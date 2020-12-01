Low-Fat Snack Recipes

Find healthy, delicious low-fat and fat free snack recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Ginger-Beet Juice

In this healthy ginger-beet juice recipe, we pack in vegetables by adding kale and a carrot, and sweeten with an orange and apple. No juicer? No problem. See the juicing variation below to make this beet juice recipe in the blender.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Green Juice

This healthy green juice recipe combines parsley, spinach, pears and celery to make a juice packed with bone-supporting vitamin K. No juicer? No problem. See the juicing variation below to make this green juice recipe in a blender.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tomato-Vegetable Juice

This healthy tomato-vegetable juice recipe contains all the components of a healthy salad, such as lettuce, tomato, bell pepper, celery and carrot, but with less salt than bottled vegetable-blend juices. No juicer? No problem. See the juicing variation below to make this tomato-vegetable juice recipe in a blender.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Strawberry-Cucumber Juice

This refreshing, healthy strawberry-cucumber juice is also made with an apple and carrots, making it taste like the farmers' market in a glass. No juicer? No problem. See the juicing variation below to make this strawberry-cucumber juice recipe in a blender.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spinach-Apple Juice

This healthy spinach-apple juice is a green nutrient powerhouse loaded with calcium for bone health, and vitamins A and C for antioxidants. No juicer? No problem. See the juicing variation below to make this spinach-apple juice recipe in a blender.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Blueberry-Cabbage Power Juice

This healthy blueberry-cabbage power juice recipe is loaded with anthocyanins, which give the juice its pretty purple color and pack it with powerful antioxidants to keep your memory sharp. No juicer? No problem. See the juicing variation below to make this power juice recipe in a blender.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Savory Date & Pistachio Bites

A touch of sweetness from the dates and raisins paired with crunch and nuttiness from the pistachios make these bites perfect for an on-the-go snack or as an accompaniment on a cheese board.
By Ali Slagle

Quick Creamy Tomato Cup-of-Soup

This 3-ingredient easy soup recipe is perfect for a satisfying and healthy afternoon snack or a quick lunch.
By Joyce Hendley

Homemade Plain Yogurt

Learning how to make yogurt at home is simple with this easy homemade yogurt recipe. To make homemade yogurt, heat milk, combine with a little bit of already-cultured yogurt and let it sit in a warm spot until the milk turns into yogurt. If you want to keep making your own homemade yogurt, save some of the last batch to help start the next batch of yogurt.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cinnamon Streusel Fresh Apple Bars

These sweet, cinnamon-flavored apple bars are the perfect accompaniment for your afternoon cup of coffee or tea.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Berry-Mint Kefir Smoothies

Kefir is similar to yogurt, full of gut-friendly probiotics. But it has fewer carbs and a more drinkable consistency--perfect for smoothies.
By Andrea Kirkland M.S., RD

Crunchy Roasted Chickpeas

Try this satisfying snack instead of nuts. The tasty legumes are lower in calories and packed with fiber.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Date Wraps

Sweet dates and salty prosciutto combine in a tasty bite.
Wake-Up Smoothie

With a stash of berries in your freezer, you can jump-start your day with this nutritious, tasty smoothie in just minutes. It provides vitamin C, fiber, potassium and soy protein.
Fruit Energy Balls

Roasted Buffalo Chickpeas

Pumpkin Seeds with Everything Bagel Seasoning

Apricot-Ginger Energy Balls

Strawberry-Banana Smoothies

Planning a kids' party? This creamy fruit drink recipe makes a delicious alternative to soda or sweet juice drinks.

