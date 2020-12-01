Low-Fat Salad Recipes

Find healthy, delicious low-fat salad recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Fresh Fruit Salad

This refreshing fruit salad is a classic combination that will be the favorite at any potluck or cookout. Serve with a creamy yogurt dressing to take this side (or dessert) to the next level.
By Carolyn Casner

Purple Fruit Salad

Serve this refreshing fruit salad featuring juicy plums, grapes and berries on its own or with other colorblock fruit salads (like red, green and orange) for a fun, crowd-pleasing rainbow side dish.
By Carolyn Casner

Curried Potato Salad

In this healthy and creamy potato salad recipe, yogurt replaces half of the mayo and we keep the potato skins on for more fiber and potassium. Red bell pepper and green peas add even more color to the yellow-tinted potato salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Green Papaya Salad

This Thai-inspired salad makes use of the papayas that grow throughout Hawaii. This version is tossed with tender, sweet pea shoots. Make an extra batch of the vinaigrette to keep on hand in the refrigerator--use it as a marinade for vegetables, a flavorful dressing for fresh melon or as a sauce to splash over grilled fish or chicken.
By David Patterson

Veggie Crunch Salad

Crunchy vegetables like broccoli and cauliflower are hardy and keep exceptionally well in prep-ahead salads. To save time, substitute prepared broccoli slaw for the broccoli and cauliflower in this simple salad base. Jicama, a root vegetable from Latin America that's similar to a turnip or radish, adds satisfying crunch to this mix. Personalize this vegetable crunch salad with your favorite toppings and a tangy vinaigrette for a simple make-ahead lunch or dinner.
By Lauren Grant

Creamy Coleslaw

Red and green cabbage and bright orange carrots make a colorful, healthful combination. For an especially nutty flavor, use Savoy instead of regular green cabbage.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Caribbean Couscous Salad

Mango, bell peppers, and black beans combine with whole-wheat couscous in this Caribbean-inspired grain salad. The ginger-lime dressing has a touch of cayenne pepper and provides just the right amount of zing!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spinach Salad

This fresh-tasting, 10-minute salad is a simple mixture of fresh baby spinach and dried cranberries. To save time, we use bottled Italian dressing, but with a few extra minutes you can easily switch up the flavor by making your own dressing--just try our All-Purpose Vinaigrette (see associated recipe).
By Diabetic Living Magazine

New Potato Salad

This low-carb potato salad recipe, ideal for potlucks, is perfect for diabetic meal plans. With just 3 grams of fat, this summer classic makes a great addition to burgers, chicken, and other grilled favorites.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Seven-Layer Fruit Salad

Layering colorful chopped fruits in a straight-sided trifle bowl gives a refreshing fruit salad a stunning presentation. It's a company-worthy brunch recipe and would also be a star at any potluck picnic.
By Carolyn Casner

Red Fruit Salad

Serve this refreshing fruit salad featuring juicy watermelon, grapes and berries on its own or with other colorblock fruit salads (like green, purple and orange) for a fun, crowd-pleasing rainbow side dish.
By Carolyn Casner

Strawberry Fruit Salad

This summer berry fruit salad recipe makes enough for a crowd. Serve with granola and yogurt at brunch, as a healthy potluck side, or halve the recipe to serve 4.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Tangy Pepper Salad

Tangy Pepper Salad

This sweet and tangy salad is chock full of peppers, onions, tomatoes and spinach that have been marinated in a mixture of toasted cumin seeds, lime juice and honey. It's the perfect addition to your next taco night.
Citrus Fruit Cups

Citrus Fruit Cups

This colorful fruit salad features 3 citrus fruits combined with strawberries, blueberries, and kiwi for a fresh, sweet treat without added sugar.
Mango & Kiwi with Fresh Lime Zest

Mango & Kiwi with Fresh Lime Zest

Cottage Cheese Salad

Cottage Cheese Salad

Green Fruit Salad

Green Fruit Salad

Vidalia Onion & Cucumber Salad

Vidalia Onion & Cucumber Salad

Egyptian Tossed Salad

This crisp blend of vegetables is offered as a topping or side at Zooba, the Egyptian street food restaurant in New York City. We made it a stand-alone salad to stuff into pita with taameya (Egyptian falafel--see Associated Recipes) or serve with just about anything else. (Recipe adapted from Zooba Restaurant.)

