loss

19 Winter Dinners for Weight Loss in 30 Minutes

In just 30 minutes, you can have a healthy and filling dinner on the table. These recipes are low in calories and high in fiber, which is an important combination if you’re looking to slim down. Fiber makes you feel fuller for longer periods of time and helps you maintain a healthy weight over time. Recipes like Lentil Vegetable Dal with Chicken and Baked Halibut with Brussels Sprouts & Quinoa are nutritious and delicious.

32 High-Protein Dinners for Weight Loss

Make a filling and healthy meal with these high-protein dinner recipes. Each dinner has at least 15 grams of protein per serving, so you’ll feel satisfied. You’ll also feel full thanks to the high fiber in these recipes, which is an important nutrient if you’re looking to slim down. Recipes like Chicken Parmesan & Quinoa Stuffed Peppers and Stuffed Sweet Potatoes with Chili are delicious, low in calories and can help you meet your nutrition goals.

Baked Vegetable Soup

Originally prepared in the wood-burning hearths of Italian homes, this peasant-style healthy vegetable soup recipe is simple to make in a modern oven. Brimming with artichokes, mushrooms, zucchini and leeks, this easy soup heats up the house as it becomes the perfect warming meal.
By Jane Black

Chickpea & Potato Curry

This fast Indian-style curry comes together with ingredients you most likely have on hand, like frozen peas and canned tomatoes and chickpeas. Plus, using these spices shows how simple it is to make a curry sauce for an easy vegetarian recipe. Serve with whole-wheat naan to sop it all up.
By Breana Killeen

Salmon-Stuffed Avocados

Canned salmon is a valuable pantry staple and a practical way to include heart-healthy omega-3-rich fish in your diet. Here, we combine it with avocados in an easy no-cook meal.
By Abbie Gellman, M.S., RD, CDN

Feta, Kale & Pear Salad

The crunchy seed topping is the perfect textural juxtaposition to a creamy dressing, soft pears and tender massaged kale salad. Tossing it all with mint, feta and red onion gives it a Middle Eastern flair.
By Cara Chigazola Tobin

Curried Sweet Potato & Peanut Soup

In this flavorful soup recipe, sweet potatoes simmer in a quick coconut curry, resulting in a creamy, thick broth punctuated by notes of garlic and ginger. We love peanuts for their inexpensive price and versatile flavor. They're also a great source of protein--1 ounce has 7 grams.
By Lauren Grant

14 5-Ingredient Dinners for Weight Loss

Make a delicious and filling meal with these dinner recipes for weight loss. These recipes are low in calories and high in fiber and protein, which is an important combination if you’re looking to slim down. And as a bonus, these dinners require just five ingredients to come together. Recipes like Black Bean Tacos and Spinach-Artichoke-Sausage Cauliflower Gnocchi are hearty, healthy and easy to make.

Spaghetti with Quick Meat Sauce

Instead of opening a jar of sauce, try this easy spaghetti with meat sauce on a weeknight. Serve with steamed broccoli and garlic bread. The recipe makes enough for 8 servings. If you're serving only four for dinner, cook 8 ounces of spaghetti and freeze the leftover sauce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

17 Winter Dinner Recipes for Weight Loss

Each dinner is packed with nutritious vegetables, low in calories and high in fiber.

23 Italian Dinner Recipes for Weight Loss

Make a healthy and filling meal with these Italian dinner recipes. These dinners are packed with plenty of fresh vegetables and are great if you’re looking to slim down. Each dinner is low in calories and high in fiber, which is a key nutrient that leaves you feeling fuller for longer periods of time. Recipes like Eggplant Parmesan and Cauliflower Pasta Carbonara are flavorful, comforting and can help you meet your nutrition goals.

