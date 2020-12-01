Vegan Sauce & Condiment Recipes

Find healthy, delicious vegan sauces and condiments from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Roasted Gnocchi & Brussels Sprouts with Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette

Rating: Unrated
15
In this quick vegetarian dinner recipe, you can skip boiling the gnocchi--they'll cook through while roasting on the sheet pan with the rest of the ingredients. If you can't find Meyer lemons, use 1 small regular lemon in Step 2 and use 4 teaspoons lemon juice and 2 teaspoons orange juice in Step 4.
By Carolyn Casner

Citrus Vinaigrette

This versatile citrus salad dressing gets a touch of natural sweetness from orange juice, which balances the acidity of the lemon juice. Use it in coleslaw for a mayo-free dressing, or drizzle it over winter greens with dried fruit and nuts.
By Katie Webster

No-Cook Black Bean Salad

Rating: Unrated
3
A classic black bean salad is a must for picnics and potlucks. This vegan version gets its creaminess from blended avocado. Any mix of salad greens will work well, but try arugula if you want to give this hearty salad a peppery kick.
By Hilary Meyer

Avocado Pesto

Rating: Unrated
11
Avocados add a silky consistency and cheese-like richness to this dairy-free pesto recipe. Toss it with pasta, spread it on baguette slices to make bruschetta, or use it for a healthy mayo substitute on your sandwich.
By Jason Mraz

Crunchy Mexican Salad with Spicy Cilantro Vinaigrette

A spicy cilantro vinaigrette gives this black bean salad Mexican flair. We used the beans for protein, but if you have cooked chicken on hand, you can use that instead. Also, if you have it, finish the salad with a quarter of an avocado for a boost of healthy fats.
By Lauren Grant

Turkish Spice Mix

Make a big batch of this Turkish spice mix to have on hand when you need to whip up a quick vegetable dip or flavorful, easy salad dressing. Or try it as a rub for grilled or roasted meat or vegetables. The spice mix is also perfect to give as a hostess gift along with a recipe card for turning it into a dip or vinaigrette (see Tips, below). For the freshest, most economical spices, head to a store that has a large, well-stocked bulk spice department.
By Hilary Meyer

Thai Spaghetti Squash with Peanut Sauce

Rating: Unrated
3
This gluten-free, vegan version of peanut noodles has a high protein content thanks to edamame and peanut butter. Spaghetti squash turns delicately sweet when roasted, which pairs wonderfully with the Thai-inspired peanut sauce.
By Carolyn Casner

Citrus-Lime Vinaigrette

Rating: Unrated
1
Tangy and spicy, this citrus-lime vinaigrette with orange juice, jalapeno pepper, and fresh cilantro is perfect tossed with baby arugula.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Kale Salad with Beets & Wild Rice

Rating: Unrated
2
Beets and kale, speckled with chewy wild rice and crunchy sunflower seeds, make a satisfying, colorful dinner salad. The beets are nicest when they are sliced paper thin. Use a mandoline or vegetable slicer, if you have one.
By Carolyn Casner

All-Purpose Vinaigrette

Rating: Unrated
2
Use this vinaigrette to dress any combination of mixed greens. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Quick Mixed Berry Pancake Sauce

In this healthy, quick pancake sauce recipe, berries--such as strawberries, blueberries and raspberries--are microwaved until hot and thickened. Serve along with maple syrup, or skip the syrup altogether and enjoy the natural sweetness from the berries.
By Stacy Fraser

Lemon-Tahini Dressing

Rating: Unrated
2
Spoon this tangy dressing over cooked broccoli, green beans, salad or poached fish.
By Ruth Cousineau

Inspiration and Ideas

Quick Applesauce

Quick Applesauce

Rating: Unrated
6
This quick homemade applesauce recipe makes a healthy snack or fruit dessert for kids. Applesauce is also a fabulous complement to potato pancakes or latkes.
Gochujang Stir-Fry Sauce

Gochujang Stir-Fry Sauce

Rating: Unrated
1
Get Korean street-food flavor with this quick and healthy homemade stir-fry sauce. Use it for stir-fries, as a marinade for chicken, beef or pork or for tossing with Asian noodles.
Black-Eyed Pea Dip

Black-Eyed Pea Dip

Rating: Unrated
2
Orange & Avocado Salad

Orange & Avocado Salad

Rating: Unrated
8
Cilantro-Lime Vinaigrette

Cilantro-Lime Vinaigrette

Rating: Unrated
17
Pickled Garlic Cloves

Pickled Garlic Cloves

Balsamic Vinaigrette

In this balsamic vinaigrette recipe, the addition of Italian seasoning adds an extra layer of flavor and spice. Use as a quick and easy balsamic vinegar salad dressing or as a balsamic marinade for chicken that's delicious and moist.

All Vegan Sauce & Condiment Recipes

Quick Cherry Sauce

Rating: Unrated
2
Frozen pitted cherries make this luscious sauce a snap to make. Try substituting frozen raspberries if you prefer.
By Katie Webster

The Best Homemade Cranberry Sauce

Rating: Unrated
1
This is our go-to recipe for homemade cranberry sauce. It's simple (just five ingredients!), is lightly sweet without being too sugary and has just the right amount of zesty flavor from orange peel. Plus, it's so easy--it goes from stove to table in just 20 minutes!
By Carolyn Casner

Homemade Hot Sauce

Rating: Unrated
11
This homemade hot sauce makes good use of the bountiful tomatoes, onions and peppers in your garden or farmers' market. Adjust the heat to your preference: in our tests, two habaneros yielded a pleasantly spicy sauce without excessive heat--take it up a notch for spicy-food fans by adding extra hot peppers.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Double-Tahini Hummus

