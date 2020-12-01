Low-Carb Side Dish Recipes

Find healthy, delicious low-carb side dish recipes including low-carb vegetables, beans, quinoa and potatoes. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Loaded Cauliflower Casserole

14
You'll never want to eat roasted cauliflower any other way once you try this tasty recipe. Bacon, sour cream and sharp Cheddar cheese coat good-for-you cauliflower in deliciousness for an easy side that will make everyone actually want to eat their vegetables.
By Carolyn Casner

Broccoli Casserole

10
The lightened-up luscious sauce elevates this easy casserole recipe over standard broccoli and cheese side dishes.
By Breana Killeen

Balsamic & Parmesan Roasted Cauliflower

111
Roasting isn't usually the first cooking method you think of for cauliflower but the results are quite delicious. The florets are cut into thick slices and tossed with extra-virgin olive oil and herbs. Wherever the flat surfaces come into contact with the hot roasting pan, a deep browning occurs that results in a sweet, nutty flavor.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sautéed Brussels Sprouts with Bacon & Onions

11
Fresh herbs, onion and bacon sauté alongside Brussels sprouts in this easy vegetable side dish recipe. This savory dish is delicious in the fall and winter months, when Brussels sprouts are in season. If you can find them still attached to the stalk, don't be intimidated--buy them, as they're likely more fresh. Recipe adapted from The Art of Simple Food by Alice Waters.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Balsamic & Parmesan Roasted Broccoli

2
This healthy side dish recipe couldn't be simpler--or more delicious. Broccoli is roasted until brown and crispy, then topped with Parmesan cheese and balsamic vinegar for a savory and sweet flavor combination that can't be beaten. Try this quick vegetable dish along with chicken, fish or really any main course. It's also great in salads or warm grain bowls. Tip: Preheating the pan helps the broccoli to brown and develop nutty flavors.
By Marianne Williams

Rosemary-Ginger French 75

1
Rosemary and ginger add a flavorful twist to a classic citrusy gin cocktail topped with a little bubbly for a festive libation.
By Stephanie Olson

Stuffed Potatoes with Salsa & Beans

1
Taco night meets baked potato night with this simple recipe for loaded baked potatoes with salsa, beans and avocado. This easy, healthy family dinner comes together with just 10 minutes of active time, so you can make it on even the busiest of weeknights. This recipe is just as delicious with sweet potatoes in place of russets.
By Devon O'Brien

Caprese Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms

5
We've taken the key ingredients of the popular caprese salad--tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil--and piled them into portobello mushroom caps to make a delicious and satisfying vegetarian main dish.
By Carolyn Casner

Balsamic Roasted Cabbage

1
These roasted cabbage wedges with honey and balsamic vinegar make an attractive and healthy side dish that's also very easy to prepare. You can use red or green cabbage--or make a double batch with one of each for a pretty presentation.
By Marianne Williams

Sheet-Pan Roasted Root Vegetables

7
One pan is all you need for a heaping pile of nutritious, tender and colorful root vegetables. Whip up this large-batch recipe at the beginning of the week to use in easy, healthy dinners all week long.
By Sylvia Fountaine

Greek Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms

1
A mixture of tomatoes, spinach, feta, olives and fresh oregano gives portobellos a Mediterranean vibe in this healthy stuffed mushroom recipe. Serve these along with chicken, fish or tofu as a super-satisfying side dish, or add a hearty salad and make them the centerpiece of a vegetarian dinner.
By Carolyn Casner

Air-Fryer Brussels Sprouts

These super-crispy and browned air-fryer Brussels sprouts with sweet onions and salty bacon--all amped up with bright lemon juice--are sure to be a hit, whether you serve them for a weeknight side dish or as part of your holiday spread for Thanksgiving. This recipe makes enough to serve eight but is easily halved, though once you taste it you may well want a double serving. And if you prefer a vegetarian side, simply omit the bacon.
By Anna Theoktisto

Inspiration and Ideas

Delicious Low-Carb Thanksgiving Side Dishes

Check out some of our favorite low-carb side dishes for Thanksgiving—all with 15 grams of carbohydrate or less—including savory Garlic Mashed Cauliflower and Creamy Green Beans & Mushrooms.
27 Low-Carb, Diabetes-Friendly Thanksgiving Sides

Get ready for the holiday with these low-carb Thanksgiving side dish recipes. In addition to having no more than 15 grams of carbohydrates per serving, these side dishes are also appropriate for a diabetes-friendly diet. Each side dish is low in calories, saturated fat and sodium, so eating healthy on the holiday is easily doable. Recipes like Rustic Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Goat Cheese & Pomegranate are healthy and delicious.
26 Low-Carb Side Dishes Perfect for the Holidays

Zucchini & Mushroom Saute

3
Colorful Roasted Sheet-Pan Veggies

2
Quick Cucumber Kimchi

11

Brown Sugar-Glazed Beets

7

Try a sweet glaze on beets or other root vegetables to help balance their earthy flavor. This easy recipe will work with steamed carrots, turnips or rutabaga too.

