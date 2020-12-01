High-Protein Vegetarian Recipes

Find healthy, delicious high-protein vegetarian recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Spinach & Artichoke Dip Pasta

If you've ever wanted to make a meal out of warm spinach and artichoke dip, this creamy pasta is for you. And here's what's almost as good as the flavor of this comforting dish: the fact that this healthy dinner takes just 20 minutes to prepare.
By Carolyn Casner

Spinach & Mushroom Quiche

This healthy vegetarian quiche recipe is as simple as it gets. It's a quiche without the fussy crust! It's filled with sweet wild mushrooms and savory Gruyère cheese. Enjoy it for breakfast or brunch, or serve it with a light salad for lunch.
By Julia Levy

Creamy Broccoli Pasta

If you're looking for a simple weeknight pasta dish, look no further. This vegetarian dinner is done in only 20 minutes and packs plenty of broccoli along with creamy goodness thanks to mascarpone cheese and low-fat Greek yogurt.
By Carolyn Casner

Creamy Fettuccine with Brussels Sprouts & Mushrooms

Sliced Brussels sprouts and mushrooms cook quickly and cling to the pasta in our fall version of pasta primavera. Look for presliced mushrooms to cut prep time. Serve with a tossed salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Root Veggies & Greens over Spiced Lentils

This earthy bowl of lentils bursting with Middle Eastern flavors is topped with leftover roasted root veggies from a large batch for an easy weeknight dinner. Keep it vegan or add a drizzle of plain yogurt for extra richness.
By Sylvia Fountaine

Curried Sweet Potato & Peanut Soup

In this flavorful soup recipe, sweet potatoes simmer in a quick coconut curry, resulting in a creamy, thick broth punctuated by notes of garlic and ginger. We love peanuts for their inexpensive price and versatile flavor. They're also a great source of protein--1 ounce has 7 grams.
By Lauren Grant

Black Bean-Quinoa Buddha Bowl

Treat your Buddha bowl to a vacation south of the border! This black bean and quinoa Buddha bowl has the usual hallmarks of a taco salad, minus the greasy fried bowl. We've loaded it up with pico de gallo, fresh cilantro and avocado plus an easy hummus dressing to drizzle on top.
By Katie Webster

Baked Penne Florentine

This comforting and flavorful vegetarian dish is packed with protein.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Delicata Squash & Tofu Curry

This easy tofu curry, made with pretty delicata squash and hearty greens, cooks up in one skillet. To speed up the prep, use bagged chopped kale. Delicata squash's thin skin is tender when it's cooked, so there's no need to peel--another time saver. Serve with quinoa or brown rice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Hasselback Potatoes with Cheese

Hasselback potatoes are the perfect side dish for people who love crispy potato-chip-like slices as well as the tender interior of a baked potato. Simple to prepare, these hasselback potatoes look impressive and decadent with melted Cheddar cheese and a sprinkle of paprika on top.
By Carolyn Casner

Spanakopita Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

These grilled cheese sandwiches give you all the flavors of the Greek spinach pie, spanakopita, without dealing with fussy layers of phyllo--perfect for an easy weeknight dinner. The creamy flavor-packed filling works well in more than just a sandwich: try it in a calzone or on top of a roasted cauliflower steak too.
By Adam Dolge

Mediterranean Ravioli with Artichokes & Olives

Store-bought spinach ravioli and a handful of basic pantry items are all you need to get a healthy dinner on the table in 15 minutes. Ingredients like oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes, briny Kalamata olives and toasty pine nuts help to build big flavor fast. If you can't find frozen artichokes, swap in a 15-ounce can (just be sure to drain and rinse them well).
By Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Inspiration and Ideas

18 High-Protein Vegetarian Soups

Cozy up with a bowl of one of these vegetarian soup recipes. These recipes pack at least 15 grams of protein per serving thanks to ingredients like tofu and beans. You can easily make a big batch of these soups to freeze and enjoy at a later date. Recipes like Vegetarian Udon Noodle Soup and Butternut Squash Soup with Avocado & Chickpeas are hearty, warming and delicious.
24 High-Protein Vegetarian Dinners for Summer

