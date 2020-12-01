Healthy Vegan Bread Recipes

Roasted Garlic & Caramelized Onion Flatbread
Create a savory baked good with fragrant garlic and onion in just 10 minutes of active time. This flavorful flatbread will be a tasty, fresh addition to any table.
Whole-Wheat Sourdough Bread
Re-create fresh artisan sourdough bread to rival your local bakery--at home! This simple blend of whole-wheat flour, sourdough starter, sea salt and water produces bread with a tart, melt-in-your-mouth taste perfect for sopping up sauces, eating as toast or making into a sandwich.
Whole-Wheat Pizza Dough
To improve the nutritional profile of pizza, use half whole-wheat and half all-purpose flour, which yields a light crust with a distinctive nutty taste. Quick-rising yeast shortens rising time to just 10 minutes, making homemade pizza a possibility for busy weeknights. Use a food processor, stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment or your hands to mix the dough. Add enough liquid to the dry ingredients to make a soft dough. If kneading by hand, toss, rather than push, the dough onto the counter for about 10 minutes; this allows the gluten to develop without incorporating too much flour.
Injera (Ethiopian Flatbread)
Fermentation gives injera an airy, bubbly texture and a slightly sour taste, which is key to the flavor. Serve with Ethiopian messer wot, doro alicha, gomen and/or fossolia.
The Best No-Knead Whole-Wheat Bread
This easy no-knead bread can be made with any number of mix-ins for several variations on a go-to whole-wheat bread that's the perfect addition to any meal, cheese board or appetizer spread. Our favorite combination was rosemary and lemon zest, but you can't go wrong with olives or dried cranberries and pecans, either.
Whole-Wheat Cranberry Dinner Rolls
These buttery thyme-seasoned knotted dinner rolls have a sweet and tangy cranberry-ginger topping baked right in. The prep time is only 20 minutes thanks to frozen whole-wheat bread dough, so you can make these any night of the week.
Homemade Corn Tortillas
Nothing beats the taste of freshly griddled corn tortillas! They are easy to make, but you do need masa harina, which is available in Latin American markets and large supermarkets. Masa harina is made from corn kernels that are dried, treated with lime and then ground into a fresh dough. The dough is dried and ground into a powder to make masa harina (which means dough flour).
Vegan Zucchini Bread
This whole-wheat zucchini bread uses juicy shredded zucchini in place of butter and milk for a tender loaf. Vegans and nonvegans alike will love how moist this quick bread is. You can add toasted nuts or coconut flakes, if you like. Vegan dark chocolate chips would be an ultra-decadent addition.
Chestnut Bread
This authentic Tuscan chestnut bread recipe, castagnaccio--not exactly bread and not sweet enough to be considered cake--is in a category by itself. Serve this Italian delicacy on a cheese platter or as part of an antipasti spread.
Whole-Wheat Strawberry Muffins
Kids in the Massachusetts Farm to School program used smart recipe swaps when they created these strawberry muffins: applesauce to replace some of the oil lowers calories, and whole-wheat flour instead of all-purpose flour brings added fiber and more nutrients.
Socca
Socca (pronounced SO-kah) is a thin chickpea crêpe popular in Italian and French towns along the Ligurian Sea (it's called farinata in Italy). Though it's typically cooked in a woodburning oven in a copper pan, this easy recipe gets you close to the same results in your home kitchen. You can eat it unadorned or use it as a sort of pizza crust and garnish it with your favorite toppings.
Sesame Breadsticks
These easy sesame breadsticks are ready in just 30 minutes, thanks to our No-Knead Refrigerator Bread Dough.