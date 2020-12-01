Paleo Snack Recipes

Find healthy, delicious paleo snack recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Ginger-Beet Juice

Rating: Unrated
10
In this healthy ginger-beet juice recipe, we pack in vegetables by adding kale and a carrot, and sweeten with an orange and apple. No juicer? No problem. See the juicing variation below to make this beet juice recipe in the blender.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Green Juice

Rating: Unrated
4
This healthy green juice recipe combines parsley, spinach, pears and celery to make a juice packed with bone-supporting vitamin K. No juicer? No problem. See the juicing variation below to make this green juice recipe in a blender.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Jason Mraz's Avocado Green Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
3
To make this green smoothie recipe a meal-in-a-glass, musician Mraz adds a tablespoon of coconut oil and some sprouted flax or chia seeds.
By Jason Mraz

Tomato-Vegetable Juice

Rating: Unrated
2
This healthy tomato-vegetable juice recipe contains all the components of a healthy salad, such as lettuce, tomato, bell pepper, celery and carrot, but with less salt than bottled vegetable-blend juices. No juicer? No problem. See the juicing variation below to make this tomato-vegetable juice recipe in a blender.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Strawberry-Cucumber Juice

Rating: Unrated
7
This refreshing, healthy strawberry-cucumber juice is also made with an apple and carrots, making it taste like the farmers' market in a glass. No juicer? No problem. See the juicing variation below to make this strawberry-cucumber juice recipe in a blender.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spinach-Apple Juice

Rating: Unrated
2
This healthy spinach-apple juice is a green nutrient powerhouse loaded with calcium for bone health, and vitamins A and C for antioxidants. No juicer? No problem. See the juicing variation below to make this spinach-apple juice recipe in a blender.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Blueberry-Cabbage Power Juice

Rating: Unrated
3
This healthy blueberry-cabbage power juice recipe is loaded with anthocyanins, which give the juice its pretty purple color and pack it with powerful antioxidants to keep your memory sharp. No juicer? No problem. See the juicing variation below to make this power juice recipe in a blender.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Savory Date & Pistachio Bites

Rating: Unrated
2
A touch of sweetness from the dates and raisins paired with crunch and nuttiness from the pistachios make these bites perfect for an on-the-go snack or as an accompaniment on a cheese board.
By Ali Slagle

Date Wraps

Rating: Unrated
1
Sweet dates and salty prosciutto combine in a tasty bite.
By Mariana Velasquez

Pumpkin Seeds with Everything Bagel Seasoning

Rating: Unrated
1
Everything bagel spices give these roasted pumpkin seeds an extra hit of flavor that's delicious any time of day.
By Carolyn Casner

Mango-Date Energy Bites

Rating: Unrated
5
Sweet, sticky dates act as the glue for these no-cook energy balls. Perfect for hikes or during sports, this healthy snack travels well.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Kale Chips

Rating: Unrated
22
Not a fan of kale? These crispy baked kale chips will convert you! For the best result, don't overcrowd the pans.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Pineapple-Grapefruit Detox Smoothie

Pineapple-Grapefruit Detox Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
2
Pineapple, grapefruit and spinach are packed with water and minerals, which can help hydrate you and supply your body with a bounty of fiber too. Electrolyte-rich coconut water is a refreshing dairy-free substitute for yogurt or milk. If you have time, freeze the coconut water into cubes for an extra-frosty smoothie.
Apple “Donuts”

Apple “Donuts”

Rating: Unrated
1
This so-simple 3-ingredient recipe turns apple slices into “donuts.” Topped with nut butter and coconut, they make a satisfying no-added-sugar dessert or healthy snack.
Sweet Potato Chips

Sweet Potato Chips

Rating: Unrated
1
Frosted Grapes

Frosted Grapes

Rating: Unrated
1
Vegan Lemon-Dill Cashew Dip

Vegan Lemon-Dill Cashew Dip

Rating: Unrated
1
Salt & Vinegar Pumpkin Seeds

Salt & Vinegar Pumpkin Seeds

Hard-Boiled Egg & Almonds

This small snack packs a nutrient punch--it's loaded with protein, heart-healthy fats, vitamins and minerals to make eating healthy easy and yummy.

