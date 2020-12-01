Healthy Vegetarian BBQ & Grilling Recipes

Find healthy, delicious grilled vegetarian BBQ recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Garlic-Parmesan Hasselback Zucchini

Using the hasselback technique--cutting partially into a whole fruit or vegetable every 1/2 inch or so--gives you an easy way to sneak lots of flavor into this healthy zucchini recipe. To bake the zucchini instead of grilling, place in a foil-lined 8-inch-square baking pan and bake at 425°F until tender, 25 to 30 minutes.
By Breana Killeen

Tandoori Grilled Tofu with Red Peppers & Broccolini

Spiced yogurt does two jobs here as both the marinade and the sauce for this grilled tofu recipe.
By Adam Dolge

Summer Vegetable Gnocchi Salad

This riff on pasta salad is best served warm while the gnocchi are nice and tender. Plus, the grilled veggies taste extra-good fresh off the fire in this easy gnocchi recipe.
By Devon O'Brien

Grilled Eggplant Salad

This easy grilled eggplant salad is the healthy side dish you'll want to serve all summer long. It comes together in just 25 minutes and can be served warm or at room temperature, so it's equally suited to casual parties and weeknight dinners. The combination of eggplant, cherry tomatoes, red peppers, red onions and fresh herbs makes for a salad that's full of bright flavors and colors. Serve it with grilled chicken or fish or as part of a vegetarian mezze platter with dips like hummus and pita bread.
By Julia Levy

Charred Green Beans with Mustard Vinaigrette & Hazelnuts

Our go-to trick for this crunchy, mustardy vegan side dish: Use a grill basket--it lets you cook all the things that would ordinarily fall through the grill grates, no skewering required. Pick one up from the hardware store or order one online for less than $15.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Basil Pesto Pasta with Grilled Vegetables

This dish is an easy way to turn grilled vegetables into a satisfying meal, thanks to hearty whole-grain pasta and a quick homemade pesto.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Grilled Eggplant & Tomato Pasta

The combination of slightly smoky grilled eggplant and sweet tomatoes is delightful. The eggplant-tomato mixture served over whole-wheat pasta with fresh basil and a bit of salty cheese makes an easy, healthy weeknight dinner.
By Adam Dolge

Ricotta-Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms with Arugula Salad

This easy vegetarian meal gets a double hit of umami from mushrooms and sun-dried tomatoes. Grill some crusty bread, then rub it with garlic and drizzle it with olive oil to serve alongside these stuffed portobello mushrooms.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Red Cabbage Porterhouse Steaks with Herb Butter

Give this hearty vegetarian recipe the true steakhouse treatment and serve it with steamed asparagus, french fries and a big, bold cabernet sauvignon. Or serve it as a side dish; it goes really well with... steak.
By Breana Killeen

Stuffed Eggplant with Couscous & Almonds

Smoky almonds, meaty eggplant and whole-grain couscous with herbs make this meal plenty satisfying. Harissa gives the creamy sauce a little kick.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Mexican Corn (Esquites)

This street corn dish, known as esquites, is served in cups instead of on the cob for all the flavor of elote without the mess.
By Breana Killeen

Mediterranean Portobello Burger

This mushroom sandwich comes topped with a luscious Greek-style salad. Make it a meal: Serve with cucumber spears and a glass of Firestone Gewürztraminer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Eggplant & Tomato Stacks

You can grill the eggplant rounds up to a day in advance, then assemble the eggplant, tomato and mozzarella “stacks” at the last minute. To make the eggplant and tomato stacks look symmetrical, use eggplant and tomatoes with approximately the same diameter.

All Healthy Vegetarian BBQ & Grilling Recipes

Grilled Vegetables In Foil

Grilled vegetables in foil is a great recipe to have on hand when camping or cooking over an open fire, but it's also nice on your backyard gas grill too. Here, we cook asparagus, mini peppers and zucchini together with a hint of garlic and butter. Delicious!
By Jasmine Smith

Grilled Tofu with Korean BBQ Glaze & Stir-Fried Napa Cabbage

In this vegetarian grilling recipe, the hot grill gives tofu smokiness and some crispy edges. A BBQ sauce made with gochujang, the hot Korean chile paste, doubles as both a glaze and some sauce to slather on the tofu at the table. Serve with brown rice or farro.
By Bruce Aidells

Grilled Eggplant & Portobello Sandwich

Looking for a vegetarian option for your next cookout? This grilled eggplant and portobello sandwich is our answer. For extra flavor, we top it with slices of garden-fresh tomato and spicy arugula. Serve with a mixed green salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Corn Salad with Chili-Miso Dressing

Serve this Asian salad with grilled steak, chicken or firm white fish like halibut. You can also double the recipe and bring it to your next potluck. If you can find tatsoi, a peppery Asian leafy green, use it instead of mild-mannered spinach. Store-bought Thai sweet chili sauce and umami-packed white miso build fast flavor in this easy summer salad.
By Breana Killeen

