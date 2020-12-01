Paleo Breakfast Recipes

Pineapple-Grapefruit Detox Smoothie

Rating: Unrated 2

Pineapple, grapefruit and spinach are packed with water and minerals, which can help hydrate you and supply your body with a bounty of fiber too. Electrolyte-rich coconut water is a refreshing dairy-free substitute for yogurt or milk. If you have time, freeze the coconut water into cubes for an extra-frosty smoothie.