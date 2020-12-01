Paleo Dessert Recipes

Find healthy, delicious paleo dessert recipes including paleo cake, cookie, chocolate and pie recipes. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Truffles

Looking for a fun cooking project to do with kids? Make chocolate truffles! In this easy vegan dessert recipe, we make a chocolate ganache filling with peanut butter and coconut milk instead of heavy cream. Make chocolate bark with the leftover chocolate and wrap it up together with a few truffles for a beautiful edible gift.
By Joy Howard

Pineapple Nice Cream

All-fruit, dairy-free and with no added sugar--these are the hallmarks of nice cream, a healthy alternative to ice cream. This pineapple nice cream has tropical flavors, thanks to a hit of mango and lime. It takes just minutes to make this naturally sweet frozen dessert in the food processor or a blender. Enjoy it alone, or top with fresh fruit and toasted coconut.
By Carolyn Casner

Riesling Baked Pears

Here's an elegant yet simple twist on the autumn classic. Pears are oven-poached in Riesling wine, which is known for its floral accents and aromas and hints of honey and pear. Serve this dessert with lightly sweetened ricotta cheese. Delicious hot, room temperature or chilled.
By Marie Simmons

Apple “Donuts”

This so-simple 3-ingredient recipe turns apple slices into “donuts.” Topped with nut butter and coconut, they make a satisfying no-added-sugar dessert or healthy snack.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Frosted Grapes

The perfect summertime dessert, these frozen grapes are healthy mini-popsicles. Try freezing other fresh fruit, like raspberries, peach wedges or cubes of watermelon.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mango & Kiwi with Fresh Lime Zest

Kiwi and mango get a burst of citrus flavor in this easy fruit salad recipe.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Virgin Banana Piña Colada Pops

The tropical flavors of a piña colada make for one delicious ice pop. Be sure to reach for ripe bananas to get the perfect sweetness (without any added sugar!) for this clean-eating-friendly frozen treat.
By Carolyn Casner

Fireside Mulled Cider

Cinnamon, cloves and ginger infuse apple cider with fall flavor.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Winter Fruit Salad

Fruit salad isn't just for summer; orange, grapefruit, pineapple, star fruit and pomegranate combine for a satisfying dish your body craves.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Iced Lychees

In China, the creamy lychee fruit is considered good luck. Freezing turns them into a sorbet-like treat.
By Mariana Velasquez

Rhubarb Fruit Salad

Rhubarb cooked with a little honey and orange liqueur makes a bright, tangy “sauce” to toss with grapes, melon, mango and strawberries.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fruity Applesauce Pops

This refreshing frozen dessert--made with a mixture of fresh berries and applesauce--is a perfect treat on a warm day.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

All Paleo Dessert Recipes

Plum & Pistachio Snack

When that afternoon slump hits, grab a delicious plum and a handful of pistachios for an energizing combination of healthy fats and fiber.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Fresh Grapefruit in Honey-Thyme Syrup

Top jewel-like grapefruit sections with a thyme-infused syrup for a simple elegant ending to brunch or supper.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