Chipotle Chicken Quinoa Burrito Bowl

This chipotle-flavored burrito bowl recipe is even better than takeout and just as fast. Loading it with vegetables and using quinoa in place of rice adds nutrition for a healthy dinner.
By Breana Killeen

23 Fall Dinners for Weight Loss in 30 Minutes or Less

Make a seasonal and delicious meal with these dinner recipes. Not only can these recipes be on the table in 30 minutes or less, but they are also packed with vegetables and whole grains that have some great nutritional benefits. These dinners are low in calories and high in fiber, which is a key combination if you’re looking to lose weight. Recipes like Cheesy Spinach & Artichoke Stuffed Spaghetti Squash and Feta, Kale & Pear Salad are healthy, filling and can help you achieve your health goals.

Balsamic Roasted Cabbage

These roasted cabbage wedges with honey and balsamic vinegar make an attractive and healthy side dish that's also very easy to prepare. You can use red or green cabbage--or make a double batch with one of each for a pretty presentation.
By Marianne Williams

Leek, Potato & Spinach Stew

For this light, brothy stew, use the vegetables of late spring and early summer from your CSA share: leeks, potatoes, garlic and spinach. Vary what's in the stew according to the weekly bounty. Serve with: Crusty whole-wheat baguette spread with goat cheese.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lemony Lentil Soup with Collards

You don't need broth for this lentil soup recipe--it's rich thanks to the browned bits in the bottom of the pan that meld into the soup, packing it with flavor. Ground coriander, from the seed of the cilantro plant, has a floral, citrusy flavor that dovetails nicely with the lemon.
By Joy Howard

Butternut Squash Soup with Apple Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Layering apple slices into grilled cheese sandwiches adds a little crunch to a favorite soup dipper. And creamy butternut squash soup with ginger, cumin and turmeric is a nice change of pace from grilled cheese's usual tomato soup partner. Serve the duo for a comforting and easy weeknight dinner for the family. The soup keeps well in the fridge, so save leftovers for lunch or dinner later in the week.
By Breana Killeen

Quick Shrimp Puttanesca

Because refrigerated fresh pasta cooks much faster than dried pasta, this Italian pasta dish will be on the table lickety-split! Puttanesca, traditionally made with tomatoes, olives, capers, anchovies and garlic, gets a makeover with shrimp for extra protein and artichoke hearts to boost the vegetable servings (and the fiber!). If you can't find frozen artichoke hearts, sub in drained canned artichoke hearts.
By Katie Webster

Roasted Vegetable & Black Bean Tacos

These hearty vegan tacos are quick and easy to make, perfect for busy weeknights. They are so tasty no one will miss the meat or dairy.
By Sylvia Fountaine

Italian Vegetable Hoagies

This delightfully easy, and somewhat messy, sandwich packs a punch with sweet balsamic vinegar, artichoke hearts, red onion, provolone cheese and zesty pepperoncini. We love it for dinner as well as lunch. If you're packing the hoagies to take along, keep the ingredients separate and assemble right before eating to avoid soggy bread. Serve with tomato and cucumber salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Linguine with Creamy White Clam Sauce

Ripe tomato and fresh basil give this quick recipe tons of flavor. Serve this healthy pasta dinner with crusty garlic bread and steamed green beans.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

26 Fall Dinners for Weight Loss in 20 Minutes or Less

Try one of these healthy fall dinner recipes if you’re looking to slim down. These dinners are low in calories, but still high in fiber, which helps keep you feeling full and satisfied. Bonus: these recipes can be on the table in 20 minutes or less. Recipes like Vegan Coconut Chickpea Curry and Quick Shrimp Puttanesca are packed with flavor and can help you meet your nutrition goals.

Miso Sweet Potatoes

Inspired by melting potatoes, we gave the same treatment to sweet potatoes. The results? Roasted potatoes that are creamy on the inside but perfectly crisp on the outside. Adding miso to the butter mixture adds great umami flavor and helps the potatoes caramelize while baking. Don't skip lining the baking sheet or the miso-butter might burn on the pan and cause the sweet potatoes to stick.
By Karen Rankin

Tomato & Artichoke Gnocchi

Artichoke hearts, olives and a splash of red-wine vinegar give this ultra-quick, healthy vegetarian gnocchi recipe pizzazz. For an additional hit of Mediterranean flavor, try topping with feta cheese.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
