Low-Carb BBQ & Grilling Recipes

Greek Cauliflower Rice Bowls with Grilled Chicken

These healthy Mediterranean cauliflower rice bowls topped with feta, olives, veggies and grilled chicken are impressive yet take just 30 minutes to make.
By Carolyn Casner

Grilled Salmon with Cilantro-Ginger Sauce

Ginger, fish sauce and honey combine to create a delicious basting sauce in this easy grilled salmon recipe. Look for Thai red chiles in the produce section of your grocery store, or use a green or red jalapeño instead. Not only is this salmon dish delicious, it also takes just 25 minutes to prepare, making it the ideal centerpiece for a healthy weeknight dinner.
By Andrea Kirkland M.S., RD

Balsamic-Dijon Chicken

Experiment with various flavored mustards to add a different spin to this simple marinade recipe. It's low in fat and carbs because it's oil- and sugar-free.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Bacon-Wrapped Asparagus with Spiced Honey Glaze

Serve these bacon-wrapped asparagus spears at your next party. They're grilled with a cayenne and honey mustard glaze and the taste is out of this world.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken Satay Bowls with Spicy Peanut Sauce

Chicken satay moves from classic Thai restaurant appetizer to delicious homemade dinner with this easy meal-prep recipe. A crunchy Asian-inspired slaw serves as the satisfying low-carb base, and the bold, creamy peanut sauce brings a hint of heat to every bite.
By Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Korean Grilled Mackerel

Oily fish, such as mackerel, are strong-flavored and pair well with boldly seasoned glazes made from gochujang chile paste. The red, rich paste is so common in Korea that it is sold in virtually every supermarket in plastic containers ranging in size from about 2 cups to about 2 quarts. Normally the main ingredients are fermented soybeans ground with red chiles and powdered rice, plus a little salt and sweetener.
By Jamie Purviance

Spiced Grilled Chicken with Cauliflower "Rice" Tabbouleh

Chicken breasts on the grill have a smoky flavor that's enhanced with an easy spice rub. We chose flat-leaf parsley in this salad because it has a stronger herbal taste than its sometimes-bitter curly counterpart.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Simple Grilled Salmon & Vegetables

Grilled salmon and veggies make for a colorful and balanced seafood dinner that's ready in just minutes. The grill turns the salmon flaky and moist while tenderizing the crispy pepper and onion pieces. Round out the meal with brown rice or quinoa.
By Hilary Meyer

Garlic-Parmesan Hasselback Zucchini

Using the hasselback technique--cutting partially into a whole fruit or vegetable every 1/2 inch or so--gives you an easy way to sneak lots of flavor into this healthy zucchini recipe. To bake the zucchini instead of grilling, place in a foil-lined 8-inch-square baking pan and bake at 425°F until tender, 25 to 30 minutes.
By Breana Killeen

Grilled Lime Chicken with Watermelon Salsa

Fresh watermelon salsa tops grilled chicken in this flavorful, healthy recipe. Eating just one serving will provide 33 grams of protein and leave you feeling full and satisfied.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spice-Rubbed Beef Tenderloin

Spices and brown sugar combine to create a heavenly dry rub for this grilled beef tenderloin roast.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cobb Salad with Herb-Rubbed Chicken

Try this satisfying salad recipe for an updated version of the classic Cobb. Kale, feta and strawberries give this chicken salad a colorful upgrade.
By Gaby Dalkin

22 Low-Carb Grilling Recipes Ready in 25 Minutes or Less

Tandoori Grilled Tofu with Red Peppers & Broccolini

Spiced yogurt does two jobs here as both the marinade and the sauce for this grilled tofu recipe.
Grilled Flank Steak with Tomato Salad

Salmon with Curried Yogurt & Cucumber Salad

Pesto Chicken

Grilled Eggplant Salad

Charred Green Beans with Mustard Vinaigrette & Hazelnuts

Our go-to trick for this crunchy, mustardy vegan side dish: Use a grill basket--it lets you cook all the things that would ordinarily fall through the grill grates, no skewering required. Pick one up from the hardware store or order one online for less than $15.

Grilled Pork Loin with White Bean Puree & Lemon Herb Vinaigrette

This easy grilled pork loin recipe served with a white bean puree gets a pop of fresh flavor from the lemony, fresh herb vinaigrette. Make it a complete healthy dinner with steamed green beans and a green salad tossed with Italian dressing.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Persian Grilled Chicken

This easy grilled chicken recipe owes its tenderness to an overnight soak in a yogurt-lemon juice marinade and its soulful flavor to saffron and onion. A healthy drizzle of saffron-infused butter before serving adds an extra layer of richness. Serve with aromatic rice with pistachios and torshi, Central Asian pickles available at Persian and Middle Eastern grocery stores.
By Steven Raichlen

Mushroom-Swiss Turkey Burgers

In this gluten-free turkey burger recipe, lean ground turkey stands in for ground beef, and portobello mushrooms produce a juicy, flavorful alternative to the traditional bun. Melted Swiss cheese, sliced tomato and arugula top off this delicious low-carb dinner!
By Sarah Epperson

Ricotta-Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms with Arugula Salad

This easy vegetarian meal gets a double hit of umami from mushrooms and sun-dried tomatoes. Grill some crusty bread, then rub it with garlic and drizzle it with olive oil to serve alongside these stuffed portobello mushrooms.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Vertically Grilled Whole Chicken