All Low-Carb Side Dish Recipes

Baked Cod Casserole

23
Dry white wine and Gruyère cheese give this fish casserole a rich flavor that hides its virtue. Before baking, we top the dish with seasoned whole-wheat breadcrumbs, which add a wholesome, nutty flavor and dietary fiber. For variety, you can substitute almost any mild white fish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cauliflower English Muffins

18
These savory, low-carb (and gluten-free) English muffins use riced cauliflower in place of flour, with a little cheese and egg as binder to make a grain-free breakfast bread. Try topping them with sweet jam, or use them to create a yummy breakfast sandwich.
By Hilary Meyer

Parmesan-Balsamic Roasted Brussels Sprouts

These roasted Brussels sprouts are about to be your new favorite side dish. In addition to getting brown and crispy in the oven, they're topped with Parmesan cheese and balsamic vinegar for a hit of salty, savory flavor. This makes a great vegetable side to serve with roasted meats.
By Carolyn Casner

Roasted Portobello Caps

13
Think of a jumbo stuffed mushroom without all the high-fat ingredients but with all the flavor. Serve these alongside grilled chicken breasts or a juicy steak.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Steamed Butternut Squash

1
Butternut squash steams quickly, making this a great cooking technique to enjoy this fall vegetable as a weeknight side dish. For extra flavor, toss the steamed butternut squash with salt, pepper and a little bit of olive oil, butter or Parmesan cheese after cooking.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Broccoli with Balsamic Mushrooms

1
Just a touch of butter adds silkiness to the balsamic sauce that coats broccoli and meaty mushrooms in this easy broccoli side dish recipe.
By Stacy Fraser

Turmeric-Roasted Cauliflower

1
Roasting cauliflower transforms it into a crispy, tender vegetable. A sponge for other flavors, cauliflower can absorb any spice mix or marinade you add, like this warm and toasty combination of turmeric, cumin and garlic. Serve as a simple side dish, or stir it into salads or grain bowls to add more plant power.
By Carolyn Casner

Sweet Potato Hash Browns

Colorful, fiber-packed shredded sweet potatoes stand in for regular potatoes in this crispy hash brown recipe. Want to take it up a notch? Jazz them up by adding jalapeños or herbs. Or, serve them with fried eggs for a complete and satisfying meal.
By Carolyn Casner

Sautéed Butternut Squash

Sautéeing butternut squash in olive oil quickly yields perfectly cooked results and slighly caramelizes the squash for extra flavor. This recipe makes a delicious vegetable side dish to pair with roasted meats.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Red Wine Braised Mushroom Sauce

1
Simple sautéed mushrooms are made sumptuous with the addition of red wine and rich mushroom or beef broth in this easy mushroom sauce recipe. Serve with steak or stir in a little sour cream and serve over egg noodles for a meat-free mushroom Stroganoff.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Creamed Spinach Casserole

5
This creamy spinach casserole recipe is a more sophisticated cousin to creamed spinach. It's perfect for weekend entertaining or as a holiday side dish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sautéed Peppers & Onions

This simple technique of cooking onions and peppers is a useful way to get your veggie servings in. They're quite versatile--use these peppers and onions on a burger or sausage sandwich, stuff them into quesadillas or layer them into casseroles.
By Katie Webster

Taco Bowls

3
In this homemade taco bowl recipe, we show you how to make a taco bowl with a corn tortilla using the underside of a muffin tin as a mold and then baking it to create cute little taco serving bowls.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Quick Pickled Beets

4
For these easy pickled beets, you only need to let them marinate in the pickling mixture for about 30 minutes to get great flavor. Marinating them longer just enhances the taste. Try them in place of cucumber pickles as a condiment or as a vegetable side dish for roasted chicken or beef.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Kale-Butternut Squash Gratin

This colorful gratin dish livens up any holiday plate. Creamy melted Gruyère is comforting, while a blend of cumin, nutmeg, and cayenne pepper lends a warm, spicy note.
By Andrea Kirkland M.S., RD

Mini Chile Relleno Casseroles

18
Everyone gets an individual portion with this vegetarian, Tex-Mex mini casserole. A normal-size casserole like this would take close to an hour to bake--these are ready in half the time. Heatproof ramekins are a cook's best friend--we use them all the time to hold ingredients while cooking. You can buy them at most grocery stores.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cauliflower Casserole with Mixed-Seed Crust

1
The cheesy-seedy crust that tops this healthy cauliflower casserole recipe evokes everything bagels. Serve for the holidays or as a hearty side dish with roast chicken.
By Nora Singley

Cauliflower Latkes

1
Serve these crispy cauliflower latkes for Hanukkah or anytime you want a low-carb alternative to classic potato latkes. We call for prepared cauliflower rice to make this recipe simple. Be sure to squeeze out the excess liquid so your latkes will be crisp, not soggy.
By Ivy Odom

Low-Carb Broccoli & Cheddar Casserole

This simple cheesy casserole is comforting while keeping the carbs in check. Serve it alongside roasted chicken or pork.
By Carolyn Casner

Parmesan Spinach Cakes

62
If you like spinach-cheese pie, try these simple but elegant-looking little spinach cakes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Easy Steamed Zucchini

This foolproof way to cook zucchini is also the easiest and fastest. Just steam it on the stovetop for a few minutes and you have a healthy vegetable side dish to add to dinner. Toss with a little pesto for extra flavor.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Simple Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Brussels sprouts have surged in popularity recently and it's easy to understand why. They're high in nutrients while low in calories and can be prepared quickly in a variety of ways--baked, steamed, and even eaten raw! This simple side dish recipe serves up roasted sprouts seasoned with just a touch of olive oil, salt, and pepper.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Egg & Sausage Casserole

4
A dozen for brunch? No problem with our delicious makeover of a classic egg casserole. Assemble the casserole the evening before you plan to serve it.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lemon-Roasted Mixed Vegetables

Tossing these roasted vegetables with lemon zest gives them a bright, fresh flavor. Serve them along with roasted chicken or add them to sandwiches and grain bowls for an easy, healthy dinner or lunch.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