Super Berry Smoothies

Fresh and frozen berries abound in this quick and delicious smoothie. Baby spinach adds fiber and vitamins and the protein powder of your choice will leave you feeling satisfied through your next meal!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Green Tea-Fruit Smoothie

Start your day with a burst of antioxidants in this energizing healthy smoothie recipe.
By Patsy Jamieson

Banana-Berry Smoothie

This bright and easy breakfast packs two servings of fruit plus soy protein and fiber.
By Patsy Jamieson

Mermaid Smoothie Bowl

Channel your inner mythical creature with a colorful smoothie bowl that's fun to make and eat. Look for blue spirulina powder, a protein-rich supplement made from blue-green algae, at natural-foods stores or order it online.
By Sarah Epperson

Easy Pumpkin Spice Bagels

Give easy two-ingredient dough bagels a fall-flavor makeover with this genius hack. We've replaced half the Greek yogurt in our traditional two-ingredient dough with pumpkin puree and added in a little pumpkin spice. Five ingredients are all you need for this special, yet healthy, breakfast treat.
By Devon O'Brien

Greek Yogurt with Fruit & Nuts

This simple snack with protein and healthy fat will get you through the afternoon slump.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Cranberry Smoothie

Banana helps sweeten tart cranberries--without any added sugar--in this healthy smoothie recipe.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Greek Yogurt with Strawberries

Protein-rich Greek yogurt and sweet strawberries make for a super-simple and satisfying snack.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Red Berry Smoothies

These smoothies are full of raspberries and strawberries and make a delicious breakfast or snack.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lefse

Serve this tender Scandinavian flatbread the traditional way, spread with melted butter, sprinkled with sugar and cinnamon, and rolled up.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Apple-Pumpkin Muffins

Applesauce and pumpkin make these muffins moist, low-fat, healthful and delicious. Serve them for Thanksgiving or Christmas breakfast or brunch, or for a lunchbox treat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Jojo's Party Mix

Our more sophisticated version of crunchy party mix gets its irresistible, rich taste from olive oil and a bit of Parmesan cheese rather than the better part of a stick of butter, or worse, margarine. With two-thirds less fat (none of it saturated) you can forget about that other stuff.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Cherry-Blueberry Banana Smoothies

Whip up easy, sweet and satisfying smoothies with frozen fruit, almond milk and yogurt.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Homemade Multi-Seed Crackers

Turn leftover brown rice and quinoa from dinner or meal-prepping into these delicious crispy crackers that are loaded with three good-for-you seeds--and create an everything-bagel flavor, without the bagel. The whole grains that make up this copycat cracker recipe add lots of fiber for a healthy snack that pairs perfectly with hummus or cheese.
By Carolyn Casner

Citrus Fruit Cups

This colorful fruit salad features 3 citrus fruits combined with strawberries, blueberries, and kiwi for a fresh, sweet treat without added sugar.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Clean Breeze Smoothie

This refreshing smoothie is made with cucumber and kiwi and gets a kick from ginger-flavored kombucha and fresh cilantro.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Easy Black Bean Dip

This creamy bean dip is great for a party or picnic. Smoked paprika and ground chipotles add a robust, earthy flavor, but you can also use regular paprika and cayenne if you don't have the other spices on hand.
By Lauren Lastowka

Lean & Green Smoothie

This quick and easy smoothie combines the sweet flavors of pineapple, apples and green grapes with kale. Packed with Vitamins A and C, this drink offers nutritious benefits without sacrificing taste.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Homemade Microwave Popcorn

Make your own microwave popcorn--it's the simplest technique for making popcorn at home and only requires popcorn kernels and a single brown bag. You'll pop up a perfectly fluffy, light snack each time.
By Devon O'Brien

Iced Lemon Cookie Energy Balls

Next time you have a Girl Scout Cookie craving, try these healthier no-bake cookies instead. Their bright and lemony flavor is balanced by sweetness from Medjool dates, and they're held together with millet and almond meal. Keeping the dough chilled and dusting your hands with confectioners' sugar will keep them from sticking to your hands while you shape them.
By Pam Lolley

Grape-Pineapple Mint Fizz

The sweet flavors of grape and pineapple fuse with fresh mint in this quick and tasty summer drink.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Fruit Bread

This moist spiced applesauce bread recipe has a luscious, tangy apricot flavor. Serve it with butter or cream cheese, and add a little sugar-free apricot jam for extra zing.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Fiery Snack Mix

Serve your guests a crunchy snack mix seasoned with sweet-and-spicy flavors. It mixes up fast and adds a festive note to any gathering.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Strawberries and Cottage Cheese

This snack mixes a serving of dairy with a serving of fresh fruit and provides a boost of vitamin C and calcium to your day.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