Get plenty of protein with these hearty vegetarian dinner recipes. These dinners combine fresh summer produce with proteins like tofu and beans to make a nourishing, well rounded meal. Each dinner has at least 15 grams of protein per serving so you’ll feel full and satisfied. Recipes like Tofu Poke and Spinach-Mushroom Frittata with Avocado Salad are fresh, healthy and a delicious choice for tonight’s dinner.
33 High-Protein Vegetarian Lunches

28 High-Protein Vegetarian Breakfasts

20 High-Protein Vegetarian Meals You Can Make in 30 Minutes or Less

Butternut Squash Soup with Apple Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Vegetable Lasagna with White Sauce

This vegetable lasagna with white sauce has a velvety sauce with lots of veggies and plenty of cheesy goodness. The layers of butternut squash give the dish a sweet and creamy flavor and texture. This vegetarian lasagna packs comfort in every bite.

All High-Protein Vegetarian Recipes

Stuffed Sweet Potato with Hummus Dressing

Hearty yet simple to prepare, this stuffed sweet potato with black beans, kale and hummus dressing is a fantastic 5-ingredient lunch for one!
By Katie Webster

Blueberry-Almond Overnight French Toast

Pick your favorite table-worthy baking dish for this healthy French toast recipe--the breakfast casserole goes straight from the oven to the table. Serve with pure maple syrup.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Falafel Salad with Lemon-Tahini Dressing

Deep-fried falafel can be a total grease bomb. But these pan-seared falafel still get crispy in just a few tablespoons of oil with equally satisfying results. Be sure to use dried, instead of canned, chickpeas in this healthy recipe--canned chickpeas add too much moisture.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Green Salad with Edamame & Beets

This big salad is a feast for the eyes and an everyday way to incorporate nutrient-rich beets and plant-based protein from edamame (green soybeans). If you're not a fan of cilantro, mix in freshly chopped basil or dill instead.
By Katie Webster

Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast

This satisfying peanut butter-banana toast gets a sprinkle of cinnamon for an extra flavor boost.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Homemade Plain Greek Yogurt

Learning how to make Greek yogurt at home is simple with this easy homemade Greek yogurt recipe. Start by making homemade yogurt by heating milk, combining with a little bit of already-cultured yogurt and letting it sit in a warm spot until the milk turns into yogurt. Making protein-rich Greek yogurt takes one more step than making regular yogurt: straining the yogurt to thicken it. You can add the leftover liquid--also known as whey--to smoothies, or you can use it in place of buttermilk in baking.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Piled-High Greek Vegetable Pitas

The bright, fresh flavors of the Mediterranean come alive in these easy vegetarian pitas. Give yourself enough time to make the roasted vegetables called for in the recipe--or make them a day or two in advance for a healthy meal that takes less than 30 minutes to prepare. These pitas would also work well with whatever leftover cooked veggies you have on hand. No need to warm the roasted veggies up; this recipe tastes great chilled or at room temperature.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Butternut Squash Soup with Avocado & Chickpeas

Jazz up a can of soup by adding protein with chickpeas and flavor with curry powder. Stir in a little Greek yogurt to make it creamy.
By Breana Killeen

Berry-Kefir Smoothie

Get a probiotic boost at breakfast when you add kefir to your smoothie. Feel free to use any berries and nut butter you have on hand in this healthy smoothie recipe.
By Breana Killeen

Easy Vegetarian Chili

Canned beans and tomatoes make this quick vegetarian chili recipe ready to go in just 30 minutes. Serve over rice or couscous, or with tortilla chips for added crunch, and add extra toppings as you see fit--sliced scallions, chopped fresh cilantro, diced avocado and sliced jalapeños are all tasty choices.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Mozzarella, Basil & Zucchini Frittata

