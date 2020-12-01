Paleo Salad Recipes

Find healthy, delicious paleo salad recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Spinach & Strawberry Meal-Prep Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
One of our most popular salad recipes, Spinach-Strawberry Salad with Feta & Walnuts (see Associated Recipes), gets a makeover in these simple yet totally satisfying meal-prep spinach salad bowls. They require minimal prep and can be customized to your taste. Swap in roasted salmon for the chicken thighs, and almonds or pecans for the walnuts, and use any fresh berry that looks good at your market.
By Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Guacamole Chopped Salad

Rating: Unrated
2
All of the delicious guacamole flavors you love in a healthy veggie-packed salad. Want to pump up the protein? Add leftover roast chicken or sautéed shrimp. Serve with tortilla chips on the side (or crumbled over the top) to take it up a notch.
By Carolyn Casner

Beet Salad

Rating: Unrated
8
It's time we rescued beets from our childhood nightmares--when they were little better than bland wedges scooped out of a can. Roasted beets are delightful, sweet but very earthy and aromatic--great for a side salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Winter Salad with Toasted Walnuts

This salad was one of the favorites chosen from over 1,000 salad recipes for our 30th anniversary issue. In 2004, Deborah Madison waxed poetic about winter ingredients, particularly nuts. “In the chill air of winter, nuts move up to center stage as do their warming, substantial, golden oils--so good with winter salad greens and vegetables, such as shaved fennel, all of which are likely to end up in a salad together,” she says. Madison suggested using a mix of lettuces that balance each other here--a mild, tender variety, such as Boston, with a more intense and sturdy green, such as escarole, for instance.
By Deborah Madison

Strawberry Spinach Salad with Avocado & Walnuts

Rating: Unrated
1
Serve this summery strawberry spinach salad alongside soup or a half sandwich, or top with grilled chicken or roasted salmon for a complete and easy healthy meal.
By Rachel Meltzer Warren, M.S., RDN

Cucumber & Avocado Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
This healthy cucumber-avocado salad takes just five minutes to prep. Lime juice and fresh herbs boost the bright flavors in this crunchy and creamy salad that's a perfect side dish for grilled chicken, fish or steak. This recipe calls for an English cucumber, which doesn't have to be peeled, but regular cucumbers work well too--just peel them before slicing.
By Julia Levy

Simple Green Salad with Citronette

Frisée and radicchio are both assertive, slightly bitter greens that add color and texture to any salad. Match them with mellower-flavored greens, such as red leaf lettuce, baby spinach or even Boston lettuce.
By Eataly and Lidia Bastianich

Pineapple & Avocado Salad

Rating: Unrated
5
This refreshing, simple Cuban salad recipe captures the flavors of the tropics. Serve alongside spiced chicken or pork, with rice and beans.
By Darra Goldstein

Spicy Cabbage Slaw

Sliced radishes add a peppery kick to this 10-minute slaw, which can serve as both a side and a topping for sandwiches.
By Laura Marzen, R.D., L.D.

Cabbage Slaw

Rating: Unrated
5
Although it's not a traditional topping for American tacos, cabbage slaw is an essential ingredient when making fish tacos. This colorful, vinegar-dressed coleslaw can be made in just a few minutes. Use preshredded cabbage to make it even quicker.
By John Ash

Citrus-Arugula Salad

This easy salad recipe makes a stunning side dish for anything you've got cooking for dinner. The bright flavor of the citrus pairs perfectly with peppery arugula and avocado, plus a bit of jalapeño for a slight kick.
By Liz Mervosh

Red Cabbage & Pomegranate Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
Honey helps balance out the harshness of cruciferous cabbage in this fresh and crunchy slaw recipe. The colors in this easy-to-make salad are enough to brighten one's spirits. In fact, research shows that simply looking at purple plants can fire up neurons that help us relax, so take a moment to appreciate this beautiful salad before you dig in.
By Julia Levy

Inspiration and Ideas

Carrot-Cucumber Salad

Carrot salads are refreshing, and this one--with cucumbers, red onion and a zesty cilantro-chili vinaigrette--is sure to become a new favorite. It's excellent served with grilled fish.
Tomato & Fennel Salad

Rating: Unrated
5
We like to use heirloom tomatoes in this simple salad. They're at their peak during the summer months and worth seeking out at your local grocery store or farmers' market. Which varieties you choose is up to you--any will work well here.
Chicken & Shredded Brussels Sprout Salad with Bacon Vinaigrette

Mexican Coleslaw

Rating: Unrated
19
Spiralized Beet Salad

Seven-Layer Fruit Salad

Rating: Unrated
1

Mango & Kiwi with Fresh Lime Zest

Kiwi and mango get a burst of citrus flavor in this easy fruit salad recipe.

All Paleo Salad Recipes

Classic Niçoise Salad

This colorful platter salad with origins in the south of France makes a well-balanced and satisfying hot-weather meal. Coating the potatoes in dressing while they are still hot helps them absorb the flavors.
By Patsy Jamieson

Kale, Carrot & Apple Salad

Rating: Unrated
3
Emerald-green lacinato kale is the star of this healthy kale salad, tossed with an easy maple, mustard and apple cider vinaigrette and studded with crisp apples. Toss or massage the kale with the dressing about 30 minutes before you're ready to serve. The sturdy kale leaves won't wilt from the dressing and will taste even better after they've been marinated in it.
By Mary Cleaver

Baby Kale Breakfast Salad with Smoked Trout & Avocado

Kale for breakfast? Oh yeah! Start your day off right with a breakfast salad recipe full of good-for-you greens and you'll knock out half of your daily veggie quota with the first meal of the day.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Anchovy & Cherry Tomato Salad