All Low-Fat Salad Recipes

Bacon, Tomato & Farro Salad

We love farro, a high-fiber whole grain, because it cooks in about 15 minutes and has an amazing toothsome texture perfect for grain salads. In this healthy farro salad recipe we combine it with smoky bacon, sweet cherry tomatoes and fresh basil for an easy side dish or light lunch. Look for farro at natural-foods stores and gourmet food markets
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Power Greens Salad with Kale & Brussels Sprouts

Hearty greens and vegetables like kale and Brussels sprouts make an excellent base for prep-ahead salads. They don't wilt after a day in the crisper, and they stand up to any number of toppings. Bonus: They're loaded with nutrients, vitamins and minerals you won't get from your basic iceberg wedge. The sweetness of dried cranberries balances the slight bitterness of the greens and scallions. Use this recipe as a starting point for healthy grab-&-go power lunch salads.
By Lauren Grant

Heirloom Tomato & Summer Vegetable Salad

Allowing the salad to sit for at least 30 minutes before serving means the raw vegetables get a chance to soak up the tangy-sweet dressing in this healthy side dish recipe. Serve with grilled chicken, steak, mushrooms or tofu.
By Vivian Howard

Creamy Classic Potato Salad

Potato salad is a perfect year-round side dish for any meal. This classic recipe uses a hard-cooked egg and fresh dill weed to add color and taste, and mild green onions to go along with the crunchy celery.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chopped Romaine Salad

This quick-and-easy chopped romaine salad is a great choice when you need to round out a meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Orange Fruit Salad

Serve this refreshing fruit salad featuring juicy melon, clementines and mango on its own or with other colorblock fruit salads (like red, purple and green) for a fun, crowd-pleasing rainbow side dish.
By Carolyn Casner

Rainbow Chopped Salad

Double this fresh and colorful salad and top each portion with 3 ounces grilled chicken breast for a quick main dish salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Jicama Radish Slaw

This easy side dish compliments any summer meal. Full of fresh and crunchy jicama, radishes and red pepper, this slaw is also a great topper on a salad or in a poke bowl.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cucumber Salad

Sliced cucumbers tossed with rice-wine vinegar make for a refreshing and simple summer salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cauliflower-Potato Salad with Horseradish Dressing

Yep, there's cauliflower in this potato salad. It cuts down on the carbs and calories, and is a perfect match for our tangy horseradish dressing.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Clementine-Arugula Salad with Lime-Poppy Seed Dressing

Clementines are a wonderful fruit to add to salad. They're small, easy to peel, and blend well with everything, as they do here on a bed of arugula with poppy-seed dressing.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Scallion-Dill Potato Salad

In this healthy potato salad recipe, yogurt replaces mayonnaise to create a creamy dressing spiked with scallions and dill.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Winter Fruit Salad

Fruit salad isn't just for summer; orange, grapefruit, pineapple, star fruit and pomegranate combine for a satisfying dish your body craves.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Three-Herb Potato Salad

In this healthy and creamy potato salad recipe, yogurt replaces half of the mayo and we keep the potato skins on for more fiber and potassium. The herbs give this potato salad a fresh and bright flavor. Feel free to experiment with your favorites.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Asian Coleslaw

Instead of a mayonnaise base, we use a low-fat, sesame-ginger salad dressing in this Asian-inspired coleslaw recipe. It's ready in just 10 minutes and can be chilled for up to 24 hours.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Green Machine Salad

Kale and cabbage form the base of a simple and healthy green salad. Balance the greens with a sweet-tart Granny Smith apple. Spiralizing the apple not only looks great, it's also faster and easier than chopping. Keep this salad mix in the fridge as a base for grab-and-go lunch salads.
By Lauren Grant

Spinach Fennel Salad

You wouldn't know to look at it, but fennel is in the carrot family! Its licorice-like flavor takes this simple spinach salad to new heights.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Watermelon Salad with Crispy Prosciutto, Feta & Mint

Salty prosciutto, tangy feta, crunchy pistachios, sweet watermelon and bright mint come together wonderfully in this fresh and easy summer salad. Feel free to sub crumbled bacon for the prosciutto, or skip the meat altogether for a vegetarian version of this salad.
By Carolyn Casner

Fruit and Feta

Sweet watermelon and blueberries sprinkled with tangy feta cheese makes a delicious side salad or light dessert.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spicy Corn Salad

Jalapeño chile peppers add a pleasant spice to this chilled corn salad. If you like things a bit more spicy, leave in some of the seeds from the peppers.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Wood Ear Mushroom Salad

The mild flavor of deliciously soft (but still surprisingly crunchy) wood ear mushrooms is a perfect canvas for the vinegary marinade in this healthy salad. This recipe uses dried wood ears, so make sure you soak them overnight the day before.
By Vivian Ku

Lime Ambrosia Fruit Cup

Known in Greek mythology as "the food of the Gods," this ambrosia salad reflects a global menu when exotic fruits are added. This simple fruit cup is perfect for breakfast alongside Greek yogurt or eggs but would also be nice as a light dessert after a filling dinner.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Bean & Tomato Salad with Honey Vinaigrette

This beautiful salad combines fresh tomatoes, green beans, red onions and dried heirloom beans. Recently harvested beans (and thus freshly dried) cook more quickly than the kind you buy year-round at the market. In the latter part of the summer, farmers' markets begin to sell a fresh crop of heirloom varieties that would be perfect for this salad.
By Molly Stevens

Hanoi-Style Tuna Patty Salad

This tuna-patty-topped salad, featuring rice noodles, fresh herbs and lots of fresh vegetables, deliciously exemplifies the Vietnamese approach to healthy eating.
By Bruce Aidells