In this whole grilled chicken recipe, a vertical grilling rack allows the heat of the grill to flow inside the bird, which means it cooks from both the inside and outside. Season with just salt, pepper and olive oil or use your favorite rub or marinade. You could also use a basting sauce during the last 10 minutes of cooking for extra flavor.
By David Bonom

Grilled Salmon with Tomatoes & Basil

This recipe is so beautiful and yet so simple to prepare--it's perfect for entertaining. You just spread a side of salmon with minced garlic, sprinkle with fresh basil, then layer sliced tomatoes on top. Put it on the grill for 10 minutes and you're done!
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Lime Chicken & Steak with Herb & Arugula Salad

This recipe involves one of our favorite make-ahead hacks: let the chicken and steak marinate in reverse. In this recipe, you'll pour a punchy, citrusy dressing over the meat right after it leaves the grill, so it soaks up the bright vinaigrette as it cools. Better yet, reverse-marinating keeps the grilled meat from drying out, even when kept in the fridge overnight.
By Julia Clancy

Grilled Oysters with Garlic-Herb Butter

If you've never cooked oysters on the grill, you're in for a treat. Grilling oysters whole saves you the trouble of shucking them--they magically pop open when cooked. A simple garlic herb butter adds richness and a bright pop of flavor to this impressive appetizer. To pretty it up use Irish butter, which is extra-golden because Irish cows typically enjoy an all-grass diet.
By Robb Walsh

Grilled Chicken with Red Pepper-Pecan Romesco Sauce

Many variations of the Catalonian roasted tomato sauce, romesco sauce, add roasted red peppers for a little sweetness. Here, we scorch the peppers and tomato on the grill alongside the chicken to keep things simple.
By Adam Dolge

Sweet & Savory Grilled Chicken

This sweet and savory rub for grilled chicken relies on ingredients you most likely have on hand already--brown sugar, dry mustard and onion powder--making it a quick recipe for a night when you're not sure what you're making for dinner.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mexican Corn (Esquites)

This street corn dish, known as esquites, is served in cups instead of on the cob for all the flavor of elote without the mess.
By Breana Killeen

Grilled Leg of Lamb with Mint-Garlic Rub

In this elegant lamb recipe perfect for entertaining, boneless leg of lamb gets a mint and garlic rub. The butterflied lamb cooks in record time and the varying thickness means some slices will be more done than others, so there's something for everyone. The recipe calls for a cut that's large enough to serve about 16 people and still have enough leftovers to make an awesome sandwich or pasta.
By Danielle Centoni

Grilled Salmon with Kale Sauté

In this healthy dinner recipe, salmon fillets are seasoned with a zesty dry rub, grilled and served with a simple side--lemon-seasoned sautéed kale and shallots. Sometimes simple is best!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Flank Steak with Chimichurri, Asparagus & Cauliflower Rice

This elegant steak dinner for two features asparagus drizzled with a bright chimichurri sauce. A bed of cauliflower rice sops all the extra juices, but you could stir the herby sauce into the rice for extra flavor. This dish is easy enough for a weeknight dinner but delicious enough for date night or a dinner party.
By Carolyn Casner

Grilled Short Ribs & Cherry Tomatoes with Chimichurri

Short ribs lend themselves to braising--but don't stop there. You can get surprisingly tender results on the grill too. Here the ribs are used in an easy dinner recipe that's ready in just 20 minutes. Hailing from South America, chimichurri is a fresh herb sauce that gets a little heat from crushed red pepper.
By Devon O'Brien

Grilled Romaine with Avocado-Lime Dressing

Romaine lettuce takes on a nice charred, smoky flavor with a quick trip to the grill in this healthy wedge salad recipe. Avocado makes the dressing extra-creamy without any cream. Serve alongside grilled chicken or fish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Fish with Garlic Marinade

This aromatic marinade can be paired with fish, poultry, or meat. It's easy to make in a blender.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Plank-Grilled Tuna Steaks

This Asian-inspired grilled tuna recipe is bursting with zesty ginger-lime flavor. Place any leftover ginger, unpeeled, in a freezer bag. It freezes well, and you can peel and grate it as needed from its frozen state.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Indian-Spiced Grilled Chicken

This tangy marinade, spiked with the Indian spice blend garam masala, is a terrific way to enliven grilled chicken. Try it on tofu or pork chops.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Bacon-Wrapped Asparagus with Spiced Honey Glaze

This delicious bacon and asparagus appetizer is ready in under 30 minutes!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Apple-Smoked Pork Loin

Apple wood chips impart a subtle sweetness and a full-bodied smoky flavor to the oregano-rubbed pork.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Plank-Grilled Miso Salmon

Besides adding smoky flavor, cooking salmon on a plank eliminates the triple pitfalls of grilling fish--drying out, sticking to the grate or breaking when you attempt to turn it. For this healthy grilled salmon recipe, the sweet-salty flavor of the miso-maple glaze counterpoints the buttery richness of the fish.
By Steven Raichlen

Southwestern Salmon Cobb Salad

Here's a healthy twist on a classic Cobb salad recipe: we skip the bacon, getting smoky flavor from chipotle peppers instead, and add salmon for a power-protein kick. Look for small cans of chipotle peppers in adobo sauce with Mexican foods at large supermarkets.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Eggplant & Tomato Stacks

You can grill the eggplant rounds up to a day in advance, then assemble the eggplant, tomato and mozzarella “stacks” at the last minute. To make the eggplant and tomato stacks look symmetrical, use eggplant and tomatoes with approximately the same diameter.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