Rating: Unrated
3
This anchovy and tomato salad recipe has very few ingredients but absolutely sings with flavor when it's made with cherry tomatoes picked at their ripest. For the prettiest salad, use a combination of orange, yellow and red tomatoes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tomato, Watermelon & Avocado Salad

Enjoy this refreshing healthy salad recipe as a side dish or dice the tomatoes, watermelon and avocado smaller (1/2- to 1/4-inch pieces) and serve as a condiment for grilled fish, shrimp or chicken.
By Vivian Howard

Romaine Salad with Grapefruit & Shrimp

Rating: Unrated
1
The burst-in-your-mouth juicy sweetness of red grapefruit is a great partner for the slightly briny and chewy bite of cooked shrimp. In this healthy salad recipe, we use romaine lettuce and red cabbage, but a handful of peppery arugula or watercress would be a nice addition.
By Robb Walsh

Hand-Wilted Kale Salad

Kale isgreat in salads, but some people find the leaves a bit tough. Spend just a few minutes massaging the kale in a bit of lemon juice and salt, and you--and your guests-- will enjoy a softer texture and a more gentle flavor.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Roasted Salmon & Butternut Squash Salad

The natural sweetness of the squash is amplified by a maple syrup-spiked dressing in this hearty salmon salad. Serve with crusty garlic bread and a glass of Beaujolais wine.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grape & Fennel Salad

Rating: Unrated
4
Crunchy fennel and celery are combined with grapes in this delicious salad recipe.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pink Grapefruit & Avocado Salad

Rating: Unrated
3
This is a special-occasion salad that pairs grapefruit segments with creamy avocado, pungent red onion, crunchy pomegranate seeds and aromatic, herby basil. Look for grapefruit with firm, shiny skin that are heavy for their size, which means they will have lots of juice. Store grapefruit for 1 week at room temperature or 1 month in the refrigerator.
By Lori Longbotham

Jicama Radish Slaw

This easy side dish compliments any summer meal. Full of fresh and crunchy jicama, radishes and red pepper, this slaw is also a great topper on a salad or in a poke bowl.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mixed Green Salad with Tarragon Vinaigrette

Rating: Unrated
1
In this simple green side salad recipe, white-wine vinegar, tarragon and Dijon mustard are whisked together to make a bright, signature dressing. Serve with grilled chicken, steak or shrimp, and fresh tomatoes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Strawberry, Melon & Avocado Salad

Rating: Unrated
5
Nutty and slightly sweet sherry vinegar is a natural partner for strawberries. This composed salad makes a cool kickoff for dinner or a nutrition-packed lunch on its own.
By Susan Herr

Winter Fruit Salad

Fruit salad isn't just for summer; orange, grapefruit, pineapple, star fruit and pomegranate combine for a satisfying dish your body craves.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Orange-Asparagus Salad

A tart-sweet citrus-and-mustard dressing brings out the best in this fresh and tasty low-calorie fruit and vegetable side dish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Citrus & Napa Cabbage Salad

Spooned into small bowls to eat alongside the rest of the meal, citrus salads act as bright accents to rich curries in Myanmar. If you can find Meyer lemons, use a mix of grapefruit and Meyer lemons for a less bitter and more floral bite.
By Kate Leahy

Cider & Honey Kohlrabi Slaw with Radicchio

This fast, confetti-colored slaw recipe is an exceptional accompaniment to grilled foods. To make it vegan, use agave in place of the honey.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Smoky Artichoke-Sardine Salad

Rating: Unrated
3
Smoked paprika and sherry vinegar add Spanish flair to the dressing of this artichoke-and-sardine salad. Try this salad for a take-along lunch. To keep the salad greens from getting soggy, pack the greens, salad toppings and dressing in separate containers and toss them together just before eating.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apple, Carrot & Cabbage Chopped Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
Orange blossom water adds an exotic citrus essence to the dressing in this spiced carrot and cabbage salad recipe. If you prefer, you can substitute orange juice, which will give you a similar flavor without the delicate perfumed notes. Look for orange blossom water in natural-foods stores and Middle Eastern grocers.
By Romney Steele

Crispy Speck & Melon Salad

A brief flash in the pan transforms paper-thin slices of smoky speck--cured, thinly sliced pork like prosciutto--into savory crisps to hold the melon salad in this healthy appetizer recipe. Look for speck in specialty markets or at Italian grocers. If you can't find it, the sweet saltiness of prosciutto is a fine stand-in.
By Danielle Centoni

Fennel & Grapefruit Salad

This quick and colorful side salad is a lovely accompaniment to fish, chicken, or pork. When slicing the fennel, don't discard the fronds! The wispy green tips resemble fresh dill and provide a colorful, anise-flavored garnish.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Mixed Greens with Herbed Balsamic Vinaigrette

The fresh-tasting, low-carb vinaigrette is a nice contrast to the bitter greens and salty olives in this Greek-inspired side-dish salad recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Eggplant & Summer Squash Salad

The homemade balsamic reduction is the key to this healthy grilled eggplant and summer squash salad. It's easy to make but watch the vinegar as it reduces; it can burn easily. If you have any left over, drizzle it on strawberries.
By Beth Lipton

Spinach Chicken Salad with Mango Dressing

Fresh, ripe mango is blended with olive oil and cashews to create the most delicious homemade dressing for this easy spinach and chicken salad. From start to finish, this 4-serving recipe takes just 20 minutes--consider doubling or tripling it for a summertime lunch with friends!
By Diabetic Living Magazine