This vegetable-studded frittata recipe is one of the quickest meals you can make. Make it for breakfast, or serve for lunch or dinner with a tossed salad and a slice of olive oil-drizzled crusty baguette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lemony Linguine with Spring Vegetables

Instead of cooking pasta in a huge pot of water, here we use just 3 1/2 cups for this one-pot pasta recipe. When the pasta is al dente, most of the water has evaporated and the bit that's left is thickened with the starch that cooks off the pasta. With just a few add-ins like lemon and Parmesan cheese you have a delicious silky sauce. Want to use up your veggie stash in the freezer? Swap in 8 ounces frozen spinach for fresh.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Roasted Veggie Brown Rice Buddha Bowl

A healthy and satisfying vegan lunch for one, featuring roasted butternut squash, broccoli, peppers and onions with simple brown rice, lime-marinated tofu and creamy cashew tahini sauce.
By Katie Webster

Green Salad with Pita Bread & Hummus

Elevate hummus and pita by piling your plate high with cucumbers, carrots and mixed greens! Just a drizzle of balsamic vinegar and extra-virgin olive oil is all it takes to dress it up.
By Katie Webster

Zucchini, Corn & Egg Casserole

This healthy casserole is essentially a crustless quiche, brimming with fresh summer vegetables. Bake it up for an elegant summer brunch or a casual backyard barbecue.
By Hilary Meyer

Lasagna with Slow-Roasted Tomato Sauce

Slow-roasting the tomatoes gives the tomato sauce for this lasagna recipe an intense depth of flavor--which is then enhanced by the umami in onions, Parmesan and spinach. The lasagna noodles are layered into the lasagna uncooked; the moisture from the fresh spinach cooks them perfectly as the lasagna bakes in the oven.
By David Bonom

Soy-Lime Roasted Tofu

Here we marinate tofu cubes in soy sauce and lime juice with a touch of toasted sesame oil, then roast them--perfect tofu every time.
By Stacy Fraser

Spinach-Avocado Smoothie

This healthy green smoothie gets super creamy from the frozen banana and avocado. Make ahead (up to 1 day) and store it in the fridge until you need a veggie boost.
By Breana Killeen

Parmesan & Vegetable Muffin-Tin Omelets

These simple veggie muffin-tin "omelets" are easy to make in the morning--or mix up the batter the night before. They're perfect for company or to take for an easy breakfast on the go.
By Carolyn Casner

Mushroom Shawarma with Yogurt-Tahini Sauce

The bold spices and cooling and creamy tahini-yogurt sauce make these vegetarian pitas a home run for lunch or dinner. The meaty, umami-rich mushrooms do enough heavy lifting so that you don't miss the meat at all.
By Carolyn Casner

Avocado Egg Salad

This quick recipe takes classic egg salad to the next level with the addition of creamy avocado. Serve it on a piece of toasted whole-grain bread or inside a tender lettuce leaf. Avocados brown quickly, so plan on making it no more than two hours before you plan to serve it.
By Julia Levy

Chocolate-Peanut Butter Protein Shake

This creamy high-protein shake will keep you satisfied for hours and tastes like a chocolate-peanut butter banana milkshake. You don't even need to add protein powder, thanks to the naturally occurring protein in the soymilk, Greek yogurt and peanut butter.
By Hilary Meyer

Mini Chile Relleno Casseroles

Everyone gets an individual portion with this vegetarian, Tex-Mex mini casserole. A normal-size casserole like this would take close to an hour to bake--these are ready in half the time. Heatproof ramekins are a cook's best friend--we use them all the time to hold ingredients while cooking. You can buy them at most grocery stores.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cauliflower Casserole with Mixed-Seed Crust

The cheesy-seedy crust that tops this healthy cauliflower casserole recipe evokes everything bagels. Serve for the holidays or as a hearty side dish with roast chicken.
By Nora Singley
