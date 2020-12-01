Low-Fat Soup Recipes

Find healthy, delicious low-fat soup recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Tuscan White Bean Soup

A pound of dried beans is the inexpensive foundation for this simple, hearty meal. Serve it with slices of whole-wheat bread or a side salad for a complete and satisfying lunch or dinner.
By Lauren Grant

Slow-Cooker Vegetable Minestrone Soup

A winter classic, this crock pot version of minestrone is heavy on the vegetables and light on the pasta, keeping carbs in check while providing plenty of flavor.
By Laura Walsh

Savory Bean Spinach Soup

Let a slow cooker complete this vegetarian soup. Serve it in cups as a sandwich side or ladle it into bowls for a light meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Turkey & Squash Soup

This Southwestern-inspired turkey-and-squash soup gets a little kick from crushed red pepper and some zing from fresh lime juice. You can use leftover turkey or chicken (instead of the cutlets); dice it and add a few minutes before serving. Serve with cornbread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Flat-Belly Soup

This vegan soup recipe is chock-full of colorful vegetables. All those veggies give this soup plenty of fiber, upping the satisfaction factor while keeping calories low, which can aid in weight loss and lead to--yes--a flatter belly. Vibrant turmeric adds a golden color to the flavorful broth, while cumin and ginger give it a bright, fresh finish. And the best part? This healthy soup recipe takes only 20 minutes, start to finish!
By Marianne Williams

Slow-Cooker Moroccan Lentil Soup

Like most soups, this Moroccan lentil soup recipe gets better with time as the complex seasonings have time to develop. Make it a day ahead if you can--this easy slow cooker/crock pot recipe variation makes it a cinch to get the soup cooking while you do other things.
By Joyce Hendley

Southwestern Three-Bean & Barley Soup

Serve this zesty bean and barley soup garnished with chopped fresh cilantro and a squeeze of lime, if desired.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Moroccan Lentil Soup

Like most soups, this healthy Moroccan lentil soup recipe gets better with time, so make it a day ahead if you can--or try our easy slow cooker/crock pot recipe variation.
By Joyce Hendley

Soup Beans

Like poor people everywhere, mountain people in the South thrived for centuries on food that was indigenous, inexpensive and healthful. These days “soup beans” speak instant comfort to anyone who had familial connections from Appalachia, where every garden produced shelling beans that could be eaten fresh or grown to maturity for dry beans. Serve this thick, stew-like soup with cornbread, pickle relish and diced sweet onion.
By Sarah Fritschner

Roasted Root Vegetable Soup

Garlic and thyme complement the quartet of vegetables in this creamy soup.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Italian-Style Lentil Soup

Having company and lacking dinner inspiration? This Italian-inspired lentil soup may be the answer. It uses ingredients you'd commonly have on hand (including frozen vegetables) and can be on the table in about an hour.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Korean Chicken Soup

This quick and easy spicy chicken soup recipe is made with leftover cooked chicken and is spiked with garlic, ginger and hot sauce.
By Natalie Danford

Chicken Noodle Soup with Dill

Chicken noodle soup is undeniably comfort food for many people (especially when they're not feeling well) and this version gets a healthful update. Whole-wheat egg noodles add fiber and nutrients and reduced-sodium chicken broth cuts the sodium. By all means use homemade chicken broth if you have it.
Quick Creamy Tomato Cup-of-Soup

This 3-ingredient easy soup recipe is perfect for a satisfying and healthy afternoon snack or a quick lunch.
Curried Carrot & Apple Soup

Creamy Ham and Potato Chowder

Fresh Tomato Soup

Roasted Tomato and Vegetable Soup

Butternut Squash and Carrot Soup

This elegant and smooth squash soup recipe gives you more than your daily quota for vitamin A in just one bowl.

Squash and Lentil Soup

After some quick prep, your slow cooker will do the rest of the work. This Indian-inspired, high-protein soup has sweet butternut squash, earthy brown lentils and garam masala, and will delight the whole family.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Southwestern Pinto Bean Soup

The flavor of this Mexican-style soup is kicked up a notch with a sprinkling of cilantro and a squirt of lime juice.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spicy Butternut Squash Soup

This silky-smooth butternut soup gets a hit of spice from chipotle, cloves and cumin. Adapted from Chef Jesús González, Chef of La Cocina Que Canta at Rancho La Puerta.
By Jesús González

Onion & Mushroom Soup

This hearty vegetarian soup recipe combines the natural sweetness of caramelized onions with the nutty flavor of wild rice.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Swedish Yellow Split Pea Soup with Ham

