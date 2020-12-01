Low-Carb Soup Recipes

Find healthy, delicious low-carb soup recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Slow-Cooker Mushroom Soup with Sherry

This comforting and creamy slow-cooker soup is loaded with earthy, umami flavor from the mushrooms and soy sauce.  Puréeing only some of the slow-cooker mushroom soup gives the dish complex texture and eye appeal. Garnish with additional black pepper and chopped fresh thyme, if desired.
By Cooking Light

Chicken & White Bean Soup

Once again, rotisserie chickens can really relieve the dinner-rush pressure-especially in this Italian-inspired soup that cries out for a piece of crusty bread and a glass of red wine.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Hungarian Beef Goulash

This streamlined goulash skips the step of browning the beef, and instead coats it in a spice crust to give it a rich mahogany hue. This saucy dish is a natural served over whole-wheat egg noodles. Or, for something different, try prepared potato gnocchi or spaetzle.
By Patsy Jamieson

Tinola (Filipino Ginger-Garlic Chicken Soup)

Tinola, a comforting chicken soup seasoned with plenty of ginger and garlic, has countless variations throughout the Philippines. The soup calls for malunggay leaves (aka moringa), which can be found fresh or frozen at Asian markets. Bok choy is a good substitute. Feel free to increase the amounts of garlic and fish sauce for an even more flavorful soup. Serve this easy and healthy chicken soup on its own or with jasmine rice, quinoa or wild rice.
By Natalia B. Roxas

Creamy Turnip Soup

In this recipe, the humble turnip is transformed into a rich turnip soup made creamy with just 1 tablespoon of butter. Serve it as a starter or side soup. The mini salad on top is optional, but we love the bit of texture from the greens and pop of flavor from the vinaigrette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cream of Broccoli Soup

This simple and healthy cream of broccoli soup recipe gets its flavor from a mixture of aromatic vegetables, including leeks and celery. Using an immersion blender (or regular blender) gives it a smooth, creamy texture. Enjoy this easy homemade cream of broccoli soup as a comforting appetizer or pair it with a sandwich or salad for lunch or dinner.
By Marianne Williams

Instant Pot Potato Soup

Russet potatoes turn tender and soft in minutes in a pressure cooker, so you can make this comforting soup quickly on busy weeknights. Garnish with the classic potato soup fixings--bacon, scallions and melted Cheddar cheese.
By Hilary Meyer

Chicken & Bok Choy Soup with Ginger & Mushrooms

What is so obliging about this hearty chicken soup is that you can add any vegetables that suit your fancy: napa or Savoy cabbage, mushrooms, Chinese broccoli, broccolini, onions, leeks, mustard or turnip greens, celery or whatever tickles your bonnet. Just be sure that you don't overcook the vegetables. Spice it up with chile sauce, such as sriracha, and/or serve the soup over noodles to make it a more substantial main dish.
By Bruce Aidells

Asian Shrimp and Vegetable Soup

This colorful and light soup combines a blend of crunchy vegetables with chicken and shrimp at only 152 calories per serving. And it's a main dish!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Slow-Cooker Curried Butternut Squash Soup

Skip the roasting in this butternut squash soup recipe and let your slow cooker do the work instead. Just load up all the ingredients into the crock pot, set it and forget it for an easy, healthy dinner or packable lunches.
By Carolyn Casner

Low-Carb Vegetable Soup

This low-carb vegetable soup is chock-full of veggies swimming in a creamy coconut broth flavored with Thai red curry paste. It's hearty enough to eat on its own, but feel free to add chicken or tofu to boost the protein.
By Julia Levy

Homemade Chicken Ramen Noodle Bowls

Transform canned chicken noodle soup into quick ramen bowls by adding fresh ginger, crunchy vegetables, herbs and a jammy soft-boiled egg. Look for a low-sodium soup that has 450 mg sodium or less per serving.
By Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

All Low-Carb Soup Recipes

Seaweed & Tofu Soup

Korean meals always include soups--like this mild one based on vitamin-rich wakame seaweed, the same kind often used in miso soup.
By Jamie Purviance

Fresh Tomato Soup

This tomato soup recipe is full of flavor and perfect to warm you up on a cold day. Pair it with Grilled Cheese Croutons and be reminded of your childhood lunches!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Super-Simple Vegetable Broth

This very easy broth is just right as a base for many vegetarian soups. Recipe by Anna Thomas for EatingWell.
By Anna Thomas

Vegan Butternut Squash Soup

Thai spices and creamy coconut milk distinguish this version from traditional butternut squash soup. Curry paste is a convenient way to add complex flavor, but if you want to make sure this soup is vegan or if you are allergic to shellfish, check the ingredient list carefully--some brands contain shellfish.
By Carolyn Casner