Rating: Unrated
2
You'll look like an expert with this easy hummus recipe that produces the lightest, silkiest hummus you've ever had. Chilling the cooked chickpeas ensures that when they're blended with the oil and cold tahini the hummus will come out creamy rather than oily. In a pinch, you can use the quick-soak technique (see Step 1), reduce the chilling time and still get great hummus.
By Michael Solomonov

New Mexican Red Chile Sauce

Rating: Unrated
4
This earthy chile sauce is super simple to make and is delicious on enchiladas or burritos. Or use it as the braising liquid for chunks of pork shoulder.
By Cheryl & Bill Jamison

Basic Green Salad with Vinaigrette

Rating: Unrated
2
Make a larger batch of this basic vinaigrette to have on hand for salads throughout the week.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Broccoli with Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette

Rating: Unrated
1
Resist the temptation to turn the broccoli over while it roasts in this easy recipe. Leaving it cut-side down means you'll get deliciously caramelized results.
By Christine Burns Rudalevige

Fresh Fruit Chutney

Rating: Unrated
1
Chutney is a spicy-sweet-sour condiment made with fresh and dried fruit, sugar, vinegar and chiles. Try the combination of nectarines and dried cherries or blueberries and dried apricots or cherries and golden raisins. Serve alongside simple roasted meat or pan-seared tofu steaks.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Simple Vegan Pesto Zoodles

Zucchini noodles, or "zoodles," are a gluten-free, low-calorie substitute for traditional pasta in this easy and fresh vegan dinner. For best results, toss the zucchini pasta with the basil pesto sauce and serve right away.
By Hilary Meyer

Ginger-Garlic Dipping Sauce

Rating: Unrated
2
In addition to being a delicious dipping sauce for dumplings, this can be used as a marinade for chicken, pork or tofu.
By Ying Chang Compestine

Charred Green Beans with Mustard Vinaigrette & Hazelnuts

Our go-to trick for this crunchy, mustardy vegan side dish: Use a grill basket--it lets you cook all the things that would ordinarily fall through the grill grates, no skewering required. Pick one up from the hardware store or order one online for less than $15.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Rosemary-Red Wine Marinade

Rating: Unrated
1
Richer tasting meats like chicken thighs, beef and lamb work best in this red wine marinade.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Cabbage with Chive-Mustard Vinaigrette

Rating: Unrated
15
In this roasted cabbage recipe, cabbage wedges are roasted at a high temperature, creating an amazing texture and sweet flavor. Serve the roasted cabbage wedges drizzled with the chive-mustard vinaigrette as a side dish for roast poultry, meat or fish, or alone with crusty bread.
By Kathy Gunst

Tangerine Cranberry Relish

Rating: Unrated
1
Tangerines bring natural sweetness to this relish, so you need less sugar to balance the tartness of the cranberries.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Balsamic Marinade

Rating: Unrated
1
Sweet-tart balsamic vinegar spiked with garlic and Italian seasoning makes a fast and flavorful marinade for just about anything you're inspired to grill for dinner.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Greek Salad Dressing

This simple Greek vinaigrette is so easy to make and so finger-licking good you'll never want to go back to bottled dressing again! Drizzle it over classic Greek salad, a green salad or even use it as a marinade for grilled vegetables or chicken.
By Carolyn Casner

Garlic-Dijon Vinaigrette

Rating: Unrated
6
This garlicky mustard vinaigrette is great to have in your repertoire as it goes with almost anything. The recipe makes plenty so you can fix it once and then have it on hand for several days. The garlic is delicious but bold here; use fewer cloves if you want to tone it down.
By Ellen Ecker Ogden

Brandied Cherry Sauce

Rating: Unrated
1
Black sweet cherries-sometimes called Bing cherries-are always a great treat, but when spiked with cherry brandy for this topping, they are nearly irresistible. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mexican Pickled Carrots

Rating: Unrated
5
This Mexican-style pickled carrot recipe is great for topping tacos, tostadas and/or quesadillas or as a side to any South-of-the-border entrée. These spicy carrots are also delicious added to a bowl of soup or tossed with spring greens, feta cheese and just a drizzle of olive oil.
By April McGreger

Greek Salad Wraps

Zesty Greek salad packed with tomatoes, cucumber and olives--plus chickpeas for a protein punch--gets tucked into a whole-wheat wrap for a healthy vegan lunch that's easy to pack for work. It's so flavorful and satisfying, you won't miss the feta!
By Carolyn Casner

Jason Mraz's Guacamole

In this easy guacamole recipe, musician Mraz prefers California Hass or Reed avocados because they are the creamiest. Adjust the heat, tang or other flavorings to suit your tastes.
By Jason Mraz

Chocolate Peanut Butter

Turn your food processor into a nut-butter-making machine with this easy recipe for homemade chocolate peanut butter. Try it on toast, spread on a banana or for a treat right off the spoon.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Slow-Cooker Chai Apple Butter

Rating: Unrated
4
Seasoned with spices inspired by chai tea, this slow-cooker apple butter can be slathered on your favorite toast, served with a fall cheese plate or stirred into yogurt.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Crazy Herb Spice Mix

Rating: Unrated
1
Make a big batch of this super-herbed spice mix to have on hand when you need to whip up a quick vegetable dip or flavorful, easy salad dressing. The spice mix is also perfect to give as a hostess gift along with a recipe card for turning it into a dip or vinaigrette (see Tips, below). For the freshest, most economical spices, head to a store that has a large, well-stocked bulk spice department.
By Hilary Meyer