This yellow split pea soup has fresh ginger to give it a bright flavor. Use the best ham you can find to get the most flavor.
By Jim Romanoff

Vegetarian Black Bean Soup

Packed with protein and fiber, this soup doesn't need meat to be satisfying. Soaking and cooking the beans yourself, rather than opening a can, ensures you'll have wonderful flavor and texture. (And the slow cooker does most of the work!)
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Plantain Soup (Sopa de Platanos)

Shredded plantains and fresh cilantro combine in a refreshing Puerto Rican soup.
By Scott Rosenbaum

Baja Butternut Squash Soup

This silky-smooth butternut soup gets a hit of spice from chipotle, cloves and cumin. Adapted from Chef Jesús González, Chef of La Cocina Que Canta at Rancho La Puerta.
By Jesús González

Kimchi Shrimp Cup of Noodles

Make your own cup of instant soup at home with this Korean noodle recipe. Pack several jars at once to take to work for easy lunches throughout the week.
By Devon O'Brien

Turkey & Bean Soup

Be creative with your holiday leftovers--there's more to after-Thanksgiving eating than cold turkey sandwiches. This simple turkey soup is loaded with cannellini beans, which add protein and fiber without adding calories. Enjoy this soup any time of the year by making our Herb-Roasted Turkey & Vegetables (see associated recipe), which makes enough for a meal as well as this soup.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lentil & Ham Soup

No ideas for dinner tonight? This slow-cooker lentil soup is easy to prepare in the morning and will simmer all day while you're at work. Full of aromatic vegetables, brown lentils, diced ham and fresh spinach, this hearty soup will be a real treat after a long day at the office.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Green Garden Minestrone

Make this low-calorie side-dish soup using vegetables you have on hand. This recipe gives you lots of options.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chinese Seafood Soup

If you have large sea scallops, cut them in half horizontally before adding to the soup.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Curried Lentils and Vegetables

This is a classic dal, perhaps the most commonly eaten dish in India. Dal is a creamy melange of lentils, garlic and, of course, spices. Serve it as a side dish with curry or roasted meats, or as a main dish with warm naan for scooping.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Ginger-Chicken Noodle Soup

Because the chicken thighs don't fall apart while simmering in a slow cooker, they are ideal in this Asian-style main dish soup.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Turkey Tortellini Soup

This diabetes-friendly, slow-cooker soup is easy to make, contains minimal ingredients and is packed with flavor.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

She-Crab Soup

To keep fat and calories down, this crabmeat soup is made with fat-free half-and-half, but it's still super rich and creamy. If you don't have time to make the fish stock, substitute 3 cups of reduced-sodium chicken broth.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Tom Yum Soup with Pineapple

We've added fresh pineapple to this spicy, sweet-and-sour Thai soup. Enjoy it as a first course before a light Thai curry or as a light lunch.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Curried Butternut Squash Bisque

This exotic, spicy soup takes advantage of the affinity between butternut squash and curry. Pureed squash has a velvety texture, which means you can forgo using cream. We serve the soup with some nonfat yogurt for a tangy note. And if you're looking for more vitamin A in your diet, look no further: this soup gives you 200 percent of the daily recommendation.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Miso Soup Cup of Noodles with Shrimp & Green Tea Soba

Green tea soba noodles, or cha soba, are buckwheat noodles made with powdered green tea, which imparts a subtle grassy note and pretty color. You can find them in Japanese markets or online. Regular buckwheat soba noodles work just as well in this cup-of-noodles-style mason jar noodle soup.
By Sarah DiGregorio

Pasta & Bean Soup

Using basic canned goods and a few other staples, you can make this comforting soup in just minutes. The trick to achieving a full-bodied homemade flavor from canned chicken broth is to freshen it up with a handful of herbs, some garlic cloves and crushed red pepper. For a meatier flavor, add a little crumbled cooked Italian turkey sausage to the soup.
By Patsy Jamieson

Yucatan Lemon Soup

Although it's traditionally made with limes (and you could certainly make it that way), Meyer lemons add a gentler, subtle twist to this classic Mexican soup with shrimp, garlic and lots of fresh cilantro. Meyer lemons are usually available only during the winter months; they are rounder and smoother than common lemons. Serve as a light entree with a big salad or as a special starter.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sherried Pea Soup with Ham

Adding a bit of dry sherry and warm spices to a classic split-pea with ham soup takes the flavor up to another level.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Creamy Succotash Soup

This colorful and light soup combines succotash (corn and lima beans) along with carrots and asparagus for a hearty bowl that makes a great light main dish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