Basic Green Soup

This chard and spinach soup gets complex flavor from slowly cooked onions and lemon juice, while a sprinkle of rice gives it body and a velvety texture. Serve with a swirl of fruity, fragrant extra-virgin olive oil for richness.
By Anna Thomas

Low-Carb Chicken Soup

This comforting, low-carb chicken soup is packed with veggies. Chicken thighs add rich flavor and remain tender after simmering in the soup. The lemon juice added at the end brings a lovely hint of brightness.
By Jasmine Smith

Curried Carrot Soup

If you like a bit of heat, use hot Madras curry powder in this recipe. Serve as a light lunch or as an appetizer before supper.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Broccoli-Cauliflower Soup

In this healthy broccoli-cauliflower soup recipe, broccoli, cauliflower and baby spinach get blended into a smooth puree which gives the soup body and a bright green color. Cheddar cheese melted on top adds a creamy finish to this quick appetizer soup recipe.
By Robin Bashinsky

Yucatan-Style Turkey & Vegetable Soup

Leftover turkey is not just for sandwiches! This hearty soup recipe is full of shredded turkey and vegetables and the tasty toppings--cilantro, avocado and queso fresco--are what may just have you coming back for that second dish. Queso fresco is a mild Mexican cheese with a crumbly texture, similar to that of feta or farmer's cheese. Look for it at Hispanic food markets or larger grocery stores.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Wild Mushroom Soup

This creamless--but creamy--mushroom soup recipe showcases the savory flavor of fresh morel mushrooms. If you can't find fresh or dried morels, try other dried mushrooms, such as dried shitakes or creminis, but be sure to use at least one ounce dried mushrooms to keep the luscious flavor in this healthy soup. Serve with crusty garlic bread.
By Cathy Whims

Chicken Curry Cup of Noodles

Make your own cup of instant soup at home with this chicken curry zoodle (spiralized zucchini noodles) recipe. Pack several jars at once to take to work for easy lunches throughout the week.
By Devon O'Brien

Cheddar Cauliflower Soup

Start your meal off with a bowl of this satisfying, easy cheesy cauliflower soup.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Garden Tomato Soup

Use your slow cooker to make a fresh tomato soup with plenty of tasty vegetables.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Thai Coconut Curry Soup

This healthy version of tom kha soup is vegetarian and flavored with Thai red curry paste. Instead of using fish sauce, we simmer dried shiitakes in vegetable broth to add an umami note.
By Darina Allen

Steamed Mussels in Tomato Broth

With fresh mussels increasingly available at supermarket fish counters, you can easily make this bistro favorite at home.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mushroom and Beef Soup

Kale adds vitamins and an enticing cabbage-like flavor to this mushroom and beef soup. Be sure to use fresh kale as it can become pungent if stored too long.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Vegetable Lover's Chicken Soup

Classic comfort food is yours, in just slightly more than half an hour. Serve with some crusty whole-grain bread and top with grated Romano or Parmesan cheese.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Quick Coq au Vin

Here's a quick version of Coq au Vin, a red wine-braised chicken-and-vegetable stew that usually takes the better part of an afternoon to make. Serve with herbed mashed potatoes and green beans.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Borscht with Beef

Even people who think they don't like beets love this vibrantly colored, vegetable-packed borscht soup recipe, inspired by the legendary borscht soup served at New York's Russian Tea Room. Plenty of mushrooms, cabbage and carrots along with a judicious amount of beef make this healthy borscht recipe special.
By Joyce Hendley

5-Spice Chicken Noodle Soup

This Asian-inspired chicken soup recipe has soy, five-spice powder and ginger, which add a flavor punch without adding lots of calories or fat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Green Curry Soup

This aromatic green curry soup is packed with spinach, mushrooms, green beans and broccoli stems (save the florets for another night). Green curry paste gives this soup a delicately spicy broth. The vegetables are cooked just enough to be tender, but retain their freshness and distinct textures.
By Anna Thomas

Baja Butternut Squash Soup

This silky-smooth butternut soup gets a hit of spice from chipotle, cloves and cumin. Adapted from Chef Jesús González, Chef of La Cocina Que Canta at Rancho La Puerta.
By Jesús González

Matzo Ball Soup with Fresh Dill

The secret to light, fluffy matzo balls is twofold: using seltzer instead of tap water and letting the mixture rest in the refrigerator so it's fully hydrated before cooking. In this easy soup recipe, the vegetables can be finely sliced to make an elegant soup or coarsely chopped or sliced for a more rustic presentation.
By Kathy Gunst

Green Garden Minestrone

Make this low-calorie side-dish soup using vegetables you have on hand. This recipe gives you lots of options.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