All Paleo Snack Recipes

Hard-Boiled Egg with Hot Sauce

Add a little spice to your day by topping a protein-rich egg with hot sauce. It's a simple snack to help power you through your day.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Almond-Stuffed Dates

Medjool dates are softer than their semi-dry Deglet Noor cousins and therefore, much easier to stuff with almonds. This healthy snack recipe can also be turned into an addictive appetizer by adding a little blue cheese to the stuffing.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Guacamole with Bell Pepper Dippers

Skip tortilla chips and get a healthy dose of vitamin C when you use bell pepper as a dipper for guacamole in this quick snack recipe.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Curried Almonds

A high-protein predinner snack--like these simple curry-roasted almonds--is a good way to take the edge off your appetite so that you don't overeat at mealtime.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Beet Chips

Rating: Unrated
1
Make perfectly crunchy veggie chips at home with this healthy recipe. Use a mandoline to slice the beets extra-thin for the optimum crunch!
By Devon O'Brien

Smoked Salmon Maki Rolls

Skip the rice and just use seaweed to make these healthy sushi rolls filled with smoked salmon, avocado, carrot and cucumber. Serve with soy sauce for dipping.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tropical Fruit & Nuts Snack

Rating: Unrated
1
With 4 grams of protein and 4 grams of fiber, this healthy packable snack can help you feel full until your next meal.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Chunky Roasted Veggie Spread

Roasting the vegetables helps bring out their fantastic flavor for this healthy and versatile chunky veggie spread. Use it on toasted slices of bread and serve it as an appetizer, spread it on sandwiches in place of mayonnaise or mustard, or toss it with cooked pasta. It also makes a delicious pizza sauce!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Apricots & Walnuts

Rating: Unrated
1
This simple snack provides the energy you need when you start to drag.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Cheesy Vegan Brussels Sprout Chips

If you like kale chips you're going to love these Brussels sprout chips. Nutritional yeast adds cheesy flavor to this vegan recipe that crisps up the outer leaves of Brussels sprouts in the oven in just 10 minutes for a healthy snack. But don't throw out the sprout innards--they're great for roasting as a side for dinner.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sesame Carrots

Rating: Unrated
5
Toasted sesame seeds add taste and eye appeal to a cheery plate of crunchy carrots.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Super-Seed Snack Bars

Rating: Unrated
2
Thanks to a mix of pumpkin, sunflower, hemp and chia seeds, these healthy snack bars are packed with protein, fiber, minerals and healthy fats. Because these bars pack well, they're great for taking along on all-day adventures.
By Beth Lipton

Shark Watermelon Fruit Bowl

Take a bite out of summer fun with this friendly fruit shark. It's sure to be a hit at baby showers and birthday parties alike. For the fruit basket filling, use any fresh, in-season fruits your guests will love. Cantaloupe, stone fruits like peaches and plums, and even orange segments will work well.
By Sarah Epperson

Lemon-Pepper Cucumbers

When you need a refreshing low-calorie snack, nibble on these Lemon-Pepper cucumbers for just 8 calories and 2 grams of carb. Plus the lemon juice and black pepper count as free foods!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Iced Lychees

In China, the creamy lychee fruit is considered good luck. Freezing turns them into a sorbet-like treat.
By Mariana Velasquez

Banana & Walnuts

A handful of walnuts and a potassium-rich banana go a long way as a snack. It's the perfect mix of carbohydrates and heart-healthy fats to keep you energized.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Limey Mango Chunks

This refreshing snack boasts plenty of vitamin C. Buying frozen mangoes saves prep time and guessing about ripeness.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Homemade Salsa

If you like mild salsa, use banana peppers in this recipe. For a hotter version, try jalapeño or one of the alternate pepper choices.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cumin-Roasted Almonds

Spiced almonds make a simple irresistible nibble to accompany cocktails.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Herbed Mixed Nuts

Freshly-toasted nuts are seasoned with herbs and Parmesan cheese for a quick, tasty appetizer.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spicy Chile-Roasted Pumpkin Seeds

Salty, spicy and garlicky, these roasted pumpkin seeds are the perfect snack for any time of day. Increase the quantity of ground chile if you want 'em extra hot.
By Carolyn Casner

Pistachios & Cherries

Rating: Unrated
1
Keep a batch of this on hand for a fiber- and iron-rich snack.
By Mariana Velasquez

Garlic Brussels Sprout Chips

If you like kale chips you're going to love these Brussels sprout chips. This garlicky recipe crisps up the outer leaves of Brussels sprouts in the oven in just 10 minutes for a healthy snack. But don't throw out the sprout innards--they're great for roasting as a side for dinner.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fruity Applesauce Pops

This refreshing frozen dessert--made with a mixture of fresh berries and applesauce--is a perfect treat on a warm day.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com