Grilled Halloumi Cheese with Blueberry-Balsamic Jam

Halloumi, a firm Greek cheese, can be cooked on the grill or in a skillet without melting all over the place. In this healthy appetizer recipe, it's paired with tangy and sweet blueberry jam. The berry jam recipe makes enough so you'll have leftovers for your morning toast or for a spectacular peanut butter and jelly.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tomato-&-Olive-Stuffed Portobello Caps

Portobello caps make excellent mini casseroles. Here, they hold a tomato, cheese and olive stuffing that grills up to a smoky perfection. Serve them with whole-wheat couscous and a mixed green salad for an easy meal.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

Grilled Tofu with a Mediterranean Chopped Salad

Mild-flavored tofu benefits from this intensely flavored lemon juice-and-garlic-based marinade. If you have the time, marinate the tofu early in the day (up to 8 hours before serving) so it can absorb all the flavors.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Baby Eggplant Agrodolce

In this vegetable side dish, the Italian sauce agrodolce translates to sour ("agro") and sweet ("dolce"). Pro tip: It's as delicious on grilled summer vegetables as it is on bitter greens and roasted winter squash. Here, grilled eggplant acts like a sponge, soaking in that addictive sweet-sour sauce as it rests. No baby eggplant? No problem. Cut large eggplant into 1/4-inch-thick slices.
By Julia Clancy

Grilled Vegetable Pitas

Perfect for outdoor dining, these pitas are filled with grilled vegetables and tangy feta cheese and make for easy, no-utensil noshing.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Tabbouleh with Grilled Vegetables

Grilled vegetables add a layer of rich, complex flavors to the popular Middle Eastern salad of bulgur and herbs. Serve with whole-wheat pita bread or use as a sandwich filling.
By Beth-Ann Bove

Tofu Kebabs with Zucchini & Eggplant

We've divided the tofu and veggies onto separate skewers because the tofu is delicate and sticks to the grill more easily than the eggplant and zucchini. If you like, swap halloumi cheese for the tofu for another twist on this combination.
By Katie Webster

Grilled Corn on the Cob

Want to know how to grill corn on the cob? This grilled corn on the cob recipe starts with 4 ears of fresh summer corn.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lemon-Dill Cauliflower & Broccoli

This lemony side dish of steamed cauliflower and broccoli florets goes perfectly with poultry or fish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Eggplant & Baba Ghanoush

This healthy eggplant appetizer recipe pairs grilled eggplant slices with smoky eggplant dip. Serve with garlic-rubbed grilled bread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Eggplant & Tomatoes with Polenta

The sweet flavor and plump flesh of ripe tomatoes are a natural fit with the silky texture that eggplant gets from grilling. You can get the same effect by broiling the eggplant for about 4 minutes per side. Serve over creamy polenta for an easy healthy dinner, or swap in whole-wheat pasta for the polenta for a faster weeknight supper.
By Adam Dolge

Vegetarian Pressed Italian Sandwich

Typically, pressed sandwiches are a celebration of many meats. Here, we've opted for grilled eggplant slices, artichokes and arugula to make a satisfying vegetarian version. Giardiniera, a type of Italian relish typically made from bell peppers, celery, carrots, cauliflower, olives, vinegar and spices, perks up the flavors of any sandwich. You can use convenient prepared giardiniera or homemade. Choose a hot or mild version, depending on your preference for heat.
By Katie Webster

Grilled Summer Vegetable Salad

Enjoy this healthy and simple grilled vegetable salad recipe alongside anything else you feel like throwing on the grill. Or toss it with pasta and plenty of Parmesan and call it dinner.
By Breana Killeen

Panzanella with Tomatoes & Grilled Corn

Grilled corn adds a note of sweetness to this tangy panzanella salad.
By Eric Wolfinger

Grilled Sweet Potato Wedges

Boiling the sweet potatoes ahead of time speeds up the grilling process, meaning this crispy and delicious side dish will be on the table in under 30 minutes!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grill-Fried Potatoes

These potato wedges get magically creamy in the center and crisp on the outside as if they were deep-fried. But--surprise!--they're grilled for a healthier, easier and way-less-messy (but equally delicious) steak fry.
By Betsy Andrews

Grilled Coleslaw with Lemon-Herb Vinaigrette

Grilling cabbage and carrots gently softens the crunchy vegetables for a smoky yet still crisp version of a favorite summer side in this easy coleslaw recipe. For an easy grilled dinner, cook some chicken, fish or veggie burgers alongside the vegetables.
By Breana Killeen

Grilled Corn with Chipotle-Lime Butter

Fresh lime and smoky chipotles makes this compound butter the perfect match for sweet corn. When the corn season is over, try a bit melted on some grilled fish or chicken.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Johnnycakes

Corn muffin mix is a pantry staple. You may not know exactly how you're gonna use it, but it doesn't take up much space and always seems to come in handy, like in this johnnycakes recipe. Grate some fresh corn into the batter to make some incredibly tasty, easy pancakes.
By Eric Wolfinger

Grilled Portobellos with Chopped Salad

This salad of grilled vegetables and beans tossed with lemon and dill tops grilled portobello mushrooms smothered in melted fontina cheese for a healthy vegetarian main course.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
